Such a terrifi
c idea
Thank You Gazette!
What a pleasant surprise to open the Sunday Gazette and see that you had enclosed the “Ultimate Puzzle Book”. This was such a terrific idea and thing to do during this difficult time. I’m certain that this will be enjoyed by many! We appreciate and are blessed by the entire Gazette Family.
Art Martini
Monument
Ordinary citizens should speak up
The first article I read Saturday morning in The Gazette was David Ramsey’s article on Goose Gossage. It was encouraging to me as that his views on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer align with how I feel about many in the Democratic Party who are “out to lunch” and should be voted out office and/or retire. There are some Republicans in that category too. The problem is more ordinary citizens should speak up and stick their necks out and voice common sense solutions to the many challenges our country faces. For example, did the Kennedy Center really need $25 million dollars as part of the stimulus package? We need real people to solve real problems. Make your vote count!
The other thing in the article struck me as “right on” was Goose’s comments about the conduct of some of the baseball players who strut around after making a good hit etc. That sets a very poor example to our kids and grandkids.
With all that said, I would like to share with your readers a positive solution to this attitude and it is from Phil.2:3. “Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility of mind regard one another as more important than yourselves; do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interest of others”.
Love in Christ Jesus,
Dixie Muinch
Colorado Springs
Use this as a lesson
I was asked, “Do you know how devastating the pandemic is?” Of course I do, especially for those of us who are over 70 years old. I do feel we need to take extra precautions, but at what expense? Those under 50 have an extremely low risk of dying as compared to us seniors. But panic does no one any good.
Here are some figures to ponder. If we assume there are 330,000,000 people in the USA, and if 200,000 contact the virus and 100,000 will die (most likely less by current estimate), this represents 0.7% of the population will contact the virus and more than 99.3% will not. A 100,000 person mortality represents about .03% of the population will die and 99.97% will not. If the contact rate is even lower for those under 50 by a margin of 4 to 1 and a mortality rate of 6 to 1, is it really necessary to quarantine everyone?
Why not have those of us over 70 (or 50), who are most likely retired, self quarantine and let the rest of the country go back to work. Someone will point out the person under 50 who dies, but that happens every year with flu. The economy is in shambles and the suicide rate is up. I believe those people matter also. Since nothing like this has occurred in modern times, let us use this as a lesson on how to treat the next pandemic, as there surely will be one.
James Smith
Colorado Springs
Funds for our state park system
Lee Milner suggested waiving fees at Colorado’s state parks during this crisis, which he claims are being under-utilized. While I understand Milner has altruistic motivations, waiving fees is a terrible idea. My husband and I are frequent state park users. We have paid the annual fee for many years. As regular users of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, I have to say that “55% full” is a lot of users for this park, even if it was a sunny summer weekend. If the state started waiving fees, the state parks would quickly become overcrowded and most likely close, just as all of the national parks and monuments in Colorado have. Many local “free” parks have already closed due to overcrowding (Palmer Lake Reservoir Trailhead is an example). In addition, many Colorado counties are issuing fines of up to $5,000 to non-permanent residents who try to visit their property (we own property with a cabin in Park County which we cannot visit.)
At least by paying fees, not only is it more likely that the state parks will stay open, enabling at least some local residents to use them, but this will help provide much-needed funds for our state park system, which I’m sure like the rest of Colorado is in dire straits financially.
Lorena Wilder
Peyton
Still hasn’t learned the language
Gazette reporter, Debbie Kelley, wrote about undocumented families receiving food assistance, which is fortunate and good news. Sofia Martinez, a single mother of three was highlighted who immigrated to the United States with her parents 30 years ago, when she was 14, yet she spoke through a translator.
This is going to sound cold hearted, but 30 years in our country and she has not learned the language? This is disappointing and highlights one of the reasons many people in our country are frustrated with undocumented immigrants.
Stacy Sahlstrom
Colorado Springs