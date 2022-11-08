Preserve the City Auditorium
I would exercise caution in encouraging the destruction of the Colorado Springs City Auditorium as a reader did in an earlier letter.
As a Colorado Springs native I have seen at least two historic and important buildings go that way because of financial issues. One of these was the Burns Opera Theater/Chief Theater and the other was the second Antlers Hotel.
The County Court House avoided this fate because the citizens of Colorado Springs protested strenuously enough and prevented it. That extraordinary building is now the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. It could have been the site of a large, nondescript, building.
We are lucky it was preserved and we should strive to do the same for the auditorium.
Susan Conde
Colorado Springs
Options for intersection
So there are three options for Colorado 83 and County Line-Palmer Divide Road:
Do nothing and leave the “temporary” signal, cost zero.
Second, up grade the intersection and put in a permanent signal, even though the intersection doesn’t meet CDOT standards to have a signal. This means adding in left and right turn lanes at a cost of $5 million. There are already two left turn lanes on Colorado 83, so that should save some money.
Third, put in a roundabout in the middle of a 60 mph highway! That’s crazy. Especially at the cost of $6 million.
Plus, nonresidents driving Colorado 83 would suddenly find a roundabout in the middle of a highway.
Let’s save money. Put in a permanent signal and spend the extra $1 million on fixing potholes.
Judy Ching
El Paso County
New CSPD police offi
cers
Welcome to the new CSPD police officers. What thrilling news!
After all of the national “defund the police” insanity of the recent past, it is thrilling to see that the Colorado Springs Police Department just had an over 50% increase in their ranks.
It is nice to see that our city is taking the initiative and being proactive about the recent increase in crime in our fair city. God bless Mayor John Suthers and our city’s law enforcement establishment.
John Wear
Colorado Springs
Column was total fantasy
Having worked in schools for 45 years, I can assure your readers that Mike Rosen’s understanding of how education works (“Why school teachers aren’t underpaid”) is total fantasy. Rosen cherry picks Denver’s beginning salary of $50,130, but Ellicott’s beginning teacher salary is $36,000.
If an economist (after taxes) made $36,000/yr. ($3,000/m) but was paid like educators, then he/she loses ¼ (forced 3 months laid off- educators paid only for days worked), so $3,000 x 9 months paid over 12 months is $2,250 monthly. Rosen says employers reduce salaries to cover additional retirement costs, so subtracting the additional percentage that PERA charges employers and additional percentage PERA withholds from employees above Social Security percentages means $21,114/yr. (1,760/m). If paid like educators, he/she now brings home $1,240 less each month, $14,886 less per year with no chance of raises keeping up with inflation. Probably no raises after districts cover non-salary inflation costs.
Rosen explained that companies raise prices to cover higher salaries, but districts have fixed revenues so even critical shortages don’t increase salaries. Zero chances of voters approving tax-increases now after the headline “teachers aren’t underpaid.”
Rosen falsely assigns sweeping powers over education to teachers’ unions (associations aren’t unions), but in 99% of districts school boards have total control (with non-binding employee input) over every aspect of education (salaries, textbooks, curriculums, etc.). A handful of districts do share decision-making using master agreements.
Rosen got only one thing right “It might be difficult for teachers just out of college to make ends meet.”
Rock Goldberg
Colorado Springs
American people are fed up
Armstrong Williams is wrong about divisiveness. It is lack of integrity and loathing of the Joe Biden regime that is destroying America and yes, this leads to divisiveness because the American people are fed up with: Illegal immigrants flooding our souther border; inflation at the highest level in 40 years; closing down the fossil fuel industry which has lead to sky high energy prices; disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan; sky rocketing deaths from drugs; rising crime rates; parents being threatened by FBI for attending school board meetings; using federal agents to spy on opponents; illegally forgiving student loans; the war in Ukraine; onerous regulations on the petroleum industry that have lead to shortages in the supply chain; and a general feeling that the country is going in the wrong direction.
Sam Taylor
Colorado Springs
Where is the fairness?
Why was it alright for Twitter to be slanted with left-wing liberals for years… but now the fear of fair posts with a new owner…. has so many Hollywood folks are leaving Twitter.
Why are they trying to cancel Luke Bryan because he was shown supporting Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis? Would it have been OK if he was with Nancy Pelosi?
There’s something so wrong and lopsided! Where is the fairness of allowing both sides to be shown?
Sue Gorden
Colorado Springs