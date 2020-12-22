Planned destruction of neighborhoods
After reading Bob Loevy’s piece in Sunday’s paper I am reminded of a similar proposal during the Obama administration which intended to accomplish basically the same result. At that time, as now, the intent was, via government edict, to restructure society by dispersing minority and lower-income individuals and families by moving them into upper and middle-income suburban residential neighborhoods and out of inner cities in order to attain “economic and racial equality”, This plan is exactly the same.
Our residents selected their homes based on price, neighborhood, schools, convenience to shopping, and possible parks. They didn’t want nor purchase based on multifamily apartments being next door or across the street.
In fact, an old cliche “birds of a feather flock together” applies to this decision. Folks of similar social-economic ranking live harmoniously in the same areas or plan to purchase a home based on these facts.
This planned deliberate destruction of our established residential neighborhoods by a bunch of liberal socialist government employees hell-bent on implementing this plan for “racial and economic equality” is insane to state it bluntly.
These city employees do not speak for the citizens of this fine city.
Douglas E. Gardner
Colorado Springs
The downstream consequences
RetoolCOS is coming for your single-family house! At least that is what Bob Loevy implied in a recent column in the Gazette.
It is true that the Colorado Springs city government is in the process of rewriting some of its building and zoning code—modernizing language, changing parking requirements, and adjusting how certain districts are zoned. There is a drafted proposal open for public comment on the RetoolCOS website.
In the proposal, areas now zoned R-2 two-family (with a maximum of two families per lot) would be changed to R-flex-low zones (permitting four families per lot in certain cases).
In his column Loevy lamented the potential destruction of “beautiful Victorian homes” and their replacement by “modern four-family apartment buildings.”
Indeed, some the proposed changes would affect some of the older buildings near the downtown area built prior to World War II. It worth noting that R-1 single family zoning (governing neighborhoods like the Old North End) is not altered by the proposed change.
Loevy’s column reflects an understandable concern for the so-called character of older neighborhoods, and yet his nostalgia has real costs for our community.
To begin its important to state the obvious: Colorado Springs is very different place than it was prior to World War II. In 1940 the city had a population of less than 37,000; today it has nearly half a million and is only expected to grow.
Assuming we don’t want to intentionally curb our economic growth, we need to think seriously about how to accommodate these current and future residents.
Unless Colorado Springs wants to invite a crisis of housing availability and affordability — accompanied by the woes of gentrification and displacement — we face a choice: build out (more sprawl) or build up (higher density).
Loevy favors building out and he says he has no problem with mixed-density neighborhoods as long as there out there in undeveloped plains and away from his beautiful Victorian home.
However, building out has come with a heavy cost — long, stressful, lonely, expensive commutes; water and energy intensive lifestyles; the destruction of plant and animal habitat; not to mention inaccessibly for cyclists, transit users, and pedestrians.
We must not be so averse to change or narrowly focused on the character of a neighborhood that we relegate new residents to sky-high rents and dismal commutes.
I’d implore Loevy and others who are more NIMBY-minded to consider the downstream consequences of their nostalgia for a city that no longer exists.
Benedict Wright
Colorado Springs
No nonsense sports articles
I enjoy Paul Klee’s no nonsense commentary sports articles in the Colorado Springs Gazette. Specifically, “Klee With Three” on Dec. 19 and “Allen makes a statement to Elway ....” on Dec. 20. Yes, why the Broncos passed on a great quarterback prospect right up the road is a mystery.
Thank you for the factual commentary about Gov. Jared Polis. He’s the first to complain, exaggerate or take credit for anything. Self centered, he has a different agenda than the people and well being of Colorado.
Fred Seiter
Colorado Springs
Timely opportunity for BLM
I read recently that Black Lives Matter (BLM) raised over $10 Billion (with a capital ‘B’) for the organization within the past six months, exponentially rivaling the annual revenue of many Fortune 500 companies.
If you are a black-owned business in Colorado Springs, do you know how to apply for a BLM grant, or other resources, to support your business? If anyone is able to find that information on BLM’s website or elsewhere, please share.
I would imagine any well-resourced (presumably charitable) organization as BLM would actively seek opportunities to fulfill its mission. Among BLM’s multiple missions is the goal to achieve ‘immediate improvement in our lives.’
Providing relief funding for those among us in the black community who own businesses striving to stay afloat could be one of many tangible and timely opportunities for BLM to join other entities, both public and private, to help achieve that goal.
Paula Linhares
Colorado Springs