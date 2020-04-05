Prohibiting worship services
Wow! What an incredibly hypocritical editorial by the “reverend” Deborah Tinsley (April 2). She judgmentally referred to Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne as an egotistical, arrogant sinner. She comes from the United Church of Christ (UCC) that “nonjudgmentally” ordains practicing homosexuals and calls dissenters “bigots” and “haters.”
The UCC also denies the deity of Christ, his miracles and his resurrection, and embraces the killing of the innocent unborn, while denying the death penalty for heinous murderers like Patrick Frazee.
Rodney Howard-Browne is a faith teacher and was standing on Psalm 91 to protect his congregation. They were practicing social distancing as well as all the other recommended guidelines. For many, attending their worship service is as vital to them as eating. The governor said you can go to Walmart, but I’ll put you in jail if you go to church? Howard-Browne felt that the governors’ orders violated the First Amendment of the Constitution, which is the highest law of our land:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble.”
While in these trying times we must be wise and prudent, we must also be wary about protecting our freedoms that were paid for in blood, by our patriotic ancestors. Stay safe but stay vigilant!
Brian V. Cooper
Colorado Springs
A personal and thoughtful decision
I thank God for the Rev. Deborah Tinsley and her reprimand of Florida Pastor Rodney Howard-Brown’s “sinful” decision to continue worship services with laminar-flow air conditioning and ultraviolet sterilizers and appropriate “social distancing” at River Church despite the “legal order” to suspend the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the first five of the 10 commandments.
Daniel, who continued to worship despite King Darius’ “legal order” quarantining the practice for 30 days (Daniel 6:10); Jesus’ reaching out and touching the leper despite “strict laws” prohibiting the thing (Matthew 8:3); almost every apostle of Christ spreading the Gospel at the express threat to their lives in opposition to Roman law; almost the entire New Testament of the Bible presents examples of what Rev. Tinsley would find as “sinful” decisions to put lives at risk and arrogant flouting of legal orders implemented to “save lives.”
I’m going to make an assumption that worshippers of Pastor Howard-Brown’s church made a personal and thoughtful decision to attend community worship services, preferring to expose themselves to the spook of a virus at worship, than at the grocery store or gas station. “Is life so dear, or peace so sweat, as to be purchased at the price of chains or slavery?” (Patrick Henry)
Keith Stampher
Colorado Springs
The ‘Big Brother’ shadow’s power
We are no longer the land of the free and it’s hard to be brave when your state and federal governments are imposing restrictions on freedoms that have, until now, always been a given. Gov. Jared Polis is correct when he says we are not on a vacation. It is incarceration! Freedoms are being denied like never before with the threat of fines and jail time as well as activation of the National Guard to enforce Gestapo-style rules. None of us have guarantees how long we will live. More people die annually from home and car accidents, drug overdoses, suicides, flu and pneumonia, than COVID-19.
Now don’t get me wrong. I’m totally supportive of the recommended actions to avoid and prevent/eliminate the spread of COVID-19. As an elderly, high-risk individual, I believe I am more conscientious than most in my efforts. But I am retired with a fairly secure income and can afford to stay home. I do have a rental property with a mortgage. If my tenant can’t pay, then I can cover for a while but not all rental owners can. Many live paycheck to paycheck and even with the temporary help the government is providing their job might not still be there when all of the subsidies end. What happens then?
I am also a little suspicious that there might be some big money “changing hands under the table” to determine which businesses are critical/necessary to remain open and those that are not.
Liquor stores and pot shops are business as usual while restaurants, car dealerships, department stores and churches are limited. I can do without liquor and/or pot but not food, clothes, transportation and religious support. Also what I find a little scary is banking services are limited. Both of our banks were taking deposits and payments only at drive-up windows, but not cashing checks or giving withdrawals.
President Donald Trump guaranteed that the USA would never be a socialist nation, but right now the “Big Brother” shadow is definitely demonstrating excessive power. All of the steps to avoid and prevent the spread of COVID-19 are valid and should be fully practiced. However it should be up to the individual whether to keep their business open or whether to frequent that establishment.
R. Wayne Baughman
Colorado Springs
Mailed at taxpayers’ expense
Rep. Doug Lamborn has sent us a plasticized flyer, telling us he has helped constituents recover “many millions of dollars.” Politicians are always sending out mailings telling everyone how wonderful they are. This time, however, there is a small notice telling us that the flyer was “prepared, published and mailed at taxpayers expense.”
This is annoying at least, especially coming from a representative who bills himself as a defender of the public purse.
Peter Baril
Colorado Springs