Possible revenue from expired plates
In regards to the increased parking meter hours and rates, just give me a ticket book or have the overworked police start enforcing/issuing tickets for expired license plates.
I drive daily on North Powers Boulevard. I see several expired plates daily.
A truck in my neighborhood has a license plate that reads December and has the yellow sticker that expired in 2018. This truck is driven daily. I figure with all the cars with expired plates (at this time of the year there should be no yellow or red stickers on plates) I could collect enough money in ticket fees that would exceed what a parking meter will collect.
Please contact me, and I can show you pictures of the expired plates that I take when sitting at a dead standstill in bumper to bumper traffic everyday when driving home on Powers.
Jutta Roos
Colorado Springs
All that matters is the money
In “J. Lo’s halftime show was a statement-wrapped in red, white and blue,” The Colorado Springs Gazette, Feb. 6, what does Ruben Navarrette mean when he acknowledges that many thought J. Lo’s act at half time was “too risque” but she “get’s the joke?” He says, “she sees through us, because she’s one of us.”
What’s the joke?
That many did not think the performance family friendly and was seen by children, and so J. Lo and Navarrette think this is funny? Meaning it’s a joke that many were offended?
But here’s Navarrette’s rationale; when “you’re worth an estimated $400 million, you can do what you want and not care a wit what anyone thinks about it.”
He concludes that J. Lo not caring is “gangster. And it’s the American way.”
So all that matters is the money. Although Navarrette wants us to ignore the effect this might have on young impressionable minds, be assured that the J. Los of the world do not ignore it. That, in large part, is exactly how they make those millions.
The real joke? The Navarrette’s in the media attaching so much significance to something that is merely trite entertainment.
Ken Valero
Littleton
How we act can leave stains
Most Republicans agree that Sen. Mitt Romney made the wrong call when he voted to convict the president of abuse of power. Where we disagree is what to do about this uncouth situation.
It is morally abhorrent to say that Romney is evil or should die, as some have suggested. Romney made an error in judgment, and I am not going to pretend that I understand how he came to his conclusion, given the evidence (or lack thereof).
Nevertheless, he is a duly elected senator from Utah. He was elected to enact his judgment, and he did so. We can and should criticize the decision he made, but we should not call him a “traitor.” If the people of Utah disapprove of his actions, which seems likely, he will not be winning reelection.
It is clear that Romney did not pull this as a “stunt” to get some publicity from the left. He exercised his judgement and did what he thought was right. I find it odd that the same people who called him a racist and bigot when he was running for president in 2012 now try to label him the “hero of the republic”.
We must remember that this news cycle with Romney will end. People will forget about his vote, as it was irrelevant in the correct decision to acquit the president. However, how we act toward one another can leave stains that remain quite troublesome to wipe clean.
Bryce Montel
Monument
It’s all over so let’s move on
President Donald Trump was acquitted on the two impeachment charges. The vote in the House and Senate was pretty much along party lines. Personally, I don’t think there was conclusive evidence supporting either article.
The two or three Democrats of the House who voted against the articles of impeachment were in many cases touted as people of principle who voted the “right way”. I’ll bet the majority of those who heaped that praise on them weren’t Democrats.
In fact, it’s been reported on more than one occasion that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has, behind closed doors, ranted and raved at members of her party who dare to not fall in line and vote as a bloc using committee assignments as leverage.
OK, Sen. Mitt Romney, of whom I am not a particular fan in general, decided to vote against the GOP bloc on Article 1. While I disagree with him, that’s how he saw it. Some Democrats are heaping praise on him as a man of principle who voted the “right way.”
Folks, it’s all over so let’s move on. But for those of you howling about ejecting Romney from the Republican Party, or recalling him, or any of the other whacked-out ideas being floated prove to me you are not constitutional conservatives and don’t have a clue what the First Amendment is about or based on.
George Smith
Colorado Springs