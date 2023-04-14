Problem is the average Joe

This month, I walked my dogs along Monument Creek, between the Nevada Avenue Costco and Pikeview Reservoir. Having taken the girls along this route dozens of times, I was dismayed at the malaise I saw in that mile-plus trek.

There was dog poop — not just alongside the paved trail — but on it — in spite of the hundreds of bikes, skateboards and shoes that pass through that area daily — all having to worry about an unwanted splat, due to a disrespectful pet owner who can’t take the time to clean up the waste.

Worse yet, was the trash! Not only were there windblown items (plastic bags, napkins, bags, packaging material, toilet paper, chip bags, etc.), there were garbage-pail dumps on the upper part of the west bank. I estimate that you could have filled at least three traditional home-pickup garbage bins with the trash planted just north of the Garden of the Gods overpass.

While there are a few homeless camps in the area, that is not the problem. It is the average Joe, having no respect for this lovely passageway — built and maintained by City Parks — just tossing their trash into the wind. And, of course, those who can’t manage to bag their pet’s excrement.

I just walked this stretch a week ago or so, and it was nothing like this! You can blame some of it on the wind, but come on, folks: where is the respect for our city? We have wonderful trails and they deserve better than this.

P.S. I don’t blame city workers for the lack of cleanup — trash is becoming an impossible problem to keep up with.

Gary A. Morse

Colorado Springs

‘Affordable housing’ unaffordable

The “affordable housing” bill will not be affordable.

Gov. Jared Polis bragged about his “unprecedented coalition” he put together of: city and county leaders, housing advocates, environmentalists, developers (of course), labor and forgot who? Oh, he “forgot” to invite the small-business owners, the backbone of the nation: The person who owns a couple of rent houses in town to make enough living to retire on, the people who have short-term housing that calls in tourism, which is big business all over Colorado, these people were not invited, didn’t even know they were having the meetings!

If you are going to freeze rental rates, then you will have to freeze insurance and taxes in order for these people to make a living. Oh, and there will need to be a freeze on what materials cost for repairs, what labor can charge for making repairs, etc. or what do you have? Ghettos, even big money will not bother to keep up the paint and repairs if rent cannot be raised with the cost of everything else.

Price control never was an answer to economic problems. Just look back to the Carter administration if you need an example of how badly price controls work!

Marcena Springer

Colorado Springs

China and Taiwan

Most people agree the greatest existential threat to America is China. Were China to invade Taiwan, it would be a very difficult war potentially putting American troops at great risk, not to mention Taiwanese civilians. To avoid this, a better solution is to win in Ukraine.

Some complain the Ukraine war against Russia is lasting too long and with this in mind, suggest limiting our involvement or demanding a settlement on some mutually agreeable border. But the reason it is taking so long is that NATO, including the U.S. is not doing enough to win quickly. Applying stronger and better sanctions and supplying Ukraine with more and better weapons and ammunition would force Russia to retreat to the original Ukraine border in 2014. Conducting a war such as this, greatly drains an economy, and a weakened Russia would be forced to capitulate. Russia will become a pariah and weakened further as the bulk of the world refuses to trade with them.

With this strategy the message to China would show the resolve and strength of NATO and the U.S. Becoming a world pariah is the last thing China wants as their economy would significantly suffer. They would deem attacking Taiwan too devastating to do.

Erik Lessing

Monument

What’s wrong with progressives

Buried on page B4 of Sunday’s Gazette is an article that should wake up rank-and-file Democrats to the progressive’s agenda and why they should be voted out. (Dems critical of peers telling Biden to ignore abortion pill courts decision)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is quoted as saying the Biden administration can “... chose whether or not to enforce” a judges ruling on abortion pills. Ron Wyden an Oregon Democrat, says the FDA has the “authority” to disregard the judges ruling. Don’t Congress and the president take an oath to uphold the Constitution? Progressives only seem to care about their agenda, certainly not the law, and these are our lawmakers?

Dan Spohn

Black Forest

A digital dollar system

Recent news talked of the government’s wish in creating a central bank digital currency system. Lawmakers say CBDC is a digital dollar issued by the Federal Reserve and that it would stop debt crisis to preserve the value of the dollar. I’ve read that the Federal Reserve would like to launch CBDC.

I see this as government overreach. Perhaps the idea is to create a banking system that centralizes information and could allow the government to have access to each dollar you spend. It does not seem prudent to give the Federal Reserve access to information about every personal financial transaction. Thus losing economic freedom. A better idea would be economic implosion that would put us back on the gold standard. The government needs to stop depleting our republic system of government initiated in 1776 by our Founding Fathers.

John Childs

Colorado Springs