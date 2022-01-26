Qualifi
ed, capable county coroner
Dr. Leon Kelly, El Paso County Coroner, spoke to our club last week about his work in partnership with our community to identify those at risk and prevent suicide in teens and young adults. It is no secret that EPC was the epicenter for teen suicide just a few years ago. A title that no community wants to have.
El Paso County averaged 14 teen suicides per year from 2015-2017. In 2021, there were four. Still far too many, but, a great improvement and movement in the right direction.
Because of folks like Dr. Kelly, and the collaborative effort of schools, churches, and non-profits, rates have dropped, and teens and young adults are getting the help they desperately need.
Dr. Kelly also warned us of the surge in fentanyl use in our community. Parents, please do your research and talk to your kids about how dangerous this drug is!
Being one of the leading coroners in the United States is a challenging but important job and we are so grateful to have a qualified, caring, and capable man in this crucial position. Thank you, Dr. Kelly, for all of your efforts to make our community a safer, more positive place to live.
El Paso County Republican Women’s Club
Colorado Springs
Focus on property crime
Can we please appoint a police chief that will focus on property crime, car theft and violent crime rather than traffic enforcement. Crime is up across the board and many officers are being assigned to enforce speed limits when it would do more good to cruise neighborhoods throughout the day and night looking for criminal activity.
Neal Cully
Colorado Springs
We have the solution
The Sunday op/ed pages were an interesting contrast in views of the same subject: affordable energy production. Ms. Schubert-Akin’s hand-wringing treatise on the fact that we had no possible way forward to energy independence without multi-trillion-dollar investments and years of technology development. By contrast in the same op/ed section, Bentley Rayburn provided the solution that already exists: small modular nuclear power sources. Apparently, the incipient fears of nuclear power prevented Schubert-Akin from even mentioning that possibility.
General Rayburn succinctly pointed out that small nuclear reactors have been part of our national existence for over 50 years. Our naval submarine force and a substantial part of our naval surface forces have been powered for decades — without incident — by small nuclear reactors. These same reactors are technologically adaptable for use throughout our nation, providing power to urban and rural areas alike. The alleged problem of nuclear waste disposal was also solved decades ago and future iterations of waste disposal on a larger scale are well within the realm of solution using existing technology.
Come on America, we have the solution to energy independence and electricity production well within our grasp. It’s time to rid ourselves of these unwarranted fears and got down to the business of a pollution free energy independent future.
Richard J. Toner, Brigadier General, USAF (Ret)
Colorado Springs
A confusing subject for most
Monday’s Gazette had yet another article that said that the so-called “vaccine” for COVID-19 actually prevented an individual from contracting the virus. That falsehood was jumbled together with a discussion of “herd immunity” which seems to be yet another subject that confuses many, if not most people.
It is my understanding that the one and only way for a person to gain “herd immunity” is to contract the virus and allow their immune system to build a natural immunity to further exposure to the virus. While the only purpose of the so-called “vaccine” is to lessen the symptoms after a person contracts the virus … thus allowing the hospitals to not become overcrowded. When institutions, businesses and the federal government mandates “vaccinations,” they are fooling themselves and the public.
John Wear
Elbert
Stand up to the bullies
Well, President Joe Biden is probably still regretting the Afghanistan fiasco that occurred last year. He left Americans behind and the Taliban in charge of the country. This was a “black eye” for America and it looks like he is going to repeat the same mistakes with Ukraine. Only this time, the country is going to be invaded by the Russian Army and Americans will again be in harms way. I saw where the State Department has told nonessential embassy personnel to leave Ukraine as soon as possible. What does that tell you? Isn’t it obvious that diplomacy is not working?
When is the president going to stand up to aggression from Russia and send in troops? Sure, no president wants to commit U.S. troops to a conflict and Lord knows our military does not wish to see combat. I really don’t want to see it but the time has come for Biden to quit making threats, which are mostly economic sanctions, and commit a combat force to Ukraine.
Do we really think NATO will do anything? Of course not. If the United States just stands by and watches Russia invade Ukraine, then we can expect the invasion of Taiwan by China. It’s about time a president puts legacy or his reelection on the back burner and stand up to the bullies of the world.
Mike Garner
Colorado Springs