Pikes Peak’s global fame
Several years ago, my husband, Whitney, and I were riding a public bus in Munich, Germany, when a nearby young man said “Americans?” and asked us in heavily accented English where we were from, and in past trips when we have answered “Colorado,” we usually were met by a shake of the head and loss of interest since the answer expected quite literally was “New York” or “California,” but this time the young man said — “Oh, near Pikes Peak?”
So let us not lose that fame by a misguided change to a name even unknown to those of us who are natives of Colorado Springs, of which I am one.
Anne T. Galbraith
Colorado Springs
The more you talk to kids
Kudos to JC Blake whose letter implored those with children to improve the quality of their parenting. I especially agree with his comment that you can easily tell which children have parents who are involved with their kids and set standards for their behavior and which children do not.
A variety of the problems children deal with today are the same problems their parents had to deal with when they were in school. Some parents might have not conquered these hurdles successfully at the time. Some challenges children face today are different and parents might not have had to deal with these before. I doubt many moms and dads had to experience online learning and the isolation of a pandemic. Social media has magnified these challenges.
Parents need to devote more time to listening to their kids to help them chart a successful course for the future. The more you talk to your kids, the more they will share their lives with you. Every time I see a report of a teen being arrested for a crime, I think, “Where are their parents?” There is help out there for parents who need it.
Jane Broeckelman
Colorado Springs
No support after birth
Reading the story about the pro-life rallies last weekend, I was struck by all the energy and efforts to end the availability of abortion in our state and country. According to the article, there are also a few people who provide some financial support for those who elect to carry an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy to full term, rather than terminate it. What baffles me is how that support to “Celebrate Life” totally evaporates once the child enters this world.
Almost without exception, those who self-righteously proclaim to be “pro life” are morally opposed to spending tax dollars to provide free infant and child care and universal preschool and kindergarten, something that would positively contribute to our entire society.
It is unquestionably a given that a primary vehicle out of the cycle of poverty is high quality early childhood education (Pre-K to Grade 3). Shouldn’t there be an unbreakable bond between those who profess to be “pro life” and support for tax dollars to be spent on free birth control and free infant and child care and education?
Kristin Boyd
Palmer Lake
Constant growth is not a plus
Reading articles in the Gazette on Jan. 14, I was completely blown away with the article about using our political and economic power for the greater good on page 3 and 4. Where does Stan VanderWerf, chairman of the El Paso County commissioners, get the idea that bigger is better? It is insane that our city and county leaders think that getting bigger and surpassing Denver is a good thing.
For some time now, the leaders of this great city and county has been doing nothing but promoting growth. Everywhere you look, there is some kind of development going on. In all honesty, constant growth is not a plus. At some point you have to evaluate if it is good or is it bad. How can VanderWerf encourage residents to “embrace growth” Constant growth is not what we as a community should be known for. As per his address titled “Doing the Next Right Thing”, what is the next right thing? Does he really know or is it just conversation. I believe it is just conversation.
If he wants to do what is best for the county, he should be more concerned about the critical water situation here in the county and state. I’m sure he knows that there is a serious water problem here and in the state that needs to be addressed or is he just ignoring the problem. The water problem is real and it is not going away by itself. So if you want to “do the next right thing”, tackle the water problem. If all our leaders only are interested in growth and being bigger than Denver and Denver County, move to Denver and enjoy and let Colorado Springs be the city it has always been.
The letter by Doug Evans on Jan. 14 is spot-on and should be read by all of our leaders so that they may see a different view point.
Along with growth comes more crime, more traffic, more road repairs (which the city and county can’t take care of now) and numerous other things. The year 2020 had a record number of homicides and the year 2021 set another record.
So is growth really what you want? Think twice!
Jim White
Monument
Nonexistent election fraud
Why do we need to waste $75,000 on an investigator to investigate practically nonexistent election fraud? Colorado has a sterling, near fraud-free record due to our triple layer security for our entirely mail-in ballot voting system.
We already know our elections are secure and accurate. We do have confidence in our elections! If you don’t then you must realize you have fallen prey to the “big lie” that is being perpetrated by grumpy Republicans who can’t take losing. It’s a waste of good taxpayer money, Chuck Broerman and Michael Allen, especially in a conservative county where Republicans have little to fear, as of now. You think you can instill fear in voters where and when there is nothing to fear. And, once again, there was also no widespread voter fraud across the country in 2020. It’s time people accepted that!
Vicky Stoner
Colorado Springs