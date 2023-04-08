Ranked choice voting confusion

Recently, there has been much debate within local cities and counties regarding ranked choice voting, and many need help understanding the concept.

If we ‘the voters’ cannot understand the system, is it a choice for our elections to even consider?

Let’s get the obvious out of the way — ranking candidates is far more complicated than just selecting one.

In my studies, I have found a handful of critiques of ranked-choice voting, which include:

• It’s too complicated.

• It’s undoubtedly more expensive.

• The person with the most votes still can lose.

• Your voice might count if it’s exhausted.

• It will most certainly delay the results.

• It violates “one person, one vote.”

Ballots in ranked choice voting elections are more complex than our traditional “one person, one vote” elections. American elections are decided on the “one-person, one vote” principle, in which each voter chooses one candidate, and the winner secures the plurality of votes. However, voters in Ranked Choice Voting elections must rank candidates on the ballot. If no candidate wins a 50% majority, the race goes through multiple rounds of tabulation in an instant runoff.

Lastly, and most importantly, Ranked Choice Voting lowers voter turnout rates. Because Ranked Choice Voting is more complex than traditional voting, the system inherently discourages new and infrequent voters from participating. Between voter confusion, high rates of ballot exhaustion, and the difficulty of tabulating the results, Ranked Choice Voting increases the opportunity costs of electoral participation.

I say no to Ranked Choice Voting; it needlessly complicates our local elections.

“We do not have government by the majority; we have government by the majority who participate.” — Thomas Jefferson.

Steve Schleiker, Clerk & Recorder

El Paso County

When will people get tired of this?

I appreciated the letter by Sue Gordon in Tuesday’s paper wondering why our governor passes bills without voter input. The answer is because he can.

People have complained about the economy, cost of groceries, cost of gasoline and things going on in our own state. We as a state had an opportunity to make a change at the midterm election and the chance for a different governor. However, the state of Colorado has definitely turned blue and now we are getting the same old thing. One cannot vote for the same thing and expect a different result. Heidi Ganahl did great debating, but in the end did not do well. Jared Polis had lots of money to back his campaign. The question is when will the people in our state get tired of this.

Cherry Burger

Colorado Springs

Not a fair description

I find it disheartening and disingenuous your portrayal of Yemi Mobolade. In two separate articles on two different days, you have described him as a West African immigrant, entrepreneur and political newcomer. Is that really a fair descriptor?

After all, we all have immigrant backgrounds.

What if you said: Yemi served as the Small Business Development Administrator for the city of Colorado Springs, VP of Business Retention for the Colorado Springs Chamber and has two local businesses in Colorado Springs?

Wayne Williams born in Virginia and educated at BYU, started in politics in 1994 on the Colorado Springs Housing Authority Board and has been in politics ever since.

Cathy Sellers

Colorado Springs

Trying to call it progress

I read and thoughtfully considered what Richard Skorman had to say in his guest opinion.

He makes a lot of sense to me. I know he was probably the biggest force wanting to maintain Strawberry Fields, and I give him credit for that. He has been a very good respected member of our community and servant to the people of Colorado Springs and El Paso County for many years. You do not have to always agree with him, but this time he brings out some things that go on in Denver, our city of lost souls, to the north. We do not want to become another Denver, a city where the last few mayors has taken a good city to one of absolute shame and try calling it progress.

His points about Integrity Matters are very interesting,

I know one thing about my neighbor who lives just a stones throw from me, he does his research. His thoughts about TOPS are interesting and valid.

So unless Integrity Matters is open and a valid association it might need to clean its act up.

Larry A. Sportsman

Colorado Springs

Answer is to abolish guns

Bob Lee in a recent letter, asks why antigun activists call for ban on semi-automatic firearms after another shooting. First of all, the reason is to get as much awareness to the public that another senseless killing has occurred. Spelling out the use of the semi-automatic weapon is to drive home that this type of weapon has no place in our society. There is no reason for an AR-15 or high-capacity magazines and large-caliber ammunition. It is just another gun owner’s fancy toy, and gunowners don’t want to give up any of the toys, no matter how dangerous they can be, even in the hands of supposed law-abiding citizens. There are a lot of shooters who were law-abiding citizens one day and killers the next.

Most gun regulations, laws and processes are reasonable and are being enforced adequately. Of course, there are some failures from time to time. He blamed the administration for not carrying out adequate existing gun violence procedures. I know that President Joe Biden has stated that he has accomplished all he can under executive privilege. He asks for so much more, but Congress is always reluctant to do such. The majority of the people want much more gun control, but the Congress doesn’t seem to care.

The one very obvious solution to Bob Lee’s question and to ending gun violence is to abolish guns. All 400 million of them in the United States. The leading cause of death for children would be eliminated.

Jac Roberson

Colorado Springs