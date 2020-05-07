Questioning all the development
I have a few questions regarding the recently announced issue of converting Springs Ranch Golf Course into 900 homes — 300 apartments and 600 condos, townhomes, and single-family units. I do not want to hear how badly they are needed … that’s what the “planners” said when we were arguing against the ugly apartments at Barnes and Powers — and the additional housing being built in the same area.
Where is the water coming from? The city is now on a permanent water-restriction schedule. Why? If there is enough water to support another 900 homes, why do we need to be on water restriction? The directly affected homeowners are not the only ones affected. The entire city on these water restrictions are affected.
“Why was this approved with so many of the directly affected current homeowners objecting?” Isn’t part of your job to represent the residents in your districts? These residents will be forced to deal with further traffic on badly built and maintained roads.
With our schools crowded, where are all the new students going to be attending classes?” Have any of you visited the schools in this area to see what is going on?
Why is there more development being approved when our city is being overrun by homeless individuals and families?
Why is there so much development going on? It seems that if there is an empty 4 square yards, it must have something built on it! Good grief! We can’t just leave it alone! There’s money there!
Open spaces are disappearing. Taking a walk with your children and pets is primarily restricted to the residential sidewalks and streets. For crying out loud, leave some for us — and what’s left of our wildlife. Walking in my neighborhood and having deer within a few yards is special to me. Don’t tell me they are pests. If their habitat was left alone, they wouldn’t be pests.
If you are continuing to approve all this development, why don’t you require the developers to include building decent affordable housing as well?
And don’t lecture me about the lack of funding. If this construction is supposed to bring in new taxes to take care of our infrastructure, why hasn’t that occurred with all the development that has taken place?
Why are you so desperately trying to turn Colorado Springs into a version of Denver? If I want to live in Denver, I’ll move there! So far, that mess up there hasn’t taken us over — yet.
Billie Nigro
Colorado Springs
Too many empty promises
I heard on the news last night that this week is the week to honor teachers. To me, these are just words and empty promises as too many times teachers like myself are stabbed in the back by our national government.
The Tax Act of 1986 took away our earned Social Security if we had other earned retirement. I have 10 plus years as a substitute teacher and have earned PERA retirement, but if I retire and take my PERA retirement, I will lose what little Social Security I now receive. Many teachers, law enforcement officers, firemen, and postal workers have had other jobs that were covered under Social Security. We earned our 40 quarters only to learn that because of the Tax Act of 1986 our earned Social Security would be reduced to next to nothing.
All citizens should be entitled to receive whatever they have worked for and earned regardless of laws passed by politicians. If the country really wants to honor teachers, law offices, firemen, postal workers and others that earned two retirements then ask your governor and elected officials to put their actions where their empty words are and repeal the Tax Act of 1986.
Donald Worley
Colorado Springs
Forever water restrictions?
When has the snow melted in the high country (mountaintops) before spring here in Colorado? Local TV, all but the one that the city likes, stated we had a record amount of snow this year.
A few years ago, Colorado Springs received a large pipe from Pueblo that was supposed to bring millions of gallons of water to our city. Well, according to the City Council, we don’t have enough water so they acted for the utilities and put the taxpayers of Colorado Springs on water restriction not just this year but forever. Where is the spring runoff, where is all the water from Pueblo? We, the people of Colorado Springs, need to decide on where our money is spent. This is crazy and very serious. We need to stop them now.
Doug D. Evans
Colorado Springs
Safer shopping at farmers markets
Thank you Teresa Farney for setting the record straight: Farmers markets will be open this summer! Considered “essential” from the onset of COVID restrictions, farmers markets will be operating while adhering to strict safety guidelines from the Colorado Farmers Market Association and CDPHE.
The Colorado Farm and Art Market will operate two markets this season starting at 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10 at the Pioneers Museum. The association, organized 15 years ago by local farmers, has been committed to making fresh, local food accessible to all through acceptance of SNAP dollars and will again pursue grant funding to double the value of every SNAP dollar.
It makes sense that shortages in grocery stores would cause anxiety and send people looking for local sources of fresh produce, meat and dairy. It’s unfortunate that it takes a pandemic to get people thinking about where their food comes from — a silver lining in my opinion — along with the opportunity to experience more quality kitchen time.
Even though markets might look a little different given the need to respect physical distancing, they still provide an important opportunity to connect with your local farmers in ways that can’t be replicated through virtual markets. Most importantly, shopping at farmers markets allows you to associate the food on your plate with both a face (albeit masked) and a place — and ultimately result in greater taste!
Susan Gordon
Cañon City