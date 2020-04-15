Quarantine those at high risk
Sunday’s Gazette informs me that aboard the aircraft carrier ‘The Big Stick’, (USS Theodore Roosevelt) perhaps the world’s worst environment for social distancing, about 12% of the crew has tested positive for Covid-19 with above 90% tested. Of those, there have been no deaths and only one ICU admittance. There is certainly no one from the pre-war generation and maybe just a couple of baby boomers in that crew.
What better demonstration could there be for what will happen if instead of the immiseration of America by draconian collectivists we instead went back to work and quarantined those at high risk? It would seem that many will become positive but few of the GenX and younger generations will require hospitalization let alone die.
Unless you’re a collectivist, you know that Americans are smart and capable of acting in their own self-interest. Those who are at risk should and will choose to continue to isolate as much as they alare until a vaccine is available. But a far more granular policy is appropriate for those of working age who are in the best position to judge for themselves their own risk quotient.
Matt Gaebler
Colorado Springs
Thankful collectivism has won
After reading Jon Caldara’s “The elites deciding who is essential”, I felt some empathy for libertarians during these difficult days. Caldara is upset that COVID-19 has allowed the government to step up its abuse of power to a higher, “more obscene level” by selecting who is essential and who is not. Obscene? Give me a break.
Caldara primarily takes issue with liquor stores and recreational marijuana shops being deemed as essential. There is a significant percentage of people in our society who are addicted to alcohol. Cutting off their access to alcohol during a stay-at-home order would not be wise. There is a significant number of people in Colorado who use recreational marijuana for medical and/or mental health reasons. Cutting off access to marijuana during this stay-at-home order would be devastating for many.
Caldara’s other example of obscene government abuse is how Home Depot sells appliances and is considered essential, but Appliance Factory, which sells the same appliances, is not. Maybe it isn’t the selling of appliances that makes Home Depot essential. Maybe it is the fact they also sell electrical, plumbing, and other construction supplies. These are essential.
To sum up his libertarian argument, Caldara equates this government intervention as collectivism and concludes that “Collectivism has won.” Which, when we are talking about public health, I am very thankful for.
Lee Oesterle
Colorado Springs
Difference between coverage, care
Concerning the Point/Counterpoint in Sunday’s paper: I do wish that Joseph Salazar would learn the difference between “coverage” and “care.” Instead of addressing the flaws in the health care system that have been exposed by the novel coronavirus, he talks exclusively about providing free, government-issued health care coverage for all. I’m wondering what good that would do if everyone had insurance coverage, but there weren’t enough doctors, nurses, technicians, hospitals, medications or equipment to care for everyone in normal circumstances, let alone the sort of situation we have now.
We’ve lost doctors who will accept Medicare because the reimbursement rates are too low for them to stay in practice. What will things be like if everyone is on Medicare?
Doris Stanford
Colorado Springs
We are in a crisis here
I have to wonder if some of the letter writers to the Gazette are delusional?
One example is why didn’t the federal government act on the news of the virus in late November when they were first notified, could it be because Congress was working to get Trump impeached — huh? Next we have people advocating all churches be open for services, then all small and medium businesses be open.
Hello people, are you not aware that we are in a crisis here? The U.S. has the most coronavirus infections in the world, 610,000, over 23,000 deaths, unbelievable pressure on food bank resources, over 10,000 showed up at one in Texas, residents in nursing homes are being infected and dying at an unprecedented rate, the alarming statistics of health care workers being infected and dying, what don’t you get about this?
Your right to spread conspiracy theories, attend church, open businesses for your convenience, ends with my right to safety!
Gail Calloway
Colorado Springs
Goal seems to be a greater divide
The Democrats and the national media continue their attacks on President Donald Trump. It seems that not a day goes by that they don’t try to discredit his work. In this time of crisis, we should all be working together; unfortunately, their goal appears to be a greater divide. As many of us, this man was once a Democrat who contributed many resources to that party. Now he’s their number one target.
In spite of the constant criticism, President Trump has accomplished much. Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s hate for him and his administration in her accusations is obvious every time she gets a chance to speak publicly. Her behavior and actions during the State of the Union presidential speech were totally unacceptable and very disrespectful not only to the president, but to the nation. Pelosi has accused him of failing to act promptly to stop the Chinese virus; yet, she was seen urging the people to patronize Chinatown. Sadly, the media lets her get away with it.
China is not our friend and will never be one. Their plans are world dominance, just look at all the ports and areas they have acquired.
Our country must move on honoring the true experts who go to work every day to make this country great.
Roy Ayala
Colorado Springs