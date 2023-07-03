Public displays of a lifestyle

Carolyn Wiggle is right about “why do we need to know her sex life”? Every headline declares what the person’s sex life or race is and sometimes both. It has nothing to do with their accomplishments.

Along with that in response to Linda Rinehart’s letter a few days ago regarding “Backlash to pride month”, maybe what she claims is happening in response to the LGBTQ community is because we are getting sick of hearing about it. Maybe less flaunting of it would gain you more respect. Why do you think it’s necessary to have public displays of your lifestyle? A parade to show off? No one gains respect by parading down a city street half naked. And Pride Month?

I have nothing against you or how you live. I just don’t want to hear about it every day.

Faye Lindsey

Colorado Springs

Mental health crisis

We are facing a mental health crisis in the U.S. What is to be done?

Based on the research that my co-author and I conducted on how successful people face and surmount obstacles, I have a few recommendations. These recommendations relate to people with mental health issues, not those with mental illness. Individuals with mental illness should seek treatment from health care professionals.

Everyone needs to understand that we all face obstacles in our lives. The only thing we can control is our attitude toward those obstacles. What if we reframed “Why did this happen for me?” instead of “Why did this happen to me?” This helps us problem solve and builds our resilience.

Second, we need to remember that life is unfair. But with resilience and optimism we can take what happens in life in stride and we can progress forward.

And speaking of resilience and optimism, what if we banished “I can’t” from our lives? What if we used “I can”, “I will”, “I’m going to right away?” What if we faced our fears?

We can go over, under, around, or through the obstacles in our lives using skills we already have — mental intelligence, emotional intelligence, social support, moral compass & spirituality, determination & perseverance & persistence, creativity, optimism, resilience, action-orientation and passion.

Jill S. Tietjen, P.E.

Centennial

Piece on parental alienation

It’s no surprise your hit-piece on parental alienation (June 29, “Colorado child custody cases roiled by CSU professor’s alienation theory”) contains not a single quote from a psychologist or other family therapy authority opposed to alienation theory.

The sole source quoted for the article is a law professor, not a psychologist, named Joan Meier, who leads the tiny group of activists opposed to alienation theory.

With the exception of a handful of quacks, almost no professionals in family psychology deny the devastating effect of alienation on children. Scientific literature on parental alienation is cataloged by at least three sources: Vanderbilt University at https://ckm.vumc.org/pasg, emmm.org.au, and VictimToHero.com.

I suggest two factual corrections. It cannot be true that Joan Meier “has testified as a competing expert witness,” as she is an attorney, not an expert, and no court would allow her to testify as one. It is not true that parental alienation is excluded from the DSM-5, as you stated. While the term “alienation” was omitted to placate critics, there are four codes in the DSM relevant to parental alienation: Child psychological abuse, parent-child relational problem, child affected by child relationship distress, and parental relationship discord.

Josh Grant

Denver

Invasion of privacy

Pregnancy is a medical condition, treated in the privacy of the exam room, between a young woman and her OBGYN, not before a Republican dominated State legislature. When this supreme court overturned Roe vs Wade they stripped our daughters and granddaughters of a 50-year precedent on their rights to Freedom, PRIVACY and Choice. These Republican dominated states have passed blanket laws impacting the health care of all young girls and women in their states from the ages of 10-50 without ever knowing the condition of her health, the health of the embryo-fetus, don’t even know her name but have blocked her access to health care. Abortion is a medical procedure often done to save the life of the young girl or woman. 99.9 percent of those that occur after 4 months are done to remove a non-vital fetus, one that died in the womb or for some other life threatening, debilitating condition. According to CBS national news, OBGYN’s are moving out of red states to practice in blue states as they are being threatened with criminal prosecution and loss of medical license for treating their patients.

The United States has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the world, OBGYNs are the last medical professional a state should want to lose.

And I have yet to call up my Republican politician to schedule a doctor’s appointment for anything, not even an ingrown toenail. It will be over my cold, dead lifeless body before I allow a Republican politician to play OBGYN with the lives of my daughters and granddaughters, pregnant or not, not ever.

Karon McCormick

Colorado Springs