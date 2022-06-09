We have plenty of options
Don’t license waste collection companies. That will just add to our taxes, to pay for the administration and collection of the license fees. If people aren’t satisfied, they should deal with the companies just like they deal with retail outlets. If they don’t like the service, contact the company. If the problem isn’t fixed, go somewhere else.
We have plenty of options, thanks to our city government’s hands-off policy.
Mike Arnett
Colorado Springs
Divide up the city
Yes, the City Council needs to require a license for a trash haulers to operate in the city. To stop haulers every day of the week, assign licenses that only permit hauling in certain subdivisions, so there is not a trash truck beating out the pavement every day of the week, as in my subdivision.
Divide the city between the hauling companies, according to subdivisions. Maybe three could work per subdivision; that would give the consumer a choice and keep competition in business. But their license would not let them operate in other subdivisions except the ones assigned them by their city permit.
Marcena Springer Colorado Springs
We are missing the mark
I have read with curiosity the varied opinions of individuals regarding the solution to violence in our country. Often citing only one issue as being the problem, we are missing the mark. It is not just a problem with guns, mental health, family breakdown, lack of security, or lack of God in our lives, just to name the most salient reasons individuals have given, along with solutions such as gun reform, increased mental health, better security, etc. When we attack a complicated problem with one solution, people take sides and stand their ground with defensive arguments as to why that solution won’t work.
Gun advocates get defensive when we suggest gun reform. Mental health providers likewise are quick to say that blaming violence on mental health issues is only stigmatizing many who suffer from depression and anxiety and are not violent. Is increased security by locking down schools, malls, shopping centers and other community areas going to be a sole solution? Trying to resolve the problem of violence is only creating more conflict.
We need to get back to focusing on the problem, and less on the issues. Everyone needs to do their part. Gun advocates need to compromise and accept gun reform, mental health provisions need to be improved, and improved security is a must.
We need to approach each other, and the problem, with an open hand, rather than a fist.
Trudy Dawson
Colorado Springs
So what can we do?
Something has to change to stop mass shootings, but our federal government continues to fail at limiting access to weapons designed for war. So what can other institutions do?
Social media and broadcast/print media can greatly reduce or simply stop coverage of the shooters and their justifications. Coverage of individual shooters might increase media clicks, ratings and profits, but it also gives the mass murderers attention and enables copycats.
And what can the rest of us do? We can tell our legislators that we want changes to gun policy that greatly reduce reckless gun access and use while still supporting responsible ownership.
Where are we now? Kids are afraid to go to school. And be honest: aren’t you afraid to drop them off?
Joyce Cheney
Colorado Springs
Keep guns from the mentally ill
This is in response to the letter by Bert Bergland titled “Mental illness is the real cause.” I wholeheartedly agree mental illness is a root cause of mass shootings. I also agree with Bergland that the HIPPA debacle is perhaps the greatest obstacle to the prevention of mass killings. While I appreciate and value the HIPPA law, I believe that should a person wish to purchase a gun, they should sign a waiver allowing the government to access their medical records.
It is also my opinion that once you obtain a gun permit, it should be renewed every five years. What might have been a clean record years ago might not be so clean now, and someone might have been mentally stable at the time of the initial purchase but events since the initial purchase, made this person less stable.
I support the Second Amendment, but we must do our best to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill.
Robin Schwartz
Colorado Springs
Slaughter in our streets
Unfortunately, The Gazette has again printed a letter from someone who has made a misleading factual representation.
H. Wayne Hall recently asserted that in the U.S. less than 1 person per 10 million is killed in a mass public shooting every year. Hall’s information came from John Lott, who is a noted pro-gun advocate. Further, Lott’s figures were for the period from 2009 through 2015.
More recent, accurate, and unbiased statistics come from the Gun Violence Archive. According to the Gun Violence Archive in 2020, 611 people were killed in the United States in mass shootings. Based upon a U.S. population of about 330 million at the time, that translates to a mass shooting death rate of about 18.5 people per 10 million, exponentially higher than what Hall asserted.
Gun rights apologists are realizing that most Americans will not continue to allow the slaughter that is occurring on our streets and that change must happen. In an effort to blunt that change, they are not averse to dispensing biased and misleading information. We must not accept the nonsense that they are peddling, and we must demand that our legislators start representing us rather than the NRA.
Steve Waldmann
Monument