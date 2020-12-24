Protecting our natural spaces
Since 2001, Colorado has lost over half a million acres of natural lands to development. This is a confounding statistic in a state where nine out of 10 residents regularly participate in outdoor recreation, an industry that contributed $62 billion to our economy in 2017.
Our public lands are what makes Colorado an incredible place to live. Scientists and policymakers — including Sen. Michael Bennet — are leading a global campaign to protect 30% of our public lands by 2030, a campaign which a bipartisan majority of Coloradans support. Meeting this goal will not only be critical to addressing climate change, but will also ensure that Coloradans and outdoor recreation enthusiasts worldwide can continue to enjoy our natural spaces, while supporting outdoor and tourism economies.
I applaud Gov. Jared Polis’ efforts to protect our natural spaces, and urge him to join Sen. Bennet in committing Colorado to the 30x30 goal and improving state conservation funding. With Colorado’s great outdoors at stake, leaders need to continue to step up to protect what makes our state great.
Benjamin Swift
Colorado Springs
Questions for city planners
First the trivial. Semantically, R-flex-low has no more meaning to the average citizen than R-2. This seems to be more of a cover for changing the definition of R-2.
Next, “high quality infill” appears to be an article of faith among the planning community in this country. I don’t see why, beyond the desire to control behavior to save the planet from gasoline consumption. High quality is misleading and oxymoronic when used with infill.
If you want to observe the quality of life with high density, 10 foot setbacks, multifamily replacing single family, tour an average residential street on Capitol Hill in Denver. You cannot drive on the street without removing a mirror or worse. Street parking is seriously deficient and off-street parking that is available is the result of, you guessed it, tearing down other residential properties for parking lots.
Finally, and most profound is the last phrase of Amendment V to the constitution: “nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.” Similarly, the Colorado Constitution, Article II, Section Three, describes “acquiring, possessing and protecting property” as an inalienable right. What homeowners will have after R-flex-low, and what they have now, are entirely different.
These folks did not rent a two bedroom apartment in a four-plex. They bought a neighborhood which they thought would continue to be filled with neighbors like them, in single-family homes.
So my question is, how is the city going to compensate these homeowners for the diminished value of their homes after changing the rules?
Dave Vandenberg
Colorado Springs
COVID’s impact on the flu
The WHO and CDC say that annual flu has virtually disappeared this year. If that’s the case, the disappearance of the flu raises significant social and government policy questions. There appears to be three theories as to why flu has disappeared. The first is that flu has been misdiagnosed as COVID-19. Medical experts strongly disagree with misdiagnosis so that appears unlikely.
The second possibility is that masks have eliminated flu. However it seems unlikely that masks would stop a microscopic flu virus but not an identically sized COVID virus. The third and most interesting possibility is that COVID might be much more widespread than expected and has crowded out the flu virus. A recent Yale University study found that people tend to only get one virus at a time.
If that’s the case then perhaps COVID, if much more widespread, as some medical experts believe, might have crowded out annual flu. Which brings us back to the social and governmental policy issues: If COVID is much more widespread than originally expected that would drive down the COVID death rate making COVID less deadly than flu. Which raises the question of why governments would order lockdowns for a virus less deadly than annual flu and require masks that may stop flu but not COVID?
The lack of flu might be the key to explaining why lockdowns and masks have been ineffective. The lack of flu might indicate that COVID is widespread throughout society, despite out best efforts to contain it.
Chris Colvin
Colorado Springs
A diverse and inclusive military
Following the 15 recommendations proposed by the Diversity and Inclusion Board chartered by former Defense Secretary Mark Esper in July, the acting Defense Secretary has signed a memo entitled, “Actions to Improve Racial and Ethnic Diversity and Inclusion in the US Military”.
Among the other “social engineering” initiatives suggested in its report, the board calls for a thorough review of DOD aptitude tests to ensure they do not adversely impact diversity. The DOD will develop plans for a rigorous and thorough assessment of aptitude tests administered.
The goal of this assessment will be to analyze, identify and remove — as applicable — “barriers that adversely impact diversity while retaining rigorous screening processes necessary to access a high-quality force,” the board recommendation states.
Translation: we’re going to dumb-down (way down) the military entrance requirements and institute “Affirmative Action” into an all-volunteer military, in the name of “diversity and inclusion.” Whenever a major conflict has wound down, recruiting has suffered. The way to fix that problem used to be to throw more incentive money at recruits to convince them to join, as well as lowering standards — across the board.
If our government really wants a “diverse and inclusive” force, institute what many countries around the world have, regarding military service — conscription. For all. No exceptions. Able-bodied 18 year-olds serve three years. Male and female.
Only males have to register for Selective Service (a wartime draft) — how “diverse and inclusive” is that?
John Erskine
Colorado Springs