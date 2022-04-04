Plain, old common lunacy
Morally, I’m pretty soft on drug use. But fentanyl’s extreme danger has been obvious to me for years. Why it is not obvious to the majority of state lawmakers? This leads me to wonder if they have a more insidious long-term goal.
Specifically, I wonder if they are actually covert eugenicists. Maybe they’re running a human breeding program that weeds out naïve and incautious children to create a population of later generations that, their parents having survived the culling, are born with the instincts to use drugs like fentanyl both recreationally and responsibly, giving rise to a land of lotus-eaters.
I doubt this is their long-term vision. But it’s hard to tell for sure. And if it’s NOT their goal, then is there something equally sophisticated behind their lunacy? Or is it just plain-old common lunacy? Why is the need to criminalize fentanyl not totally obvious to the people running this state?
Lance Kildare
Colorado Springs
Thirty years of progress
Who remembers 1992? Amendment 2? Do you remember how long it took Colorado businesses to recover from the “Hate State” moniker? Well, there’s a group of organized reactionaries who are working determinedly to claw back 30 years of progress. Some are now positioning themselves as candidates for the state house. Are we going to let that happen?
School Boards have been taken over by loud, uninformed critics, firing or buying out the contracts of talented administrators. A true gem, the PPLD system, is now rudderless after John Spears, the director of our area library system, was pushed out, denied even a unanimous resolution of appreciation from City Council thanks to aspiring legislative candidate Dave Donelson. Nonissues, blown out of all proportion (including CRT and DEI) by conspiracy-mongers, are the manufactured reasons.
At the same time, real problems like limited water resources are being ignored by City Council because of our God-given right to grow all the water-wasting Kentucky blue grass we want in our suburban yards. And even though Colorado Springs Utilities could have put those extra tax dollars to good use developing green technologies, we voted to get our $36.23 rebates. Did you and your family enjoy that burger thanks to your TABOR refund?
Please, don’t waste your vote on lies and reactionary politicians.
Lois Fornander
Colorado Springs
Suggestions for Prospect Lake
In reference to Dave Donelson’s Letter, “A 90-Year Tradition” and the article it references, “Examining the question of fairness,” I have no dog in this hunt; but I do have enough years in government and industry to know the process well. As a result, I offer the following suggestions:
First, the city engineers need to stow their egos and realize industry may have better ideas on how to design and implement an aeration system. Consequently, the Request For Proposal (RFP), if still active, needs to be rescinded immediately. As described by Donelson in his letter, the RFP is too restrictive, especially as pertains to the inclusion of fountains.
Second, a new Request For Information (RFI) should be released with broad parameters on system design. These parameters should stress that the aeration system must be inclusive of all users, to include motorized boaters. Once the city receives the inputs from the RFI, they can issue a new RFP that incorporates design parameters based on the best RFI suggestions. The bids received will provide the city with much better designs that have probably been utilized and proven in other cities.
Finally, do not issue the RFP as Lowest Cost/Technically Acceptable (LPTA). That evaluation method will only provide the city a cheap system that will break after a few years. A Best Value tradeoff between technical solution and price will provide a better system at a reasonable price.
David Geuting
Colorado Springs
Something is wrong here
If you are poor, unknown, Black, lived with domestic violence as a child, and assault a person by striking them with your open hand or fist, you will likely go to jail. However if you are rich, Black, well known, lived with domestic violence as a child, and assault a person by striking them with your open hand, nothing happens to you?
Something is wrong with this picture. Why is Will Smith worthy of excuse? Another example about how it is time we call foul about the disparities that exist in our world around privilege. Horrifying.
Stacy Poore
Colorado Springs
On the gravy train
Dik Thurston wants to know how he can get in on the “gravy train” of the Denver protesters whom a Denver jury awarded $14 million. First, let’s get the facts straight. Thurston says none of the protesters claimed they were physically injured. However, not only did the protesters claim they were physically injured, but in fact they all left the protests bruised and bloodied by police officers’ pepper balls, foam munitions, tear gas and flash bang grenades. One plaintiff suffered a broken skull and bleeding in his brain because police shot him in the head with a projectile.
Not only did the protesters “claim” their civil rights were violated, but in fact the jury agreed without debate that the city was at fault for its officers’ actions, and awarded damages for not only the physical and mental injuries, but also the violation of the protesters’ constitutional right to free speech and protest.
So, Mr. Thurston, here is how you do it: exercise your constitutional right to free speech and protest, and submit to assault with various projectiles and chemical weapons. Then, go to court and convince a jury of your physical and mental injuries, and of the violation of your constitutional rights. Don’t forget that, as you do so, the other side will do its best to discredit you, and claim that you were at fault. And in the end, if you prevail, there will still be people who will say you’re on the gravy train. See? Simple.
Davide Migliaccio
Colorado Springs