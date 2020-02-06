Possible downtown parking solutions
I read this morning the column from Joe Barrera, with a kind of satisfaction. It filled my heart with joy to see that a man like Joe is also “worried about our beloved downtown.” Thank you Mr. Barrera. What you did with your article, you expanded on what I wrote to the editor of The Gazette just yesterday as if you and I had had some kind of a telepathy. You adressed all the concerns I talked about so very eloquently. I am writing to reinforce not only the need that articles and letters such as ours need to be restated but to also encourage others to continue writing regarding these changes to our city, which inevitably will ruin the flavor that Colorado Springs has had for many years.
Yes, we don’t have “Cool Hand Luke” anymore, and of course if one was to attempt acting like he did, jail would be his fate. I am angered when our City Council makes such decisions for reasons we have not yet seen, such as the stadium and all other sporting establishments, which promise gains meant to benefit the city financially, I am told, where I don’t know.
What is going on with our City Council? Don’t they have imaginations like our former director who helped to create “parking enterprises?”
What about having special Jitney Buses stationed in certain locations where seniors and others who have disabilities can take and arrive to certain destinations such as The Pikes Peak Center, Colorado College special lectures, a movie they have been wanting to see, or have a leisurely dinner at one of our fine restaurants downtown? What about a parking garage free of charge for these individuals. Come on residents, please support our comments and let us all try to do something that will be an improvement to Colorado Spring and not a hindrance.
Anna Petrocelli
Colorado Springs
It makes one wonder
On a recent visit to Scottsdale, Ariz., we noticed that their downtown area (Old Town) has no parking meters on their streets and no charge to park in most parking garages.
What they do have is a plethora of patrons — of all ages — who walk the streets, visit the shops, eat in the restaurants and stay in the downtown hotels so they are close to the vitality of the downtown area.
It makes one wonder if the solution to attract more visitors downtown is to tax them more and make a visit downtown painful and costly, or to find another way for our beautiful city to pay its bills and help our downtown merchants enjoy the benefits that come from downtown customers.
With a new museum and stadium close by, surely many more people would wander on downtown if our city sends the message that we welcome their visit.
Karen Clark
Colorado Springs
Parking fees impacting businesses
I just read over Joe Barrera’s column about the discontent about the new parking changes in our downtown.I couldn’t agree more, and I have seen the changes both visually as well as in a negative way monetarily.
I have had a business in the 100 block of North Tejon Street for over 10 years with the last number of years facing the street. It was wonderful seeing a growing number of people and families coming down and taking advantage of what our downtown has to offer. Even events such as Poke’mon Go would take place every few months bringing down 200-plus participants. Wonderful!
I am also the area developer for a business called DrPhoneFix. We have three stores one of which is at 125 N. Tejon St. All stores employ three people. We are entering our second year at that location with skepticism. Reason, much of our business happens after 6 p.m. weekdays.
That business that was growing each month has been impacted greatly. In fact, our January sales were just over half of what they were in December 2019. If the trend continues, we will be forced to leave downtown and bear the costs of relocation along with penalties the landlord might impose.
It’s as simple as that. I can assure you that we are not the only ones faced with the same reality.
Kevin Howard
Colorado Springs
Declining city sales tax
Until recently, I was a regular patron of many of the fabulous, downtown restaurants and unique shops. The infestation of parking meters and increased cost of parking has driven me away. I’m finding great shopping and eating establishments elsewhere in the city where there is abundant parking at no cost.
Mimicking the famous words of President Ronald Regan (1987), “Tear Down the Meters!”
Downtown businesses, churches, breweries, and (soon-to-be) stadiums, new hotels, and museums will continue to see lost patronage and revenue. As a result, declining city sales tax (from these establishments) will eventually offset the revenue from the meters and parking garages.
Rod West
Colorado Springs
Results of government control
This is in response to information recently published about Woodbridge, in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. I was one of the investors, as was the person who sold it to me. I was happy with the 7% interest I received monthly; the company did as they promised.
Then the federal government stepped in, claiming that they were operating illegally. (I do not believe they were.)
Now attorneys are having a field day collecting the money we investors were receiving, and expected to continue. It looks like it is being dragged out so long that they probably won’t leave much income for us investors.
I prefer free enterprise to government controlling everything.
Wayne Field
Colorado Springs