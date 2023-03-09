Providing criminals with education

According to Colorado Springs Police Department, 2022 was a record year for auto thefts. The Denver Police Department reported the same thing, making Colorado the worst state in the country. Other cities such as Aurora and Pueblo ended up also in the top 10 for auto theft in our nation. As a result, state elected officials are proposing legislation this year to make future auto thefts a class 5 felony, regardless of vehicle value, a step we probably see as necessary and support. Yet, the large future increase in the number of felons anticipated from the new law is likely to cause huge unanticipated costs to Colorado taxpayers because of another initiative being proposed by other state officials.

I am referring to legislation being considered at this time, apparently with much support in the Legislature and from Gov. Jared Polis, to provide criminals the opportunity, while in prison, to obtain higher education, bachelors and masters degrees, at taxpayer’s expense, to reduce their prison terms and help reintegrate them into society.

However, given the expensive impact to Colorado citizens’ associated with prisoners obtaining college degrees, I believe elected officials should drop the higher education plan for our prison population unless the cost of their proposal is fully assessed, explained to Colorado taxpayers and placed on a future ballot, and prisoners are required to pay back their education cost, full or partial, within a certain timeframe after release from prison.

I also believe that families of their crime victims should be provided a similar opportunity to pursue higher education, but in their case probably for free. I don’t believe it is right to provide criminals with education opportunities and not do, the same or better, for their victims and families.

Carlos Deaguilar

Colorado Springs

Living in an ivory tower

After reading several opinions on legislators who are soft on crime, I have come to a solution. Everyone should write down the names of those legislators so they can be voted out of office and replaced with those who will repeal those soft-on-crime legislation. Law-abiding citizens are tired of the rampant crime and revolving door that lets criminals commit more crime without consequences. Colorado has become a haven for criminals knowing they won’t have to spend jail time for their crimes.

These legislators living in their ivory towers have not a single clue about the average hardworking citizen they profess to represent.

Val Tenhaeff

Colorado Springs

Questions about thrift shop closing

After The Gazette article in Wednesday morning’s paper concerning the thrift shop at the Air Force Academy, there are many people with questions.

Why did is suddenly close without warning? How do consignees get their checks for items sold during the month of February? How do consignees retrieve their items that have not sold?

I have placed three phone calls to the base, one to the inspectors general office and was referred to the major in charge at the community center who then gave me a number for the combined spouses club representative.

I left a message three days ago but have not had returned phone calls or questions answered. These are valid questions that I am sure many consignees and volunteers have. Where do we start or who do we talk to? How will we know when consigned items will be returned and checks will be available?

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Barbara Buckley

Colorado Springs

A lot of courage, moral strength

I highly commend the guest opinion presented by Quentin Allen concerning student’s reactions to declaring pronouns. This skillfully crafted article is a great example that our educational system is working well.

Well thought out and cleverly presented, the column has practical and emotional components. Who better could express the feelings of those students who are dealing with these gender issues of today, than a student.

It took a lot of courage and moral strength to write this, and it is to everybody’s benefit.

Jac Roberson

Colorado Springs

Reject the Willow Project

I’m writing to express my grave concern over ConocoPhillips’ Willow Project — a proposed massive expansion of oil and gas drilling and extraction that would threaten Indigenous communities, wildlife, and ecosystems in Alaska’s Western Arctic.

In addition, the Willow Project would emit 287 million metric tons of pollution over the next 30 years.

Allowing this project to move forward would be disastrous for our planet.

Right now, President Joe Biden is considering whether to approve the Willow Project. It’s critical that Biden stops this project — and any other proposals for new fossil fuel infrastructure that come across his desk.

Global climate scientists have been clear: To avoid the irreversible climate devastation that will result from overshooting 1.5°C of global warming, we must end new investment in fossil fuel projects and immediately begin to phase out production.

Now is the exact time when humanity must begin urgently phasing out fossil fuels. President Biden must reject the Willow Project.

Kelsie Baltrusch

Colorado Springs