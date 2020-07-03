Put a stop to this lawlessness
Like many citizens of Colorado Springs, I have sat back, watched this “protesting” and kept my mouth shut. But after the blocking if I-25 tonight, I can’t be silent any longer. I have lived here for 46 years. My children were raised here. My husband and I are retired and growing old here. We are strong, longtime residents of this city. Our tax dollars pay for these city roads, highways and interstate. We have paid for the statues that have been defaced. Enough is enough!
We want our city leaders and police department to do their jobs and put a stop to this lawlessness. Enough of handling these people with kid gloves. Time to enforce the law and get order back into our beautiful city. And I bet there are many, many other citizens who feel like me. I’m fired up about this!
Joyce Presley
Colorado Springs
Thinking of the repercussions
Our country seems to be coming apart at the seams. We are allowing protesters to tear us apart as a nation. There are some people using their constitutional rights to air their opinions in a peaceful manner and those who are using this stage to vandalize and create havoc.
The taking over of several blocks in Seattle is a prime example. The mayor and police chief should immediately resign for letting this happen. A no-name rapper has elected himself the defacto leader/warlord of this group. They have denied the police access to their police station inside this area. There have been several shootings, and they are denying the police inside to investigate these crimes. They will most likely go unsolved.
Then there is the so called noose hanging in a pit stall assigned to Bubba Wallace of NASCAR. Word is they sent 15 FBI agents to investigate at untold thousands of dollars of taxpayer funds. After weeks of work, they came to the conclusion that it was a loop used for over eight months to close the garage door. A first-year police officer asking the right questions could have solved this mystery probably in one day.
Mayors, police chiefs and governors are bending over backwards to cater to these activists and lawbreakers just for politics.
The media keep using the term “chokehold” to subdue resisting suspects. The chokehold has been banned since the 1970s by all police departments. The correct term for this maneuver is a carotid hold. This maneuver is accepted to restrict the blood flow to the brain for a few seconds to stop the resistance. The person recovers in just a few seconds.
As a police officer for over 18 years, I have used this maneuver many times with no permanent damage ever. Also what the media does not pass on to the public is when something does go wrong with the carotid the suspect almost always is under the influence of multiple drugs, which actually causes the harm.
If these activists get there way and police agencies defund or disband their officers, police will be wary of taking any kind of action to subdue or arrest criminals for fear of being arrested themselves. Recruitment of new officers will be nil. Officers with enough time will retire.
With fewer officers on the street and wary of just doing their job, crime will go through the roof and response times to crimes in progress will double or triple.
People with common sense (if there are any left) better take a step back and think of the repercussions of what these protesters are screaming for.
Gary Barbaro
Colorado Springs
Need to learn from the past
All the wrong that has gone on in our country is not something to be forgotten about by destroying statues or damning the people involved. All through the time of this world evil has happened, and we have learned from it and improved from it. We learned from the middle ages, the Roman Empire, Greek Civilization, the Egyptians and on back. These people were the standard for their time and their monuments and statues were not destroyed but were left as a reminder of what we should not do or be.
Slavery was and still is wrong, but the slavers bought their slaves from the natives who had captured other tribes in battles. That’s still going on in remote areas today. Before the African slaves come over the English were bringing indentured servants with them. Same thing just a nicer way to say it. Debtors prison is how Australia was settled, same process just a different name and people. Today in other parts of the world slavery and indentured servitude still survives.
The young people of today need to learn that you can not change history by throwing a fit and shouting, but you can change the future by remembering the past and working together to make positive changes.
Stomping your feet and screaming might work with your momma but it will not make history go away.
Think about how bad this country would be without cops. Think you could do their job and never make a mistake or have a bad day and say something to hurt someone’s feelings. How would you like knowing that whatever you do at work is going to make someone upset and yet you are not allowed to show emotions.
The U.S. is not perfect, but it’s the best place I have ever been, military included, and the only place I ever want to be. Life is not fair but if you learn from the past you can help make it better for everyone. Thanks for listening to an old man say what is on my mind. Too bad today’s youths doesn’t know enough to read and learn.
Joe Craven
Colorado Springs
The result for the poor
As I see individuals wanting to defund the police, I wonder if they have gotten beyond emotion and thought about the result and its effect on the poor. Individuals with money (the perception is rich white people) will just hire private security folks to protect their enclaves. The situation for the poor (many of whom are threatened on a daily basis by drug pushers, gangs, etc.) will be exacerbated, with the result of no improvement toward the goals of racial and income equality.
How about it protesters: Have you thought of that?
Bob Schaller
Colorado Springs