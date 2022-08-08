Quit interfering with nature
All this country was before too many people took over with great metropolitan areas was grass, where the “buffalo roamed and the antelope played.” We personally farmed and ranched the mountains here and all we raised was native grass for hay that was so rich in nutrients we didn’t add anything but the fertilizer from our cattle that grazed it.
Does no one consider that grass and the other plants we have in our yards and gardens expel oxygen we need to breath and is a cooling agent during a hot summer day because it retains moisture from the cool of the night? These rock garden yards are just like the pavement absorbing heat during the day and expelling heat during the night-time so there is no cooling temperature even at night.
What retains moisture? Cooler temperatures. What helps cool the temperature, grass that retains moisture and remains much cooler than the rocks and pavement around it! (and gives us back oxygen!)
What we are doing is adding to the change in climate by doing away with all the soil that raised vegetation, and cutting down trees and replacing it all with concrete, pavement, brick buildings and , yes, rock gardens. Every thing we are doing is helping all the moisture we get from rains evaporate at a faster rate instead of helping retain it.
If you want to quit interfering with nature, quit putting rocks where vegetation used to grow!
Keep the moisture overnight with planting grasses and more grasses. Keep the open space areas of town to do this. Somehow we have forgotten what makes for a cooler, healthier climate and conserves moisture, and creates more oxygen to breathe. Let’s get “back to nature” for real, and help with cooling the planet.
Many kinds of remission
Remission — to be in a temporary state of recovery — medically.
Last February my husband was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer; now he is in remission, thank God! In reality, so am I, in a state of psychological remission, that is.
During these past five months, I realized just how most everyone, is in remission, in one form or another. Some for having escaped COVID, others by simply coming home alive after a shopping day without getting shot, others for having survived the ill effects of dysfunctional so-called friendships.
Oh so many ways of being in remission, and grateful for having survived another day.
How close to death do we have to be to appreciate life?
Life has more meaning to me and my husband now than ever before; miraculously, the back and front lawn of our home are so much greener and alive, with little flowers growing here and there, even in areas where they would not in the past.
Among some aspects of my husband’s recovery, answered prayers would be at the top of the list. My husband’s over all healthy attitude about life would be second.
Among other blessings, my husband’s ability to use a computer made matters easier for us; however, this made me realize how the online aspect of the medical system is not designed for the elderly who are not computer savvy.
Over all, remission, in the medical aspect of life, can apply to several other aspects – spiritual, psychological and intellectual. No longer do we take life for granted; on the contrary, every new day is another chance for us to live a full life.
Time for a change
As noted in the Gazette this week RTD is giving free passes for the Month of August. RTD stands for Regional Transportation District. RTD has lost millions and now billions every year since its inception. Every citizen in Colorado pays an RTD sales tax.
When did the ozone become a thing for a transportation provider? Isn’t it the job of RTD to provide safe and sustainable mass transportation for the citizens that wish to use it? It’s so nice the taxpayers can pay free transportation so the homeless can ride around and site see in air conditioning. I am no scientist by any stretch of the imagination, does the board of directors at RTD think that free passes will have any effect on the ozone on the front range? I doubt that it will! But let’s feel good. As everyone knows John Hickenlooper decided to except the same EPA Clean Air rules as California. That has opened the door for more bureaucracy building in the state of Colorado in the name of the EPA. Is anyone in Colorado paying attention to the losers running our state? It’s time for a change.
Politics at its finest
I am a conservative Democrat. I was told by a solid and true Republican that “conservative Democrat” is an oxymoron. He’s entitled to his opinion and I respect that. We all know Republicans are stronger on defense than Democrats. Yet they are also much more fiscal conservative that Democrats.
But, on Dec. 18, 2014, Republicans got their way with spending $120 million on the then existing Abrams tanks. The Army stated they did not want it but the Republican politicians got their way. The “true conservative Republicans” did not show up. Now we had a conservative president who created a new branch of service called U.S. Space Force on Aug. 29, 2019. I believe there were several military personnel who felt we already had SPACECOM which was created on September 23, 1985. Go ahead, Google SPACECOM and check out its mission. It sure looks just like the new tax heavy Space Force! Politics at its finest!
And now here we are after the ex-president chose Alabama over Colorado to create this chaos with another bunch of money thrown away to determine where this Space Force will be located. I didn’t observe any “true fiscal Republicans” claim we already had the 1985 SPACECOM. Are these “fiscal conservative Republicans” who are pro-military? I think not. Thank you for sharing this from a “fiscal conservative Democrat.”
