Pushing potential enemy into view
Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier lost his position in the Space Force by expressing his opinion that communism was the enemy of the United States. Should socialism/communism be recognized and treated as an enemy to our country?
An enemy has two features, they take an opposite position and are hostile to your position.
What is our position? I would take the Constitution and the Bill of Rights (Amendments 1-10) to represent our position. The Bill of Rights raises the individual and their rights as the top priority and makes the government subservient to the individual’s rights.
Who holds the opposite ground? What form of government places any and all of its citizen’s rights as incidental and subservient? Dictatorship leaves no one with power or rights outside of the Dictator. Communism and socialism places the common interest above the interest of the individual. Monarchy submits all individual rights to the wish of the monarch.
Monarchy, dictatorship, socialism, and communism hold an opposite view to ours.
Who is being hostile to our community and values? It would be much easier to see hostility if someone was shooting at us or punching us in the nose. Along with the use of force, hostility is also defined as active resistance, opposition, or contentiousness. According to Sun Tzu, “the supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without .
Perhaps we can’t clearly recognize monarchy, dictatorship, socialism, and communism as our enemy, but we certainly should be recognizing it as an opposite view that should be confronted and refuted in public discourse.
Thank you to everyone who volunteered to run for school board, and to help monitor the election process. These are people willing to confront and refute. Thank you as well, to Lt Col Lohmeier for pushing this potential enemy into view.
Eric Swanson
Colorado Springs
A governor’s job description
What will Gov. Jared Polis be doing when COVID-19 is not an issue? As governor, there must be many responsibilities that the government leaders are responsible for managing? Why not list all the things that a normal modern governor’s job description does on a 12-month cycle, and start focusing on “working for the people” or “serving the people.”
One important thing we learn from history is that people can be tribal, war like, and deadly. Laws are enforced to ensure a peaceful society among violent destructive creatures.
The basic foundation of all government ordained by God is that if willful murder is committed by man, by the institution of man (government), the life of the murderer must be taken, or put to death. Without the death of the murderer, there is not a legitimate government system that ensures a peaceful society; but a system of tyranny.
Art Wilmoth
Colorado Springs
The clear differences in our country
I found it interesting comparing and contrasting the opinion pieces of black, conservative, freedom-loving Star Parker and black, progressive, alarmist Eugene Robinson.
Though the subjects were different, each piece screamed the clear differences in our country today. Ms. Parker wants to prevent a probable communist from leading our banking system into more federal government control. Our economy came to a screeching halt with COVID and the destructive government response of lockdowns. Further government control of the economy will only mean a further slide into Socialism and our eventual downfall.
Robinson calls freedom lovers everywhere ‘ignorant’ and ‘self-destructive’ because they don’t want more government control of their lives. He seems to be OK with forced vaccinations ‘to free us from this plague.’ He’s talking out both sides of his mouth since ‘experts’ tell us COVID will be with us forever and it seems that we will need perpetual boosters to keep up immunity just like the flu.
Freedom and risk-taking used to be in our DNA. It is giving way to fear and nanny-stating because too few want to pay the cost of freedom. W. Somerset Maugham said, “If a nation values anything more than freedom, it will lose its freedom; and the irony of it is that if it is comfort or money that it values more, it will lose that too.” Parker values freedom. Robinson values comfort. Where do you stand?
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
Some parents are woefully uneducatedIn response to Tim Carney’s opinion piece, I must respond to his statement that Terry McAuliffe lost his governor’s race by attacking parents who objected to pornography in school libraries. By pornography, Carney is referring to books dealing with LGBTQ issues.
I just finished reading George, by Alex Gino, the No. 1 challenged book listed by the American Library Association. It chronicles the bullying, the fears and the courage of a young girl, born in a boy’s body, as she ultimately comes out to her best friend and her family. It is no way pornographic and to label it as such is a grave injustice.
Over 5% of the population identifies as gay or transgender. Many conservatives like to bury their heads in the sand when it comes to the facts of life, but it is a fact that some of these very conservatives will have children who identify as gay or transgender. Imagine what it is like for a gay or transgender child who lives in a household where, at best, he/she is not be accepted and, at worst, is physically harmed or disowned. School may be the only safe place where these children can find information and acceptance.
Carney mistakenly assumes that being a parent automatically endows one with the ability to make the best decisions for one’s child.
When it comes to sexual orientation, too many parents are woefully uneducated and therefore, not the best authorities to make these decisions for their children or anyone else.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs