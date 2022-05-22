Question decision, not the procedure
Re: The articles about the selection of Huntsville, Ala. The reviews were only procedural. They did everything properly, which does not mean that they made the correct decision.
That is all that the reviewing authorities can do. They can’t get into the heads of the evaluators. The congressman from Huntsville, Ala., is wrong. The decision, not the procedure, is in question.
The criteria implicitly favored Huntsville. For example, Huntsville has an international airport. All that requires is an ICE authority, which is garnered easily. Almost all flights from the airport go to another, larger international airport (Atlanta, Nashville, etc.). Travelers could easily drive to Atlanta, but Denver is a much closer drive from Colorado Springs. I used to travel to Huntsville often.
But the Huntsville International Airport congressional delegation is much stronger and influential. Frank Kendall has strong ties and should recuse himself. He served there as a West Point grad and became a civil servant there when he left active duty. Obviously, he is very connected politically.
Colorado Springs will still lose unless we challenge the evaluation criteria. The new solicitation should not employ the old criteria. Local leaders must become more active and aggressive.
We are a conservative Republican island in an agrarian Democratic state. It is not often noted that every new Springs enterprise leads to a dry well in Crested Butte.
David Finkleman
Colorado Springs
The sky isn’t falling
Re: Mark Stahl’s letter, “Make men more responsible”. “It’s not fair!” you say about men bearing no responsibility for a woman’s pregnancy. You also say that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, bearing and care of unwanted children will be placed solely on the woman.
Carrying and bearing children have always been a woman’s purview. No amount of pregnant male emojis will change that. As for a child’s care, many people and agencies support children.
A Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade would not change any of the above. All it would do is let each state make its decision about abortions. The sky isn’t falling. Women can still get an abortion.
In fact, the governor of Virginia suggested delivering the baby and making it comfortable while the doctor and mother decided what to do. Here in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis just signed a bill allowing abortions up to labor and delivery. So, sanctioned murder is the law in our state!
Murlene Williams
Colorado Springs
A national security issue
Regarding the AFA cadets’ religious objections to the COVID-19 vaccine due to objections to abortion, why did these religious objections not arise regarding the collateral killing of innocent civilians, including children and pregnant women, during military operations in other countries?
These deaths might be necessary to achieve national security, but so also is military readiness. This includes protection from epidemic diseases and their spread.
The cadets’ reluctance to honor their commitment to the Air Force strikes me as rank hypocrisy, an indication that aborted embryos are more important than national security.
Rhonda Mabrey
Colorado Springs
They are in the military
Personally, I understand why the cadets don’t want to get the vaccine for religious reasons. Since it was tested on fetal cells obviously they are anti-abortion.
They are in the military. They are taught to shoot guns and drop bombs. So it’s OK to kill anyone but the unborn? What if they kill a pregnant woman? Is that ironic?
Beverly Carrigan
Colorado Springs
Not just following the herd
I was disturbed to read my friend and fellow graduate Scott Hente’s letter Wednesday. My quotations are from his letter. “The mission comes first” is what leads to Pyrrhic victories. My first rule of command is to take care of the troops, because they will complete the mission which comes second. We teach leadership at the academy, and if that means refusing to follow an illegal or dangerous order, that’s what you should do. And then you must face the consequences, which they have chosen to do.
The 13 “superspreaders” — and there is no evidence that having taken the vaccine keeps you from getting it or spreading it — are facing dire consequences by refusing the shot. Loss of career, a $200,000 fine and the undeserved contempt of those who have not followed the lack of science demonstrated by the government during the pandemic are just the start of it. This decision could affect the rest of their lives.
The death toll of cadets from COVID is zero, so the 13 could not have done much damage. The vaccine is supposed to keep you from dying, not keep you from spreading. I cannot see why that isn’t a reasonable choice for an individual. And whatever happened to “my body, my choice”?
The Army and Navy are letting their cadets graduate, and I believe anything else is a grand waste of time and money. Our 13 are clearly demonstrating leadership and not just following the herd. We need to keep them in service to our country. Rep. Doug Lamborn and 47 colleagues agree.
Hank Hoffman
Colorado Springs