Plain, mind-numbing structures
The article, “Rooms With a View”, Feb. 24, praises the construction of a hotel in downtown Colorado Springs. The photo shows a prime example of the mind-numbing plainness of so many “modern” structures — no visual interest, a plain copy of an average moving box with rectangular holes for windows. Just the kind of thing I would create for a 5-year-old grandchild.
There must be some architect trained with creative ingenuity who could conceive and design a memorable hotel building that will look inviting for generations to come. Can’t the proud city of Colorado Springs do better than this?
Arthur B. Cyphers
Colorado Springs
Meter rules are a real turnoff
Downtown stupidity: There is nothing like going to MacKenzie’s Chop House for a $200 meal, on a Friday night and having to interrupt it with a trip outside to feed a parking meter, blocks away. The price increase is bad, but the lower time limits and after 6 p.m./weekends charges are a real turnoff. Time to avoid downtown Colorado Springs.
Mayor John Suthers and the City Council should step in and save downtown. Admit the error and go back to the previous parking meter rules.
Jeffery Markewich
Colorado Springs
Promoters responsible for events
I have no specific information about the financing and responsibilities for the recent hockey games at the Air Force Academy. However, I do know that for any event held any place in the world the responsibility for everything related to the event lies with the promoter of the event. That goes for events at the Air Force Academy, Yankee Stadium, Madison Square Garden or and other venue.
The owner of the property simply rents the space. The rest is the responsibility of the promoter of the events. I would look to the NHL, not CDOT or the Air Force Academy, as the responsible party for the hockey game.
Robin Speiser
Colorado Springs
Outstanding piece of journalism
Whenever I get so fed up with your being such a completely Republican newspaper and continually ignoring everything Donald Trump does, and think about canceling my subscription, I try and remember that occasionally you actually try and be a legitimate newspaper and publish articles that are newsworthy like the one Sunday about where the homeless die.
It was an outstanding piece of journalism, well written and very informative and that’s why I keep my subscription. Now, if only you could be fair in your political editorials and actually say something negative about Trump from time to time instead of constantly bashing Democrats. Doubt that will happen so in the meantime, again, great article on homeless this weekend.
Benny Terry
Colorado Springs
This tragedy in our midst
The Gazette is to be commended for the excellent ‘Homeless Deaths’ presentation in Sunday’s paper! Though I am decidedly not a fan of your political stance, I do want to recognize this much-needed community service. A great amount of caring and work went into that major story. You have memorialized and given meaning to lives lost in wretched, inhumane, circumstances. These are fellow citizens whose lives and untimely deaths would be beneath our attention.
We must inescapably see this tragedy in our midst as a collective failure of community and societal will. The Gazette has brought homelessness, and its result, so vividly to our attention. Those lives have been given new notice and meaning, each a person to be respected in their right. So many, barely yet living, are among us awaiting a similar fate. You have confronted us with the reality; what now can we do?
John Vance
Woodland Park
Don’t just blame the Democrats
Jon Caldara is exactly right about the negative impacts of big money in our elections. He just didn’t go far enough by blaming only Democrats in Colorado. He should also look to our President, Donald Trump, the Supreme Court for Citizens United, etc. I wonder if he will put his money where his mouth is and publicly support Bill Weld or another Republican for president. If not, perhaps he is just Donald Trump’s “plaything.”
Sharon Jamison
Colorado Springs
A once decent Democratic Party
So tell me what the difference is between Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg. One is spending his money to “buy” the nomination while the other is giving free stuff to everyone in exchange for votes. Bloomberg demonstrates the notion money buys happiness, for himself, while Quid Pro Quo Bernie will never be happy in a democracy. I’m glad I’m a Donald Trump supporter and saddened watching what was once a decent Democratic Party self-destruct.
Also, it looks like more people are catching on to this new wave of fees. Hopefully, we can get some control over these by requiring a vote. Is there a Colorado representative with the courage to change this theft of public money? Not likely since they enjoy spending so much.
Dale Gray
Colorado Springs