Putting lipstick on a pig

Breeanna Jent’s article, “Monument Town Council ‘disavows’ controversial report, findings on campaign finance violations” fails to let the reader know that the town’s paid attorney, Bob Cole, is paid by the town precisely to protect their image. Any hint that his “investigation” was a judicious, “thorough” report is laughable. Cole is hired to be a “fixer” and if putting out self-serving reports gets the job done — so be it.

To be clear, the town of Monument engaged in electioneering with taxpayer dollars to promote passing a charter, and then hid it from the voters until after the election, fearing if voters found out — they could lose.

Only through open-record requests did the truth come out — and trustees who knew nothing of this violation hired a legitimate special investigator to find out how and why this happened. The town’s own CORAs showed these politicians knew what they were doing — most of whom now sit as elected Town Council and mayor. Using taxpayer dollars and then paying the town back only when caught — is like stealing a car, getting caught and returning it. It is still illegal.

A bunch of crooks voting to “disavow” a report that exposes their corrupt behavior is something they do in D.C. — not Monument. Cole’s report is nothing more than putting lipstick on a pig. And that pig is getting fatter by day with misuse of our taxpayer dollars.

Amy Stephens

Monument

Real issues at stake in our city

Derrick Wilburn’s recent opinion piece on “pornography” in our city’s schools is a distraction.

I don’t know if Wilburn is a true believer or not, but the issue itself is the nonsensical moral outrage of the day to give folks something to fear with the intention of driving voter turnout in one specific direction. There is no pornography in our schools.

If you bought into it, then you have been manipulated by people who look down on you and think that you are too ignorant to see through their nonsense. There are real issues at stake in our city. Rent is ever-increasing, yet wages aren’t keeping up. Everyone is upset about the homelessness problem, but no one offers solutions to get at the root. The El Paso County jail seems to have difficulty keeping inmates alive. Sprawl into the plains continues in the form of poorly constructed and grossly overpriced housing, despite concerns over water availability.

You can’t drive 10 feet in some parts of town without swerving to miss a pothole. Our choices in the recent mayoral election were limited to two conservatives, one conservative-lite, and a cavalcade of nutjobs fresh out of the clown car.

You, the working people of this city, have been sold a bill of goods, and no one in power in this city is working for you. It’s well past time for the people of this city to think long and hard about who they keep putting into positions of power and influence. Stop doing the same things over and over again and expecting difference results.

John Smith

Colorado Springs

Exorbitant increase in our taxes

I received our 2023 Real Estate Property Tax Estimate and am shocked by the increase compared to 2022, and due primarily to the 104% increase in our home’s assessed actual value. Note that we’re retired, live in the county and receive the Senior Homestead Exemption. Comparing 2023 and 2022 without the Senior Homestead Exemption, our tax bill will increase by $1,825, which is a 99% increase. Comparing 2023 and 2022 with the Senior Homestead Exemption, our tax bill will increase by $1,838, which is a 137% increase because the Senior Homestead Exemption is a small percentage of the 2023 assessed actual value.

I also noticed on the 2022 tax bill that several taxes included temporary tax rate reductions, which implies our taxes will increase even more when the reductions expire.

The exorbitant increase in our taxes won’t lead to increased services or standard of living here in the county, but will surely result in a windfall increase in taxes collected by state and local tax governments as everyone experiences significantly higher taxes. Property values and the associated assessed actual value will continue to rise in the future, so it seems a way to combat ever increasing property taxes is to tie the assessment rate to a percentage that would result in a tax similar to a pre-2023 tax bill.

Mark Smith

Black Forest

Parents acting more like children

The headline article of the front page of The Gazette on Tuesday was appalling. (“Hostility at D-49 school board meetings”, May 2) It is such a show of today’s degenerate attitudes — lack of any proper moral behavior or proper decorum.

I blame it on the “belligerent age” which began on Jan. 20, 2017. Since then, there is no shame in lying; there’s devious rhetoric where lies are said to be the truth and the truth is said to be fake; being racist is OK; being a white supremacist is popular; name calling is acceptable; having guns in everyone’s pocket is normal; and parents think they know more than educated and trained teachers and administrators.

Certainly, most of them are less educated and truthfully ignorant of best educational practices than the school staff.

It’s great when parents are interested in their children’s education, but that interest needs to be something truly in the benefit of the students.

The carrying on at so many school board meetings has only to do with the parent’s personal agendas toward their political and religious desires. For some reason they think everyone should think as they do.

As the article states, there should be cooperative agreement between all for problems and issues.

But, like politics of the day, this just doesn’t seem to happen currently. I can agree, whole heartedly, that more discipline and law enforcement, if necessary, is required to make these meetings function properly. It is such a shame that parents are acting more like children.

I wonder how their children are going to turn out as adults. I honestly feel sorry for the poor, sincere school board members.

Jac Roberson

Colorado Springs