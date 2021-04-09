Proud time to be a Coloradan
High-fives all around! Watching our governor and the mayor of Denver smiling ear to ear celebrating that they have secured the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game! This — the MLB decided — after those short-sighted legislators in Georgia decided to amend their voting laws. So the millionaire players and owners of MLB decided this action did not reflect “their” values — commendable.
So who suffers from this decision? Atlanta (where the game was to take place) — the nation’s 4th largest Black-majority city at 52% — 22% of which lives below the poverty line. MLB values dictates that the game be moved to Denver, 55% white, 9% Black. It is being reported that prominent members of a “players alliance” told the baseball commissioner that they would not play if the game was held in Georgia. They felt that these newly enacted voting laws discriminated against minorities. So take the game from Atlanta!
Send a message that the outside money that would have been infused into the local economy is going to Denver. We’re doing this for you in Atlanta ... minority small-business owners. Your sacrifice will fill quite a few mile high potholes. Yes, in their convoluted wisdom, the MLB would have moved the game to some other city if it had not been Denver. But in their rush to punish a state, they took prestige and prosperity from a proud Black community.
So forgive me, Gov. Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock, if I don’t share your enthusiasm of your windfall through another community’s misfortune. The 2021 All-Star game in Denver — a proud time to be a Coloradan.
Steve Warner
Colorado Springs
Precedent they were setting
I’m curious. I wonder if when the District 12 School Board voted to cancel the Cheyenne Indians mascot they realized the precedent they were setting. Surely, it didn’t escape anyone’s attention that Cheyenne is the name of a specific Indian tribe.
The brave Cheyenne whose name we honor were central plains Indians until pushed further West, where they settled in the Platte and Arkansas River valleys.
If we drop Indians mustn’t we also drop Cheyenne? That means changing the name of Cheyenne Mountain, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, three of the schools in District 12, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, Cheyenne Road, Cheyenne Boulevard, and so on. And then there are all the other Indian names such as Kiowa, Uintah, and Ute used in our community. Where will it all end?
Nancy Parker Brummett
Colorado Springs
Lack of adequate council pay
I am responding to Vince Bzdek’s column (“Tuesday is your chance to be present at the birth of a new city.” April 3). In it, he is persuasive about the challenges and opportunities facing our “newborn Baby Springs” after the incubation period known as the pandemic. He makes the case for the top issues being “sustainable and responsible growth, renewable energy and affordable housing.” He indicated that we need the smartest and most creative minds on council to set Colorado Springs on the right course for its next 150 years of existence.
How do we get those people when the “salary” for City Council is a mere $500 a month or $6,000 a year? The days of getting something valuable for next to nothing are long gone. Council and Utilities Board decisions are complex and need a variety of perspectives to arrive at a workable decision that serves the collective good of the greatest number of people. The lack of adequate pay for the council means the smartest minds are passing on council seats.
Patricia Yeager
Colorado Springs
Support hardworking wait staffs
My wife and I frequently go out for breakfast on Sunday mornings to a restaurant we enjoy because of the good food and friendly service. We always go early to avoid the midmorning rush.
On Easter, we were greeted by a longtime staff member who cheerfully seated us and took our order. He/she happened to mention that not only was the place filling up early, but the staff was also trying to fill an order via email for 37 meals to go.
About the time our order arrived, he/she mentioned the big order had just been picked up and the staff had been “blessed” with a 5% tip on an almost $500 tab. Outrageous!
The staff had voluntarily came in 30 minutes early to complete this order and readily address the request that each order be specially labeled. Clearly, these customers fail to recognize the dedication of wait staff in our fair city and the hardships they have faced in the last year. And then, working on a holiday to serve the rest of us. Show gratitude to these hardworking people.
Richard Klompenhouwer
Manitou Springs
Wasting taxpayers’ money
Is this outrageous or what? Today’s Gazette (April 5) headlined that prisons offer workers $500 to take the COVID shot. Workers in hospitals and other places have to take flu shots every year as a condition of employment. They do not get paid extra for this.
Why is it that people who do not care to protect themselves or those they come in contact with should be paid to do what they should be doing in the first place? I am sick and tired of our tax monies being spent (“wasted”) on programs that are not necessary.
Carolyn Mattedi
Woodland Park
Paying workers to get vaccinated
I was shocked and appalled to read that Colorado prisons are willing to pay workers $500 to get vaccinated.
I have two points about the Department of Corrections approach. First, if the workers want to take the risk of getting COVID-19 and dying, it is their choice. Second, while I do not work for DOC, I have taken my shots and want my $500 from the Jared Polis administration. I believe that the governor’s performance in this pandemic has been less than stellar. I voted for Polis in the last election and am wondering who I will vote for in the next.
Edward Paris
Colorado Springs