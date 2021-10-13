Problematic conditional ADU
In reference to the requested change to a Conditional ADU in the R1-6000 zone at 1823 N. Wahsatch Avenue, I am against the request. I think it will create a traffic problem as well as a fire danger.
I think the additional need for parking due to a two-family residence will create an on street parking problem. Most families now have at least two cars. With the additional vehicles, there will be few places to park other than on the street.
At Wahsatch Avenue and Fontanero Street, there is a right turn lane starting close to the subject lot. If more “no parking” signs are put up, the residents of 1823 N. Wahsatch will be forced to park in front of 1817 N Wahsatch, which is not fair to that residence. With added vehicles parking on the street, there will be added confusion and safety at that intersection.
In addition to the traffic safety problem, there is a big potential for a fire to spread to the neighboring houses. With the side yard setbacks being reduced, the existing buildings will be very close to the new construction. If a fire breaks out in any of the three buildings there is a greater chance for the fire to spread to all the buildings, even if the new building has a fire wall, increasing the potential for loss of lives.
Therefore, I would request the Conditional ADU in the R1-6000 zone, reducing the front and side yard setbacks for 1823 N. Wahsatch, be denied.
Russ Van Skike
Colorado Springs
Foolish decision on the vaccine
The article in the Oct. 6 Gazette (concerning a kidney transplant and the COVID shots) made my blood boil. What a foolish lady and donor saying they would not get the COVID shots that are required by UC Health before a person can receive a transplant. This makes no sense. Isn’t living a pretty normal life (without dialysis) a goal any normal person would want?
Without the COVID shots, you could possibly lose the new kidney and die. This scenario means she and the donor would have lost their kidneys needlessly. I understand why the transplantation regulations are as they are ... give the new kidney to the person who will most likely take care of it and go on to living as long a life as they can, God willing.
My husband was fortunate to receive a kidney transplant that worked for him for 40 years, a record. During these years, we raised our children and even got to see our grandchildren grow and thrive. He listened to his doctors and kept his appointments, took his medications (including shots). He wanted to live. No more dialysis!
And lastly, he honored the person who gave him the kidney by using it “as directed” by his doctors for 40 years.
My husband and his donor are heroes as well as the medical personnel who helped to save his life — a life well-lived.
Please rethink your decisions. Life is good. Get your shots now!
Barbara Emerson
Colorado Springs
Could be a budget buster
As a former Colorado Springs Utilities employee of 24 years, I have deep concerns for the future of our natural gas and electricity prices. Colorado Springs’ founding fathers believed in keeping citizen-owned power affordable and reliable as well as uninterruptible. I read in today’s Gazette dated Oct. 8, that natural gas prices are at an all-time high!
Like many of us, I have always been very proud of our utility company. We are citizen owners. The Drake power plant is being decommissioned too soon as it was originally slated for 2030. I believe this became a land grab issue and politically driven and green energy issue.
Our good old Drake power plant — cleaner than you think — was doing a fine job! And saving us hundreds of millions of dollars annually. What we will have is a very expensive natural gas driven turbine electric generation. And high heating bills as well! And people are going to be shocked at the enormous cost increase on their utility bill.
For some, it will be a budget buster!
D.W LaChappelle
Colorado Springs
How much is a trillion?
A trillion is a very large number. It has 12 zeros! It is a million million, or a thousand billion.
Imagine that for a moment: A thousand billion! The people on earth total about 8 billion. Rounding up, the population of the United States is 350 million. Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda is conveniently (for computing, anyhow) set at $3,500,000,000,000 or 3.5 trillion. That means the cost share to every single American would be $10,000. Population 350,000,000 X $10,000=3,500,000,000,000.
Yet, Nancy Pelosi and others say we would pay zero dollars! That is amazing! If we had a printing press and enough ink, printing one dollar a second, it would take roughly 31,710 years to print one trillion dollars. To print $3.5 trillion, it would take about 110,985 years! That is one hundred ten thousand, nine hundred eighty-five years! And just think, it’s free! She promised.
Carol Vogan
Colorado Springs