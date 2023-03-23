Purpose of a golf course

My good neighbor called me and said he was dropping off a Denver ballot sign — “Vote No on 2O,” which retains a conservation easement for the Park Hill Golf Course. Hmm, I need to read up on this ballot initiative and redevelopment before I post it. “I thought you were an environmentalist?” My neighbor was so taken back when I informed him that I’m returning his “Vote No” sign.

Yes, I like green space and donate money to land conservation organizations. My research of the Park Hill conservation easement language describes that “the easement limits the land as a green space for the purpose of, particular use as a golf course.” Why retain this land that would be restricted for golf purposes? There is City Park Golf Course about a mile or two away.

The Park Hill Golf Course was never designated as a Denver park.

The city sold the land to a local developer with experience building affordable housing. Great! They would develop this land for affordable housing, but 80 acres of 155 would be handed over to the city for a regional park. That seems like a win-win for me.

I’ve done my homework and replaced my front-yard ballot sign. I’m voting “Yes on 2O” to lift the easement. An opportunity to build affordable housing and have generous parkland makes more sense than upholding “green space for the purpose of use as a golf course.”

Shayne Brady

Denver

Obtaining a driver’s license

Colorado residents, especially those in rural communities, face significant hurdles and high costs to obtain a driver’s license.

The cost to obtain a license increased significantly during the pandemic when the DMV outsourced driving tests to private third-party vendors, making licenses unaffordable for many Colorado families. HB 23-1147, the Driver’s License Examination Reimbursement, is moving through our state Legislature and could help expand driver’s license ownership and affordability.

Currently, the cost and distance of third-party testing options serve as significant barriers to driver’s license ownership for those living in the three-quarters of Colorado that are rural (cclpvitalsigns.org/place-colorados-geographic-and-racial-diversity.php).

For underserved Coloradans, including members of our diverse immigrant community, knocking down these barriers could be the defining step that leads to driver’s license ownership, which is essential for greater mobility and results in continued economic growth.

Additionally, when all drivers are educated on road safety and driving laws, our highways are safer for everyone.

Bill HB23-1147, introduced by Rep. Cathy Kipp, would increase accessibility to driver training and examinations in disadvantaged areas of the state and offset the cost of driving tests at third-party driving schools. The legislation also provides free driver training programs in English and Spanish and regulations for how far third-party testing locations can be from each DMV facility.

These undue burdens on the right to earn a driver’s license are a disservice to our rural and immigrant populations and the entire state.

Colorado lawmakers: Vote yes on HB23-1147 and put the rights of all Coloradans first.

Siena Mann

Denver