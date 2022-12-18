Poor signage on new road
Expanding Woodmen to three lanes from Powers east to Falcon is going to help traffic issues soon! I only wish that the signage and barricading were done properly. There are several times the lanes shift with little or no warning. I guess the contractors assume you can figure it out on the fly!
If you are heading eastbound in the far left lane, about 1/4 mile from the Golden Sage intersection there is one left turn arrow painted on the road. When you get to the intersection (and it isn’t striped yet), if you continue straight, you are now on the left shoulder of the road, and the road is only one lane. Once again, very poor signage.
I understand that striping the road requires the proper weather conditions, but if you don’t have that, please use signs to let the motorists know where to go.
I doubt the present signage meets CDOT/El Paso County/ City of Colorado Springs requirements.
Pete Page
Elbert
Gazette’s conservative views
I read the letter from William Durr and am a bit curious about what he wrote. Like Durr, I have also lived in all of the time zones in our nation. And I am also a newspaper “junkie.” Not only do I subscribe to the Colorado Springs Gazette but for many, many years, I have had a subscription to the Sunday New York Times.
While I admit to my more conservative leanings, I tend to enjoy the NY Times because they are one of the last “real” newspapers left in our country. The NY Times has a huge staff of reporters and writers so they are able to present a wide assortment of very diverse and interesting stories that unfortunately most newspapers are unable to muster. And let me tell you that that the NY Times is totally “Democrats — good, Republicans — bad” to the extreme.
Perhaps Durr does not realize a very important fact that might explain why the Gazette seems to espouse more conservative viewpoints.
It is my understanding that there are roughly 500,000-plus citizens within the confines of El Paso and Teller counties. Of that population, there are 100,000 military veterans. For the most part, if Durr does not fully understand, many, of not most, veterans are experienced and smart enough to be conservative. The Gazette is catering to those individuals. God bless the Gazette!
John Wear
Colorado Springs
Stick with songs about Santa
Last Monday evening, I attended the Air Force Academy Band Concert at the Pikes Peak Center. The decorations were beautiful, the band was amazing and the vocalists were extremely talented. I was enjoying the performance until I suddenly realized that I was sitting in a “woke” performance, hearing religious songs stripped of religion. As an example, towards the end of the show, the vocalist sang, “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” but gone were the brilliant words of the carol that give a summary of the Christian faith. Instead, we heard humming by the vocalist or even entire words and phrases that were changed. If the Air Force Academy Band wants to perform sacred, beloved Christmas carols, then own it. Don’t hum and don’t change the words. If wokeness doesn’t allow the Air Force to do that, then stick with songs about Santa.
Kimberly Lee
Colorado Springs
Our Colorado la-la land
Forcing consumers to buy cage-free eggs is an onerous burden when consumers are reeling from record-breaking utility bills and inflation costs. Our Colorado la-la land legislators are ruining grocery budgets.
And King Polis said, “Let them eat cake.”
Sarah Howell
Colorado Springs
Parents’ rights at school
OK, friends and neighbors. I’m at a loss. When did parents ever not have a right to see the textbooks that their kids were reading? Since when did teachers ever stop a parent from taking an interest in their kid’s classroom? I must have missed something somewhere when we have some religious crazed parent harassing the school boards about books in the library and now we’re going to include textbooks?
I can remember having a discussion with a teacher because my 12-year-old son was reading a Stephen King novel. He, the teacher, wasn’t worried about the kid reading, he was worried about the type of book he was reading.
My opinion then, and now, is how many 12-year-old children are capable of reading Stephen King or anything that isn’t a comic book. Parents have always been able to see what their children read at school if they bothered to take an interest.
Tina Routhier
Colorado Springs