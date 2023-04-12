Push for megagrowth

In the viewpoint of the Gazette on April 9 is a letter about “You can’t drink paper water” by Bruce Brian and I believe it is fair to say that it is true. What the City Council and the EL Paso County commissioners do to push through a development is insane. You have to remember that most of them are politicians and will do just about anything they want to push their agenda forward. The big push is for megagrowth and that has been their agenda for the past several years. They have to know the severity of the water crisis we face here in Colorado. Like in Brian’s article, the different aquifers in time will dry up but they refuse to accept the hard facts of the water crisis. The developers in most cases get somewhat close to what they want and the City Council and county commissioners get what they want, which is megagrowth.

The thought of Mayor John Suthers stating that he thought Colorado Springs could overtake Denver is scary. What a brain storm he had. Who wants to be like Denver with all of the problems they have? More murders, more robberies more car theft and more of all crimes. The Springs can’t keep up with road maintenance now, what will it be like with thousands of other vehicles traveling the same roads? The more growth means more crime!

Our water is very precious and with every approval of a development, the more water we lose and eventually we all will suffer. Colorado Springs is a beautiful city, and it has about anything that anyone needs. I understand why people want to live here, but we can’t keep growing like it has been growing. If it does, Colorado Springs will lose its beauty. The answer is simple, stop building and people will stop coming. I believe that most people who live here like the Springs as it is now. Every where you look a apartment complex is close by and I know it all has to do with affordable housing but what is affordable?

The City Council and the county commissioners are voted into office to serve the people that voted for them and they often don’t do what they promise. Please stop the megagrowth and let’s enjoy the beautiful city that the Springs is and what it has to offer. This beautiful city that we call home doesn’t have to be bigger than Denver to be better. Lets just stay Colorado Springs!

Jim White

Monument

Land use is a local issue

In my humble but voiced opinion, I believe SB23-213 has no business even being heard in the state Legislature. Land use is a local government and community issue; not the states to decide. It is also an absolute trampling of individual property rights of existing homeowners in established R1 zones. If new development wants to embrace this multiuse zoning in local communities based upon local zoning, and if they believe there is a market for it, then so be it.

Bottom line, I sincerely hope that cooler heads will prevail when it comes time to vote. If the Legislature moves to approve this, I also sincerely hope that each and everyone that votes in favor of this bill, will fully experience the fruits of their labor by living next to and across from these future uses.

Larry Syslo

Colorado Springs

What a strange world

There has been so much controversy recently about biological males competing against biological females in sports. It doesn’t look like the issues are going to be resolved soon, but I have a plan!

Ladies/girls/biological females, why not drop out of these events and refuse to compete/play the game with these biological male interlopers? If there are no competitors, there will be no events or games, and the greedy sponsors thereof will have to go home and pout instead of making tons of money on these events. Just refuse to play and there should be some resolution quickly and perhaps the woke athletic associations will wise up and start some transcompetitions and let the female athletes have their contests without disruption or biological males horning in. Problem solved!

It does seem strange to me that with all of the posturing about supporting their sisters, like marching around with female organ-hats on their heads and ranting that women must have abortions on demand; and that females need to be protected and avenged for Trump’s, Weinstein’s and Cosby’s bad behaviors that suddenly our woke and warrior women are silent ... but the hypocrisy and the inequality (can I still use that word?) are deafening. What a strange world it has become.

Geraldine Russell

Colorado Springs

Legislators lack courage

I sit here after every news report wondering why our legislators ...s tate and federal ... do nothing to even attempt to lower gun violence with assault weapons bans.

Illinois seems to have evolved consciously enough to pass a very strong “anti-gun violence” bill, including an assault weapons ban this last January. I always thought Colorado was somewhat aware; it’s now clear I was mistaken.

It seems to me that our legislators do not listen to the voice of the general public in any way, not even attempting to pass an assault weapons ban, which has been proven to deter gun violence while it was in effect. Our legislators who supposedly lead and represent the people need to develop the courage to do their job.

Elizabeth Brandes

Colorado Springs

Outside his area of expertise

I teach ancient history and have respected the work of Victor Davis Hanson on ancient Greek farmers and citizen-soldiers in his books “The Western Way of War” and” The Other Greeks.” In Saturday’s column “America Now Has Three Potential Futures” I hoped for some of that wisdom, perhaps triaging our impasse with climate, abortion and election denial.

Instead I found an ill-digested mix of partisan talking points, dyspeptically blaming a “Jacobin” revolution by “hard-left ideologues” whom he doesn’t name. I think he’s way outside his area of expertise and it’s, as DJT [Donald J. Trump] would say, “sad.”

Owen Cramer

Colorado Springs