We will be paying resulting damages
Who declared Gov. Jared Polis King Polis? While it is important that we pay attention to the coronavirus issue, we have people panicking and cleaning out grocery stores. Now Polis wants restaurants to close? Yes, I know they can offer drive-thru, take-out and delivery service, but many dine-in restaurants don’t have drive-up windows and who says that delivery drivers won’t become coronavirus distributors? Beyond restaurants, he has forced gyms, theaters (movie and performance), breweries, coffeehouses and casinos closed. What’s next, house arrest?
I have not read an article yet that says this virus is inherently fatal to everyone who gets it. It is more serious for those of us, like me, who are older but even there the death rate isn’t astronomical. Sure, I don’t want to be one of the ones who dies but why should society be shut down to protect me? If I am at higher risk, it is incumbent on me to take appropriate precautions for my safety.
I don’t believe that the Constitution, a document I suggest Gov. Polis would do well to read, gives governors the power to effectively take over private businesses. Lawsuits are probably being drafted, and it is us, not King Polis, who will be paying the resulting damages.
Bill Healy
Monument
Cure worse than the affliction?Is anyone else out there a little concerned about the bans being placed on eateries-bars etc.? Are we heading for total lockdown? I’ve never seen anything like this in my 74 years!
Typical flu results in a 2 to 3% death rate and kills thousands each year. My concern is over reaction that can cause panic. Things might well become more scarce in your supermarket.
The economy is in the dumpster, and government at all levels are imposing even tighter restrictions.
Is this a power that will not go away after COVID-19 fades into history? Did some one declare martial law that I missed?
Ask yourself: Is the cure worse than the affliction? There is panic buying, not to mention bars and eating places ordered closed. Can resident confinement be on the horizon? Just posing the question.
We all know what to do now and how to conduct our daily lives to avoid further spreading. We can all do these things. Do we really have to destroy the nation to save it? Like all such virus issues — it will burn itself out. Our grandparents and beyond faced far greater threats.
Perhaps stopping the 24/7 news cycle would be the best thing that could be done right now, in my humble opinion.
Len Bentley
Colorado Springs
Get outdoors and exercise
Don’t let the COVID-19 threat stop you from getting outside. With gym closures and the cancellation of large gatherings now in place, there is still no reason why you can’t get outdoors, stay fit and even create your athletic events.
On Sunday, March 15, my son and I had planned to do the 26.2 mile Bataan Memorial Death March, or ruck as they call it, in White Sands Missile Range, N.M. It is to honor the Filipino and American troops on Bataan that were forced to make an arduous 65-mile march to prison camps. Out of an abundance of caution, the Army made the decision to cancel this year’s Bataan Memorial Death March in response to the COVID-19 threat.
Because this event was a large gathering of folks, it made sense to cancel the event. So on this past Saturday, my son and I got out and did the 26.2 mile ruck here on the trail systems of Colorado Springs.
Although there was no sand, we did have plenty of snow and mud on the trail, making it just as much of a challenge as soft sand.
The opportunity, of course, was threefold: first we honored and remembered those soldiers that sacrificed their lives, second we had rewarding father and son time walking together for over 8 hours, and third we got outdoors and took in the fresh cold air of a wintry day.
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs
Biden could be our new president
After the last Democratic debate and counting current delegates, Joe Biden seems well on his way to be the Democratic candidate for president. Great. So, what’s next? Biden is no match for President Donald Trump. Nikki Haley will add tremendous strength to the Trump ticket. That, pretty much, leaves the Democrats out in the cold and Biden rather hopeless. Except! Except if Trump will self-destruct. And he is well on his way to do just that.
Inept and incapable of handling the pandemic and the expected financial catastrophe ahead of us, Trump, who lost all respect and reverence across the world, will not fool the American voters like he thinks he will. He is quickly losing the trust and confidence of the voters. He fumbles around without a solid plan, half of his advisers are imprisoned, and his mockery of a cabinet dos not sit very well with the American voters.
He thinks of most voters as a bunch of dumb sheep who will follow his lead. But he has a surprise coming. And in the end, Trump will self-destruct and Biden will be our new president.
Will Klaus
Monument