Politics trumped public health
Since spring 2020, my heart has ached for local students. From small children who had to somehow connect with educators virtually, to high schoolers who missed one senior year milestone after another, I was acutely aware of what they gave up. I celebrated the return to in-person learning, and watched with pride as children attended a neighborhood school, masked but excited to be back.
I was happy when educators were prioritized to receive the vaccine, and my teacher friends did their part to halt community transmission in its tracks by getting their shots. I felt hopeful.
Now months later we find ourselves in a pandemic of the unvaccinated, with approximately half of students not yet eligible to receive the vaccine and a disappointingly low community vaccination rate. I am appalled that my local district, D-20, has chosen this moment to back away from its mask requirement, the only practical way of reducing transmission in schools.
How can our students receive a sound science education in a district that has rejected science in this way? Kids are smart and won’t miss the point that politics trumped public health.
At the end of the day, that is the lesson our schools are teaching, and that is the environment in which our under-resourced science educators must try to do their jobs.
The district’s mission talks about encouraging students to thrive and empowering them to be courageous. But when we needed it the most, our leaders have chosen to do neither.
Amy Plapp
Colorado Springs
Tragic results of COVID
As a physician, I have followed the COVID pandemic closely. Two tragic results of native COVID disease standout:
1) Adults with COVID disease can show initial signs of dementia and those with diagnosed Alzheimer’s can show progression of disease compared to those who have not had COVID disease.
2) Children recovered from COVID disease can show cognitive impairment and memory loss.
Who wants to risk worsening mentation in the adult population? Who wants to risk our students falling further behind because of a destructive and potentially deadly virus?
It is up to all of us to protect the vulnerable and youths by getting vaccinated and masked up when around school age children … including masking the children in schools.
Terri Weber, M.D.
Colorado Springs
Politicians put votes fi
rst
My wife and I were 13 and 15 when the polio outbreak hit the U.S. although we were spared this terrible disease when the polio vaccine was developed in 1955.
Our parents were high school graduates, average intelligence, did not have idiots spreading lies about the vaccine, and would never allow their political views or support affect their action for the health of their children.
This isn’t the first time bad actors are trying to destroy the health of Americans. Remember the belief that fluoride was poison and would make men impotent, hydroxychoroquine can cure COVID, and flu shots only spread the flu.
You’re asking yourself why some politicians are not pushing the COVID vaccine although most have themselves taken the vaccine and are now refusing to even acknowledge taking the shot.
They believe there are enough Trump-supporting white people who don’t believe in science and minorities who have bought the lie to win elections. Yes, they care more for your vote than your lives.
Is this situation an example of Darwin’s theory of “survival of the fittest”? Listen — if you believe the world is flat, don’t believe in global warming, and deny the existence of COVID, then so be it.
Get a soap box and explain your views and perhaps volunteer to work at a hospital but at least have your over 12 children get the vaccine and wear masks at schools.
Don’t let your children get sick because a politician wants your vote.
Vincent Capozzella
Colorado Springs
Wise and thoughtful analysis
Re: Wayne Laugesen’s excellent article on Saul Alinsky, I remember Alinsky from my college days in the 1960s.
He fed his group a lot of beans and sent them down to the Rochester Symphony to pass gas and annoy the patrons. That is the level he was on.
He would be proud of his descendants with their rioting, looting, and burning of our cities; Dante has a special place for him. I pray that Martin Luther King’s philosophy will prevail, and I am most grateful for Laugesen’s wise and thoughtful analysis of current affairs in our community.
William Nolan
Colorado Springs
Witnessing political hypocrisy
I noticed the Democrats are still so afraid of President Donald Trump they are pressing forward in Congress with investigations of our former president. That begs the question: what’s up with the investigation of corruption involving Hunter and Joe Biden?
And what about the DOJ and John Durham’s investigation involving Hillary Clinton and the DNC? Those likely corrupt and illegal behaviors are every bit as threatening to our Constitution and liberty. We couldn’t possibly be witnessing Democrat political hypocrisy…or could we?
Bert Bergland
Colorado Springs