Condescending, insulting comments
Gov. Jared Polis insulted voters in “Governor talks roads, education” in the December 4, front-page article of The Gazette, with the following:
“We know what voters don’t want to do. Obviously the challenge is figuring out, well, what do they want to do?” He followed that with “What they want is to have great roads, no traffic, and not to have to pay for it.” I was glad to read that Commissioner Mark Waller didn’t give Polis a free pass with these condescending and ignorant comments.
What many voters want to do, Governor, is hear you acknowledge that even though we’ve been paying handsomely for roads for years we’ve not had a state government nor a Department of Transportation honest enough to use our money to provide roads that aren’t awful.
With such an acknowledgment as a base, along with some significant improvement in current budget allocations for roads, there is at least a better chance (albeit still slim) that a road tax measure at the state level will be more favorably received by us voters. Knocking off the insulting tenor might help too.
Kirk Skabo
Colorado Springs
Recreating on muddy trails
We need education about muddy trails. I was disappointed in David Ramsey’s recent article about recreating in mud. While reading the article, I was celebrating with him the recent precipitation, because we really need it. When he talked about heading somewhere else to cycle or hike because of the mud, that was great too. Just when I thought he would get to the educational part about why it’s better to avoid muddy trails, he totally did a 180. He encouraged folks to “embrace the mud experience.”
While Colorado Springs doesn’t usually close many trails due to mud, like our neighboring cities, the cities that do close trails even implement tickets and fines for trails closed to mud. Why? Because hiking, cycling, and horseback riding through mud erodes our trails. It also causes damage to vegetation when folks choose to go around the mud. Please think twice about recreating on muddy trails. Look for good alternatives first like paved paths or south facing slopes that are drier. If you “have” to go... go early before the ground thaws and if you are there while it’s thawed and squishy... go through the middle, not around it. Stay on the trail.
Mud season is a love/hate relationship and education can help folks respect the trails we love now so that maintenance is easier for our trails groups later.
Randi Hitchcock
Colorado Springs
Neither party really doing much
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in the news touting the amazing achievement of passing nearly 400 bipartisan bills as proof that the Congress is doing important work. Hmmm. Really?
I researched those nearly 400 bipartisan bills and discovered that most of them were for passing important legislation like: Res 428 — authorizing taking pictures in the Senate Chamber, Res 407 — congratulating the Washington Nationals on their win, Res 399 — recognizing National Bison Day, and my personal favorite Res 358 — designating a week for “National Character Counts” week. What a joke! We could get elementary school children to do a better job. While you’re monitoring the constant bickering about which party is serving the American people better, consider the possibility that neither one is really doing anything. If you’re not willing to throw these clowns out then you have nothing to complain about.
Steve McCullough
Colorado Springs
Public needs to know full story
Since the Ukraine investigations have figured prominently in the congressional hearings, I for one would like to have Joe Biden testify under oath about how, in 2016, his son Hunter was able to secure a very high paying position on the Burisma board of directors — particularly, since Hunter had no oil and gas experience and had a history of drug abuse for which he was kicked out of the Navy (after getting a “special” appointment).
This has the appearance of major conflict of interest since Joe Biden was deeply involved with the Ukraine at the time. So the question is “What did Joe do or promise in order to get Hunter on the board?” I believe this is the matter that President Trump asked the President of Ukraine to look into. As such, this does not constitute one of the conditions for impeachment. But it might be a basis for bringing charges against Joe Biden for corruption. The American public needs to know the full story.
John Dougherty
Colorado Springs
Impeachment is patriotic
After seeing the play “Hamilton” in New York this fall I have been inspired to read the acclaimed biography of the same name by historian Ron Chernow. It is from reading the book that I learned that Alexander Hamilton, while a proponent of a strong executive branch, also understood the risks of despotism and tyranny arising from such power — risks that made it imperative to provide the power of impeachment to the legislative branch (Congress).
Chernow himself wrote an essay on the topic just two months ago, titled “Hamilton pushed for impeachment powers. Trump is what he had in mind.” Many other scholars have made the same point. As Professor of Jurisprudence Michael Gerhardt (University of North Carolina) recently put it, “If Congress fails to impeach here, then the impeachment process has lost all meaning, and, along with that, our Constitution’s carefully crafted safeguards against the establishment of a king on American soil. No one, not even the president, is beyond the reach of our Constitution and its laws.”
Trump has been arguing that as president, he is untouchable. According to his thinking, even undertaking an investigation is unlawful. Trump has therefore felt he can act with impunity to subvert national security by bullying a foreign government to do dirty work intended to bolster his reelection prospects. If this is not abuse of power, if this is not corruption, then what is?
I can say that I have never felt more patriotic than during the era of the Trump presidency. It does not matter to me whether a president is Democrat or Republican when it comes to trying to enlist foreign aid to subvert an election. It is wrong. Alexander Hamilton knew it and so do I.
Anne Marie Holen
Salida