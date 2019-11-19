Plenty of time to earn millions
Once again I read with interest, an article about military academy graduates being allowed to defer active duty to pursue professional sports. Your statement about “Two of the most famous military graduates...” caught my eye but was disappointed not to see the name of a second graduate of the Naval Academy — a football player who had graduated — gone on to complete his tour of duty (including time in Vietnam) and returned to enjoy a “fairly decent” pro career.
A guy by the name of Roger Staubach. Not old enough to remember him? Sorry. He played for some obscure team called the Dallas Cowboys and won two Super Bowls.
Today’s wimpy kids need to grow some “you know whats” and do that tour of duty for which their very costly education has trained them. If they really are any good, they’ll have plenty of time to return and earn millions as a professional athlete, ala Staubach.
Mary Ann Johnson
Colorado Springs
This noxious social pathology
Mike Rosen’s column will either resonate with you or elicit the emotional equivalent of the dentist hitting a nerve (“In real life, there are no ‘safe spaces’”, Opinion, Nov. 15).
He aptly characterized the ‘fragile generation’ that will one day be confronted by life’s unforgiving and merciless realities, whether in the form of a grim and demanding boss or the seemingly limitless supply of conniving, backstabbing coworkers.
But with respect to the callers to his radio show who say they’re offended, what I find telling is that they almost never mount a credible counterargument. Rosen consistently marshals the evidence for his arguments in logical and rhetorically bullet-proof fashion, and when liberal callers try to refute him it’s thoroughly enjoyable to hear him eviscerate their effete attempts.
That is why our college campuses are the playgrounds of intellectual adolescents whose knowledge of history, economics, public policy, and polemics is, to put it kindly, sub-optimal. If you can’t listen to an argument and promptly adduce relevant facts to cogently undermine or refute it, you’ll melt the first time you deliver a PowerPoint and a team of colleagues and bosses methodically exposes its weaknesses and flaws.
But because this noxious social pathology is culturally embedded it is as resilient as it is damaging to students who will graduate eminently ill-equipped to face life’s notoriously vexing challenges.
Philip Mella
Woodland Park
ADA is about what’s right
In his Nov. 14, column “The ADA is a terrible law and should be repealed,” Dr. Barry Fagin asserts that the ADA is a terrible law, a bad law, an awful law. His reasoning is flawed, but more importantly, it is condescending to individuals with disabilities and shows why we needed the law in 1990 and why we still need it today.
The ADA is not about “helping” people with disabilities, about achieving a “public good,” or about being “kind.” The ADA is about the civil rights of those who on a daily basis face barriers to participating in American life as everyone else does — to enter a voting booth, eat at a restaurant, go to the movies, or play in organized sports. It’s not about what’s good, it’s about what’s right. We have made progress, but there is much we can do to “remove the physical barriers we have created and the social barriers that we have accepted.” (Remarks of President George H. Bush at the Signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, July 26, 1990.)
Kara Gillon
Denver
ADA does have room for improvementI read both Barry Fagin’s column on the foibles of the 1989 ADA law (Gazette, Nov. 14) and William Brown’s response (Gazette, Nov. 17). While I agree with much of Fagin’s argument regarding the weaknesses of the law in regards to unfunded federal mandates, unintended consequences, vague language, frivolous lawsuits, etc., I am inclined to agree with Brown’s assessment that the law doesn’t need to be repealed, but does in fact have a lot of room for improvement through amendments. His example of the four corner ramps built outside the retirement center certainly seems to be a “reasonable accommodation” to allow residents of the retirement facility access to nearby shops and services.
In my neighborhood, the recent reconstruction of Dublin Blvd. from Academy to Rangewood included new ramps as part of the curb and gutter replacement effort, a sensible and cost effective approach to meeting what I believe is the spirit and intent of the law. I can honestly say I don’t recall seeing more than one or two instances of a wheelchair bound individual, if any at all, traversing that two-mile stretch of road in the 25-plus years I have lived in the neighborhood. If we can get all interested parties to work together to prioritize, fund and create the necessary accommodations in any given situation, we all win. When we have to drag lawyers into the mix, we all lose.
Don Powers
Colorado Springs
A dramatic test of our democracy
I am confused by comments made by some Republican Senators and Congressmen. What do they mean when they call the current Impeachment proceedings “boring?” Were they expecting a sporting event? A rock concert?
Impeachment is a Constitutional gem from the founders of this country. It prevents any person occupying the White House from abuse of power. It is the Constitutional protector of the balance of power. It is one of the hallmarks of our democracy. Republicans kept dismissing the closed hearings. Now the hearings are public. Now Republicans are disdaining the open hearings. Why?
Witnesses under oath are painting a picture for us. Each witness adds to our understanding of facts. The testimony has been riveting, not boring. Americans who have much at risk are testifying. In this case, witnesses have risked their careers for our democracy. Others have been blocked from testifying by the very individual who is being investigated. I’d say this is a pretty dramatic test of our democracy.
This process is not boring, Republicans. Impeachment is a legal proceeding to protect American democracy. We should show it respect.
Judy Carnick
Colorado Springs