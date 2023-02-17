Questions for GOP chair

I was a strong supporter of Vickie Tonkins when she was elected as chair of the El Paso County GOP. I was an active member of the Colorado Springs Republican Women’s Club for several years. She has been president of that club for that entire period. I started backing off when I felt she had “gone off the rails.” I expressed my concern to one of her closest friends but was told she was fine. I really became concerned when, as chair, she called a meeting of the Central Committee on the Saturday before Election Day to put a stop to the Peak Republicans. That day should have been a heavy push to get Republican candidates elected! I knew that group had formed primarily to support the candidates that she had not supported. Not surprisingly, the candidates she supported lost in the primary.

By the way, she is supposed to be neutral in that position and support all Republican candidates. I finally resigned from her club.

I emailed Ms. Tonkins this past Monday following last Saturday’s meeting. I had two questions. She had said all along that the meeting set up by the state to be run by a third party was illegitimate and that any officers elected there would also be illegitimate. She sued the state party saying so. She even asked the courts to issue a restraining order to stop the state from “interfering in El Paso County business.”

Here are the two questions I asked her in my email word for word: “My first question is: Why did you cancel your legitimate meeting and go to the illegitimate one? My second question is: By your own statements, it appears that your election is illegitimate and you are not the legal El Paso County GOP Chair. Correct?

To date, I have not received a response to my email.

Billie Nigro

Colorado Springs

Listen twice as long

After reading the article “GOP rift widens in wake of Tonkins win”, I found myself wondering what rift? Several who wanted power and not getting their way left the Discovery Canyon meeting on Saturday, shortly after the results were announced showing us that they were not willing to work for the good of the party.

Blaming Vickie Tonkins is an easy escape from the fact that the grassroots outworked them. As for the elections that Daniel Cole said the party will lose, we will work hard for those candidates with Republican values to win the elections. When we talk to “not-engaged” Republicans and explain that grassroots people support Republican values, then we invite them as guests to an Executive Committee meeting, their eyes are opened and are appalled. They see the establishment acting only on the establishments behalf and not for the betterment of the Republican Party.

Now is the time for Republicans to start to listen to each other and find common ground in which to work to elect Republicans. We are not the enemy but rather the side that believes, like Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, that the government needs to be held accountable for their actions.

This name calling by Karl Schneider does no one any good but rather adds to the “rift” that some see in the El Paso County GOP. We, the grassroots, see this as an opportunity to discuss our differences and find common ground.

Remember we have one mouth and two ears, so we need to listen twice as long as we speak.

Dwight Johnson

Colorado Springs

Nothing has changed

I would like to add my thoughts and observations regarding the Ernest Luning story in the Feb. 15 Gazette, “GOP rift widens in wake of Tonkins win.”

Now that Ms. Tonkins and her followers have taken control of the county GOP, we can expect no changes in their tactics or agenda. The next election cycle, in 2024, will be no different from what we experienced in 2022.

They will promote their chosen candidates for statewide or federal office that subscribe to their radical philosophy. Even though some of their candidates lack the qualifications — as in the coroner race, or have a felony record. Some of our state senators and representatives up for reelection in 2024 have been critical of Tonkins, and they can count on facing an opponent in the primary.

In addition, if they do succeed in the primary, they will receive no support from the county GOP. Most or all incumbents will do the same as they did in 2022 and go through the petition process. If these incumbents go on to win in the general election, I can guarantee they will receive no support from the El Paso County GOP.

I was a volunteer with the Peak Republicans during the 2022 elections, and I plan on being even more active with this group now and in 2024. I will do what Ms. Tonkins and her followers will not do, work to see that all Republican candidates get elected. Nothing has changed.

Michael Garner

Colorado Springs

Another paid day off

Concerning schools and snow days — I believe that there are far too many snow days being used. When a district uses a snow day they abuse their relationships with vendors, they ignore the needs of families, and they abuse the availability of remote learning (which I believe is proven to be a failure to the students. Somebody can fact check that)

As a vendor I have a schedule to keep, and school districts are not our only customer. I am only trying to deliver the products the kitchens asked for on their scheduled delivery day. As a parent I am not comfortable with being forced to stay home from work, and/or jump through hoops to find child care (which takes more money out of our budget) on the district’s whim. They tell you it is about “safety”, but I say bologna. I think it is about having another paid day off. Look around on any given snow day. The entire city wakes up, gets in their cars and goes to work (unless they work for a school district). Children have cold-weather clothing for waiting at bus stops. Buses have tire chains available.

I will finish with this. If remote learning is acceptable, then maybe we do not need the buildings, kitchens, support staff, etc. One teacher could teach hundreds of online students so we could reduce costs there as well. Maybe get out of bed and go do what you are paid to do.

Kenneth Duncan

Colorado Springs