Questionable postal service
I am amazed on how the U.S. Postal Service handles mail. On Monday, May 16, Apollo Propane came to my home to fill my propane tank. Since the delivery was early, I was able to send my payment check to Apollo on the same day through the USPS from my mailbox.
It was picked up about 5 p.m. Then on May 31, I received a payment notice from Apollo requesting my payment for the May 16 delivery. The next morning, June 1, I drove over to Apollo and gave the company the payment it requested.
Later that day, we received a call from Apollo that the check I sent on May 16 had arrived. I ask Apollo to hold my check and envelope. To my surprise, the envelope Apollo provides when they serviced my propane tank for payment due, had a “Postmark Date of: 17, May 2022 from Denver, Co”. It took one day for this payment envelope to get to Denver but took over two weeks plus (a day or two) for it to go from Denver back out here to Peyton. It makes no sense to me how inefficient the USPS is handling our mail.
Its inefficiency could cause such things as credit score ratings can be hurt because of “late payments or no payment at all.” This is not the first time this has happened, and I’m sure it will happen again. My question to USPS is: Why did my mail go all the way up to Denver in one day, but, took more than two weeks, plus a day or two, from Denver, to finally being received by the individual/company I sent it to, here in El Paso County?
Will Shipley
Peyton
A weapon of war
Let’s be very clear, the only reason that John Cornyn (gun supporter) and Republicans are involved in any gun control committee is they want to sabotage its work by not allowing laws to be passed.
Mitch McConnell wants no red flag, background checks or age limit or ban on AR-15 which his Republicans would need to vote for on the floor. This will stop any gun control bill (with any common sense) from going forth to the Senate floor, which will protect these scum bags from publicly voting on a law to protect our schools, churches and shopping centers. The AR-15 is a weapon of war, but the NRA wants every American to purchase one which they reward all the Republicans who hold the value of the Seconnd Amendment. An outdated bill that is the most danagous to our country, regardless of how many lives are taken or the children who are sitting ducks in the classrooms.
An amendment that has no logical reasons why anyone needs an assault weapon that is able to kill a large number in seconds because of the potencies of the bullets and size of the magazine. Saving children’s lives shouldn’t depend on prayers when the politicians have the power to ban assault weapons and stop the mass killings. But, the Republicans have their NRA talking points; a ban wouldn’t have stopped the Uvalde school massacre or everyone has the right to protect themselves even when it denies life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
Thomas J. Horton
Colorado Springs
More on recovery facility
Sarah Brittain Jack recently wrote, with an air of disdain, about what she calls “The Nimbys” (Not In My Back Yard) in Pleasant Valley who object to a neighborhood church being refurbished and converted into a drug/addiction recovery facility. She chastises the residents for not wanting this type of a facility smack dab in the middle of their residential community where there are loads of young families with young children. With the vacant buildings in town in more commercial areas, would that not be a better choice for this facility?
I find it humorous that Ms. Jack is so indignant, inferring that Pleasant Valley neighbors care for no one but themselves. Ms. Jack resides in the Broadmoor Bluffs area. Are there such facilities in her residential neighborhood? I suggest she participate in a “solution” right there instead.
Leslie C. May
Green Mountain Falls
Time for some policy changes
Like many, I am angry and frustrated with so many issues in this country, but especially frustrated with our lack of leadership by Rep. Doug Lamborn and our other representatives and state senators. With energy prices — gas and natural gas primarily — going through the roof, why are we not drilling domestically? Why are we not reinstigating the Keystone pipeline, drilling in ANWR and offshore?
How insane is it that we are now begging Saudi Arabia for oil when we were a net exporter just two years ago? How does it make sense for the federal government to hamstring the energy sector, then for our president to berate the oil companies for not producing enough oil? And how does is make sense for our government to trigger inflation by printing trillions of dollars, only to turn around and, last week, to see the Fed raise interest rates, making it all the harder for lower-to-middle-class Americans?
Lamborn needs to get off his infatuation with the Space Command — which we surely don’t need or want for so many reasons — and get serious about energy, which affects everything else. Everything. Time for some serious policy changes to reverse the disasters we’re witnessing right before our eyes.
Bruce Barrell
Colorado Springs
We have a chance
Friday’s Gazette had two articles one “Dems take aim at Sentate hopeful O’Dea in new ad” and the other “Boebert: Legal action coming on allegations”. There are a couple of insights that I take from the actions of the Democratic super PAC, Democratic Colorado committee, and the American Muckrakers PAC that are mentioned in these two stories. First, the Democratic political machine has abandoned ties to decorum, propriety and decency. Second, the Muckrakers PAC shows that the Democratic political machine has taken off their masks, and this is the most dangerous time for the covert narcissistic personality disorder that personifies the Democratic political machine.
The end of the O’Dea article had a quote from former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens who commented “This is wrong in a democracy. This is putting your thumb on the scales just because they have big money and no record to run on. All they have is money”. Do you agree? Come November, we have a chance to tell them they’ve wasted their money, and abandoning decorum, propriety, and decency was the wrong choice.
Dan Spohn
Colorado Springs