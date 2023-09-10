Photo enhanced the story

The article about the “Coffee Shop’s Departure” (Sept. 7) really saddened me. I am a new citizen living near Black Forest Road and have always enjoyed the atmosphere of all family-owned shops in forest communities and like others, I am sickened when finances force them out.

But enhancing the article was the incredible photo taken by the Gazette photographer Gabi Broekema, which I kept coming back to for the full effect of the story. I almost wanted to cut it out and put it on my wall! The lighting, composition and human interest really enhanced the tale.

Anne Micena

Colorado Springs

Losing trust in city planning

The Mountain Shadows water tower debacle has two rats in the hole: City Planning and Colorado Springs Utilities.

Clearly, the gigantic water tower from ‘Mars’ was never intended to be as originally promised to residents. Closed door deals took place between the two.

An immediate external investigation of the planning department needs to be ordered by Mayor Yemi Mobolade. If Mobolade continues to remain silent and ignore the growing community outcries for transparency, integrity, and ethics within city planning, then the City Council must order such an investigation.

Lawsuits have been filed over inappropriate and unsafe development including the Launchpad, homeless apartments. The public is rapidly losing trust in city planning. Heads need to be chopped — not hands slapped. Enough is enough.

Sandra Vicksta

Colorado Springs

Something beneficial being protestedIn the “City of Colorado Springs sued over controversial apartment complex for homeless young adults” (Sept. 6) I struggle to understand why residents of the west side continue to fight this complex. The west side understands the struggles of the homeless population and exactly how bad it has become, during 2018-2019 Catholic Charities of Central Colorado Partners in Housing found that “Colorado Springs identified 1,117 school age student experiencing homelessness” (2018).

With the construction of this building, it also forces homeless from this area, so the question remains why residents resent the idea? The idea would not only clean up the community and surrounding area but provide help from the city to combat the homeless population within children, which is what everyone wants and is asking for.

Although the main argument arises about the geological integrity and the concern about erosion, city staff have looked at the site and deemed it safe to begin to break ground on. I just struggle to understand why something so beneficial to the community is being protested?

Ross Woods

Colorado Springs

The spirit of gratitude

Gratitude was the topic of discussion yesterday in a group of approximately 30 men and women retirees I belong to.

Initially, I thought this topic was a bit early for this year since Thanksgiving Day is not for another 10 weeks.

As I heard what members of the group expressed on the subject, I was reminded of the health benefits that everyone can have by choosing to switch from sadness, anger and despair, for whatever reason, to a mindset of gratitude.

One of the participants mentioned the AAA concept — Alter, Avoid, Accept — toward achieving the spirit of gratitude.

Soon after I had a quiet moment when I got home, I chose to experiment on such concept.

Alter — I altered my impulse to watch the evening news; instead, I listened to classical music during my Scrabble game with my husband, who was quite happy with my choice.

Avoid — I avoided sweets after dinner as an immediate gratification gimmick I use when I lose at a Scrabble game; such bad habit only compounds my problems, clouding my vision, instead of being grateful for the opportunity to spend quality time with my husband.

Accept — I consciously accepted the reality that there is nothing I can do about the political system regarding future elections. Instead I reminded myself that politics can be far worse in other parts of the world than what we have in this country.

Not only was a thankful at the end of the day for the outcome of my choices, but I was also able to think more clearly about my tendency to take my blessings for granted, one of them being the superb library system we have in this town.

What a subculture of wonderful people, men and women our librarians are! I now thank each one of you for the high level of professionalism you display!

Marcela Gaumer

Colorado Springs

The Trump circus should end

Certainly, I am not the only lifelong Republican who wants Donald Trump to drop out of the 2024 election, and allow a group of other Republicans to see if they can make a statement to lead our country moving forward.

Progressive Colorado (first state to legalize medical marijuana) can lead the movement to make Trump ineligible to be on the ballot. The words “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” certainly resonate. Maybe another 30 to 49 states can do the same.

I still do not understand why anyone would want to support and vote for a twice impeached former president who is facing four indictments. It is perplexing to me. He was never that awesome, and there is talent outside of the “Trump balloon”. The Trump circus needs to end so as a country, we can move forward with leadership that is intelligent, thoughtful and has the interests of our country and its citizens.

Our country deserves better than him.

Trish Beyer

Colorado Springs