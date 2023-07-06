Private, public schools differ

The Gazette’s Viewpoint on June 28, regarding Catholic schools staying open during the pandemic compared with public schools closing, seems to miss a very important point. Catholic schools, like other private schools, have and enforce rules and standards. If a student is accepted, follows the rules and meets the standards, all will go well. If the student does not, they will be given an opportunity to continue their education elsewhere.

The public schools deal with some students and parents that might not recognize the value of education and therefore do not conform to rules or meet standards. The public schools cannot ask them to leave but must do the best they can with the students they are educating.

Regarding closing for COVID-19, some and perhaps many public school parents didn’t believe COVID-19 was a real problem, did not believe in vaccinations or masks or any rules or standards to keep people safe.

Sadly, our country lost over a million people to COVID-19, and some still dismiss it as something that wasn’t serious.

Spencer Isola

Colorado Springs

Pride month for heterosexuals?

Regarding Faye Lindsey’s recent letter concerning public displays of lifestyle (July 3 op ed). Perhaps if you lost your job, were refused medical treatment, refused service by a baker or web designer, or were verbally and physically abused or murdered, or kicked out of your home by your parents, and classified as a second-class citizen by the Supreme Court because you were straight, you might be less judgmental about a celebration that sought to show support and validation for your existence.

Every month is pride month for heterosexuals. Should you come across the extremely rare example of a straight person “publicly displaying their lifestyle” or walking down the street half naked (try the biker rally, Mardi Gras, spring break in Miami) I assume we can expect another letter of outrage.

Franklin Mosher

Colorado Springs

Letter was ‘right on’

I agree with Faye Lindsey’s letter in Monday’s opinions; she is right on.

There are gay people out there and I know some, I am related to some I believe. But that is besides the point — the ignorant people in Seattle and New York, maybe other places who put on parades were certainly very stupid in my opinion. I am tried of that type of garbage.

Larry A. Sportsman

Colorado Springs

Historic inclination of monopoly

Re: Proposed merger of King Soopers and Safeway:

To quote a famous economist, ”Whatever corporate executives might say about increased efficiency and reduced waste, the historic inclination of monopoly is to raise prices and lower wages.”

Jim Bewley

Monument

Help women when they need it

In Karon McCormick’s letter to the editor (“Invasion of Privacy”, July 3) she states that “Abortion is a medical procedure OFTEN (my emphasis) done to save the life of the young girl or woman.” That is a blatantly false statement.

One need only to research for themselves why women seek abortion, and life-saving measures is not one of them. In fact, it takes a longer period to commit an abortion than to perform a C-section to remove the baby and save the woman. Perhaps the baby is not viable and will die after the C-section. However, intentionality matters.

Ms. McCormick further states “99.9% of those [abortions] that occur after 4 months are done to remove a nonviable fetus …” Again, this is a false statement and a completely made up statistic. The Kaiser Family Foundation (which supports abortion services) says inadequate data exists to know how many late abortions are performed due to fetal abnormalities or nonviability.

Instead of bashing political parties, let’s work together to help women when they need it most.

Terry Beutelschies

Colorado Springs

Negative headline misleading

As a former Colorado state representative and pastor, I read the article on faith in the Colorado Legislature with interest.

A couple of quick observations: Based on the charts, it is difficult to say that faith is overrepresented when 60% of the general population identifies as Christian and 61% of the Legislature identifies as Christian.

It is interesting to assess what is overrepresentation in the Legislature and the degree that it has bearing on policy. The greatest overrepresentation in the Colorado Legislature is women and the LGBTQ+ community. However, no one is pointing that out and implying that is a negative.

I know negative headlines attract more attention. However, the headline could also read Christians in the state Legislature mirror the general population.

Ken Summers

Canton, Ga.

Gifts to the high-tech industry

Reading a headline in this morning’s Gazette gave me pause: U.S. allots $826 M for internet to Colorado.

Every state and territory is receiving similar funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The federal government just allowed $200 billion for the Chips Act for the semiconductor industry.

Are these gifts to the high-tech industry? Is this giving more power to the Biden administration to run American business?

Janice Taylor

Colorado Springs