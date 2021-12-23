Quality health care available
In a region as large and diverse as the greater Denver area, we need quality hospital systems which can support our needs.
Here in the southern part of the metro region, we are fortunate to have access to numerous medical facilities providing quality care to our communities. UC Health, HealthONE, Centura Health, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Craig, and Centennial Hospitals are just a few of the many options available. These facilities are open 365 days a year to provide care to any patient walking through their door and serve as a critical safety net for the health and well-being of our local families and our larger workforce. Our local hospital system’s scale and resources also allows them to provide for all, resulting in millions of dollars of charity work, discounts, and uncompensated care for Denver’s most vulnerable residents.
Now more than ever, our city relies on the incredible work of our frontline heroes as we continue to remain vigilant about COVID-19 and new variants that emerge. This global pandemic has created many challenges for our communities, but it has been a comfort to have a trained and skilled workforce ready to combat the health challenges we have faced.
At the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce, we know not every local employee has access to healthcare options. But with our local hospitals continued commitment to never turning patients away, Denver’s residents can take comfort in knowing they have access to numerous facilities nearby.
Jeff Keener
Denver
Colorado will suffer long-term
I’m not surprised that Colorado’s business outlook is cloudy (EDITORIAL: A less business-friendly Colorado, Dec. 17) The Californication of our state is in high gear. Our state legislators and other politicians are now largely Democrats, who don’t seem to realize that a thriving business climate drives the taxable revenues that fund state and local as well as federal governments. They are too concerned with “ESG metrics, \ social engineering and dubious “green” initiatives to appreciate the damage they are doing to business. Colorado will suffer in the long term, much like California, Oregon, Washington and other Democrat strongholds.
Tom Culbertson
Loveland