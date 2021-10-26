Possible Emma Crawford memorial
Once again for the second year in a row, The Emma Crawford Coffin races have had to be canceled. A big disappointment for the many who usually participate or just enjoy watching, also the many local businesses, restaurants and lodgings that are affected by the cancellation.
With all that’s happened these past two years, might this be a good time to place a memorial for Emma in Manitou Springs?
The real woman lived here in the late 1800s, coming to Manitou to help with her tuberculosis, she was engaged to an architect William Hildebrand (Cog Railway) but succumbed to her illness at the tender age of 26. She had asked to be buried on Red Mountain and she was, until her casket along with some remains, came crashing down during heavy rainstorms. This is how the Coffin Races began in the mid ‘70s. All this time Emma’s name has brought in yearly income that many retailers count on. She is an important figure and very famous former Manitou resident.
I have proposed a memorial for Manitou Springs that would have a picture of the real Emma Crawford, beautiful and young as she would have wanted to be remembered. Not the Halloween hag we see each year (no offense ladies). I believe a memorial to Emma would add to the rich history of Manitou Springs, while honoring the real woman and giving us a glimpse into her intriguing, true life story.
Cory Scheuerman
Colorado Springs
Huge utility price increase
Poor decisions by Colorado Springs Utilities executives and their Board of Directors, our City Council are responsible in a large part for the huge price increases to customer bills announced in The Gazette article “Utility bills to spike this winter.”
In their rush to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide from the Drake power plant, which will have no impact on our climate they have ignored basic long term economic principles of supply and demand and diversification. Gov. Jared Polis and President Joe Biden and the Democrat Party have made deliberate choices to restrict drilling for and the production of natural gas and oil at the same time utilities are switching from coal to natural gas as their energy source. Demand is up, supply is down! Is there any surprise that prices have gone up?
Their decisions have increased our dependency on natural gas for generating electricity, heating our homes and cooking our food.
They also failed to recognize and accept that their resource plan has caused significant increases in customer bills everywhere it has been tried.
CSU and its board are failing in their responsibility to provide low cost reliable energy to our community. Spending $100 million for gas powered generators and a increase of $280 million on a 1.1 billion budget is something that requires more than a four year outlook as suggested by Wayne Williams.
Dick Standaert
Colorado Springs
TOPS is an effective program
I’m writing in support of ballot initiative 2C to extend and increase the TOPS tax from 1 to 2 pennies on a $10 purchase.
Our organization, the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA), works to strengthen outdoor recreation, which is directly dependent on public lands. Outdoor use in our community has been increasing as more people are realizing the benefits, but we are not keeping up in terms of funding and infrastructure. The increase and extension of TOPS is a necessary and wise investment in our future:
· Parks, trails, and open spaces bring great value. In addition to health benefits, these assets contribute to home values, workforce attraction, business investment, tourism, and more.
· TOPS has been an invaluable tool with a great track record with 49.9 miles of trail, 7,000+ acres of open space, and 40 park projects. Investing in this fiscally responsible and effective program just makes sense.
· Colorado Springs’ TOPS tax of .10% is woefully below what is needed and embarrassing when compared to other front range communities who back up their stated value of parks, open spaces, and trails with the needed funds to acquire, plan, develop, and maintain properties.
· The proposed adjustment to the structure of TOPS provides needed flexibility. Acquisition remains a key focus and its funding is not reduced, as some have suggested. But the backlog of deferred maintenance, increase in users and user impacts due to growth in our city and compounded by the pandemic, not to mention rising maintenance costs, requires us to adjust the TOPS structure to meet our new reality.
Becky Leinweber
Colorado Springs
Wildlife trail a waste?
The CDOT crew looked well patting themselves on the backs for making a new trail for the wildlife under the bride on I-25. Wow. Where do they think they went before all the taxpayers money was spent placing dried limbs down and a plywood box for whatever?
Wait a minute, what happens to all their work after a heavy rain? Will this hold back a lot of water? Probably not. So will they return the money they wasted again? Probably not.
Oh well a least they placed a fence up that hopefully hold back any wild life crossing I-25. And vehicles traveling along I-25 won’t hit any wild life.
Doug D. Evans
Colorado Springs
Misleading ‘supply chain’ excuses
There are lots of excuses used for the many ships off Los Angeles, describing the inability to get goods to customers. One such euphemism is the “supply chain,” but there are many more misleading ones, all so government leaders need not say the most important one, “lack of workers.”
And of course, the main reason for that, is that Congress has helped those impacted by COVID-19, by paying them more money than their job pays. Wouldn’t you stay home too?
Erik Lessing
Monument