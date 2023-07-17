Put sanity back into the city

We have been reading and seeing reports on TV about the looting in California, especially Los Angeles and San Francisco, in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, etc., and we have been counting our good stars for living in Colorado Springs, where surely these things don’t happen.

Well, think again: today my sister and I, both seniors, went to the Walmart on Murray and Platte. There is an entry door and an exit door. When we got to the entry door it had been knocked off its tracks and we had to squeeze into the small space left open only to hear that just a moment before a man had crashed through the entry door to escape with his loot. The only thing the employee who witnessed this was able to do, was to put the door back on its track. No following the thief or even calling him out, because that would have been the end of his employment at that store.

Mr. Mayor, are we going to have to put up with this kind of behavior, where thieves go free and law-abiding citizens get punished if they do the right thing like stopping the criminal? Are you going to put sanity back into our once lovely and safe city, or are we going to see more of this behavior, where ordinary people are afraid to go to stores we like to frequent? Are you going to make sure that the District Attorneys starts punishing for crimes instead of for doing the right thing?

We already have the distinction of being the car theft capital of the nation. Please, please, I implore you, do whatever is in your power to let us be safe again.

Doris Tavernier McLeod

Colorado Springs

Rezoning causing concerns

PlanCOS with its rezoning to develop high-density housing is underway. Such development is unwelcome and contested by many neighborhood stakeholders. The latest changes to rezoning, density, and parking requirements are on North Union Boulevard in Briargate to make way for a 232-unit low-income apartment complex developed by DBG Properties of Portland, Ore. The city of Colorado Springs will issue $40M in private activity bonds (federal dollars) to this out-of-state developer.

The proposed apartments will be located between small medical offices and a wildlife conservation area. The human stakeholders have retained attorneys to appeal the city’s plans.

Unfortunately, no one is representing the animals and their habitat. City Planning did not conduct an environmental impact study prior to rezoning. Although the property is currently under a Habitat Conservation Plan managed by US Fish and Wildlife Services, the city did not contact them prior to making changes.

Many native animals frequent the conservation area including lynx, deer, elk, bobcat, and fox. It is also home to the endangered Preble’s Meadow Jumping Mouse. These silent stakeholders deserve a voice.

A massive pet-friendly apartment complex presents a detrimental impact to their habitat and safety.

Please visit www.preservepinereekvillage.com to learn more about this project and community stakeholders’ concerns.

Holly Lawrence

Colorado Springs

Judging other people

Shall we open the flood gates of hypocrisy and close mindedness? Years ago I saw a bumper sticker on a woman’s car that said “KILL BUSH”. I waited for the lady to exit a shop and asked her directly if she was advocating for the murder of our President. I told her I took a photo and would let the FBI be aware of a hateful person that was suggesting political death. Her car was also covered with donkeys and “I vote Democrat”.

Hmmm ... can we recall the hate flooding with the overturning of Roe vs. Wade when people showed their rage by stalking the homes of supreme court justices and threats on care clinics for pregnant teens. Hmmm ... and nasty, rude people disrupting Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ breakfast. My mother once showed me her fingers that when one points to others with their trigger finger, they will find three pointing back.

Hypocrisy is being human and if being religious means we are “close minded” because we do not let our children and grand -children use Tic Tok or read or see pornographic materials then I am glad to be close minded to worldly values and open minded to the teachings of Christianity, Judaism,

Islam, and Buddhism. It seems the “golden rule” should be our human mantra; not judgment of others.

Linda Coates

Colorado Springs