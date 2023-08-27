Preserving the city’s past

As chairman of the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, I would like to thank Linda Wiese and the Colorado Springs Cultural Collective for their support of our organization, allowing us to resume Sack Lunch Serenade Programs at the City Auditorium this summer. These hourlong programs feature the historic Wurlitzer theater pipe organ originally installed in the Chief Theatre.

After a prolonged absence from the City Auditorium due to COVID-19 concerns, we were very pleased when Ms. Wiese contacted us about resuming these programs. Everyone we’ve worked with from the Collective has been extremely helpful. We look forward to our next series of programs being planned for the Holiday season.

Our Society rescued this instrument from the doomed theatre shortly before its demolition, restored it, and then installed it in the City Auditorium over 40 ago.

In its early years at the auditorium, the organ was heard in a series of solo programs of popular music and silent film presentations, and in more recent times has been used in conjunction with other events.

The Colorado Springs Creative Collective has expressed interest in preserving this instrument and reinstalling it in the revised and updated auditorium.

Colorado Springs hasn’t always been proactive preserving its past. We are hopeful this significant remnant of the city’s history is preserved at this location to be presented to the public on a regular basis, and perhaps used as a teaching instrument to keep this tradition alive for future generations.

Our organization supports the Collective’s plans to save the City Auditorium and make it relevant for the next century!

John Grunow

Colorado Springs

Run amok taxation

How’s this for an example of run amok taxation? The actual value of our home increased 64% from 2022 to 2023 (from $372,000 to $608,957) and the estimated tax increase will be 126% (from $1717 to $3877). While we expected an increase, that is staggering. I appealed and was initially granted a small decease but that was soon summarily rejected at a higher level.

My wife and I are retirees in our 80s (I am 87) and should I pass, she simply will not be able to afford that as I am retired military and she will lose my retirement pay, so we have no choice but to move to a smaller home.

But it surely won’t be in a state ruined by Democrats.

Robert Strong

Falcon

What is the point?

Interesting isn’t it that in many oppressive countries and banana republics, any candidate that opposes the established power in control, finds himself seized, arrested, and jailed? Welcome to Fulton County (Atlanta) Georgia!

It would appear that a mug shot and fingerprints of a former president are too great an opportunity to pass up as they will surely be the focus of future Democrat TV ads.

Even devoted Democrats have to question the need for this, given the fact that the former president’s fingerprints and countless photos are on file with every federal law enforcement agency from the Secret Service through the FBI. What is the point — other than theater?

Given the shameful history of some past presidents who were beyond scandalous, yet never subjected to this kind of treatment it is certainly a step going down a road that we might ultimately regret taking because it diminishes our nation not to mention that what goes around /comes around.

Moreover, it might well backfire on Democrats. Americans have always detested the powerful exerting its will against an underdog.

By their actions, they have cast former President Donald Trump in the role of underdog, and I’m sure they never wanted that.

They might have went too far and in doing so they have shot themselves in the foot.

As the great Marine leader Chesty Fuller remarked: “They have us surrounded — poor bastards!

Len Bentley

Colorado Springs

No more discount prices

Tony Seran’s letter to The Gazette complaining about no more discount prices for seniors at movies sounds a lot like a Biden voting liberal Democrat who wants more free stuff.

It is rumored that the Biden regime found out that the average wealth of Americans 65-74 years of age is $1,217,000, and it thinks these wealthy citizens do not deserve more favors since they are already rich.

Seran must realize that the administration does not want equal opportunity but equity i.e. equality of outcome.

And that, boys and girls, is the system that the people of the Soviet Union suffered under for over 70 years.

Sam Taylor

Colorado Springs