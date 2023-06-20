Putting lives in second place

It’s hard to express how disappointed the residents of North Fork and the surrounding Black Forest neighborhoods are with the city planning ccommissioners vote of 4-2 in favor of the Kettle Creek North Development.

To prioritize a housing development over the safety and welfare of tax paying citizens is wrong! To ignore almost 40 years of local government promises is wrong! To claim that 247 new homes only generate 180 additional vehicles per day, to an already extremely congested traffic problem, is wrong! To ignore a “condition” for approval issued by our elected City Council in a unanimous 9-0 vote that states this development shall “provide an additional egress route which travels west or north and not south” is wrong! For over 3 years residents in the northeast part of Colorado Springs have been in opposition of Kettle Creek North Development for only one reason; safety and welfare of human life. Perhaps if any of the planning commissioners lived in our neighborhood, or the immediate area, they would experience the real life scenario we are currently living with and feel different about their vote.

The voice of the people seems to fall on deaf ears and this is wrong! The concerned citizens are not opposed to the development and/or additional housing, however, they’re seriously worried about everyone’s safety when an emergency arises and to put lives in second place to future housing, development and tax revenue is wrong!

Charlie Shea

Colorado Springs

Total electric not viable

So now our governing grand poobahs and powers that be want everyone to be totally electric. I am currently sitting in a powerless house. Lightning just knocked my electric power out.

A little over two years ago, during a severe January windstorm, I was without electricity for four days and three nights. There were others in our city who were without electricity much longer This was during January, mind you. It was dark and cold, wintertime.

No electricity meant no light, no heat, no refrigerator. No electric appliances, so no cooking. No hot water. No way to charge my cell phone, so no phone service. No garage door opener. No television, videos, games, or other electricity-dependent entertainment. I froze in the dark without food in my home for four days.

Well, sure. I could have used a generator. Oops. Nope. An electric generator cannot run if the electricity is out. A generator needs to run on fossil fuels.

There needs to be a more robust power grid before even considering total electric power.

And think about this. How easy it will be for enemies, foreign and domestic, to compromise the safety of a power grid.

Let’s get real, people. Total electric is not a possibility for a long, long time. Oh, and by the way, how will you charge your electric cars, expected by 2025, when the electricity is out for days?

Marge Baker

Colorado Springs

A wonderful Father’s Day tribute

What a wonderful tribute Stephanie Earls wrote about her father. And even better, The Gazette featured the story on the front page of Sunday’s edition. While Ed Earls did not discover penicillin or become president of the United States, he greatly impacted Stephanie’s life and helped her become an insightful and prolific writer. Being able to read her story on Father’s Day made “my” day all that more happy.

John Wear

Black Forest

A whole bunch of money

Dear state of Colorado: How to generate more income to pay for stuff like repairing potholes and reimbursing people for the expensive damage done to their cars and the never-ending realignments and/or tire replacements necessary from running through some of the many, many unavoidable craters.

For the past few months I have kept track of the number of expired Colorado license plates I see. During the 2013 Black Forest fire, we lost quite a bit of mail that never arrived and within that mail was my license plate renewal notice for 2013. A few months later I was stopped and got a ticket (the only one in my 50+ years of driving): it cost me my normal license fee plus an additional $100 fine for being expired. I did protest and was denied, so I paid the fine, begrudgingly.

The moral of this story is that over the past few months on every trip to the Springs I have managed to count no less than 10 expired tags on the road (between 3-18 months past due). Many days I have counted in excess of 15 per trip, and one day last week I counted more than 25.

Considering a fine of $100+ per violation (depending upon how long expired) plus the cost of renewing those license plates that the state has not collected — and you’ve got yourself a whole bunch of money that could be put to good use.

So, state of Colorado: Exactly what is the excuse for not taking the information already in your computers about exactly who is running on expired tags, sending out notices, and then following up with enforcement? It’s so much easier than it used to be to arrange for license plates online and/or by mail.

Maggie Mae Stone

Black Forest

Weaponizing the justice system

Imagine a situation in which a police officer stops you for driving 40 mph in a 35 mph zone. You explain to the officer that you were distracted by something on the roadside and failed to notice the speed zone sign you just missed a few seconds ago.

No one would blame the officer for letting you go with a warning. Contrast that with a traffic stop in which the driver is clocked doing 80y in a 35-mph zone, denies speeding, and further states that, in any event, being an ex police officer, he has the right to speed anytime and any place. No one would be surprised to see the traffic officer issue a citation to the second driver — no one, that is except for certain Republican lawmakers who would accuse the officer of “weaponizing the justice system” because she personally took a dislike to the cited driver.

Steven Schwartz

Colorado Springs