Support pharmaceutical research
The past year has been difficult for many residents in Colorado. As seniors, my wife and I spent almost all of 2020 completely indoors, scared of contracting COVID-19. Even worse, we had not been able to see our children, grandchildren or friends. We’re normally social people, so the isolation was hard.
Thankfully, my wife and I recently received our two shots, and we are so grateful to be fully protected from the virus.
We are very excited that normalcy is just around the corner. We can’t wait to travel in our RV again, attend church in person, and resume family celebrations.
I hope we remember that the true heroes of the pandemic are the pharmaceutical companies who developed these vaccines. These researchers labored day in and day out to deliver multiple cures against COVID-19.
And yet, local lawmakers are threatening to add further regulation on the industry. We have to put an end to such policies, like SB 21-175, which would create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board that directly threatens the development of new cures and treatments. Additionally, the board would also block access to treatments for patients across the state.
Pharmaceutical research needs support, the last year proves how important this is, I hope our state leaders makes the right decision.
Jim Miles
Colorado Springs
Fundamental to our democracy
I will not be watching the MLB All-Star game this year. I’m disgusted with ‘wokeness’ run amuck. A coherent read of Georgia’s recently passed voting legislation clearly does not suppress legitimate voting. In fact, it expands early voting, allows more generous mail-in voting options and also gives discretion to local districts to operate between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The legislation requires, however, confirmation that all who vote are eligible U.S. citizens. What a concept! To vote in a U.S. government election, prospective voters needs to show proof of their eligibility to vote.
Apparently, Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines each believe that allowing anyone to vote is the best way to preserve our American heritage. Maybe we should extend that privilege to anyone in the world who wants to vote in our elections. What utter nonsense!
The argument that providing legal identification as a condition to vote is voter suppression is absurd. Legal photo identification is necessary for banking, flying, applying for health insurance, unemployment, food stamps, welfare, a hunting or fishing license and Social Security; renting an apartment; renting or buying a car; visiting a casino; getting married, purchasing a gun, renting a hotel room; purchasing alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and on and on.
One of the most valued things we do as adult U.S. citizens is exercising our right to vote. That’s fundamental to our democracy. So that we have faith in our voting systems results.
Patrick Scanlon
Colorado Springs
Fraud prevention confusion
I guess I am missing something. States are changing their voting law to prevent fraud. One of the changes is the requirement for positive identification. I believe this is good. Get us back on track for one legitimate vote per person. I have been voting for over 50 years. Never experienced a problem with providing a positive ID. This requirement helped me feel that all votes cast were legitimate, not potentially tampered votes.
The state of Colorado has initiated a program requiring individuals requesting unemployment funds to furnish positive identification to help reduce/prevent fraud. Now I ask. In each case the requirement for a positive identification is being instituted to help prevent fraud-fraudulent actions. I do not see a big uproar over needing legitimate ID for getting the unemployment money, but the requirement for a legitimate ID to vote is causing a huge uproar.
Come on folks. This is saying preventing fraud in the unemployment payout world is more important than ensuring a legitimate vote. See where I am missing something? One measure is OK, the other measure is not, but both are trying to prevent fraud. Very confusing.
Paul Lachance
Colorado Springs
Baseball no place for politics
The baseball commissioner has issued an “executive order” canceling the MLB All- Star game in Atlanta scheduled for July. This “order” must not go unchallenged and should immediately be rescinded.
It represents this commissioner’s political view against a legally enacted law in the state of Georgia. That law has little directly to do with the sport of baseball or any sport and certainly should not warrant such a negative reactive response from the baseball commissioner. Dragging politics into the national pastime is a mistake and surely will prove not to end well. It should be the last thing a wise commissioner would want to introduce into his sport.
Joe Henry
Monument
Providing a ‘hot tub’ environment
I agree 99% with Bert Bergland’s March 31st letter on free spending government, with just minor edits. In the opening paragraph, he states: “Think you are lounging comfortably in the political hot tub being offered for “free” by your current administration and Congress?”. Please replace “your current administration” with “the last several administrations, Congresses and Federal Reserve Board Members?”
Also, in the last paragraph, I could easily add to the list of names directly “credited” with providing the “hot tub” environment, but there is a word limit, so I’d run out of space quickly. And you might just lump in the hundred million-odd individuals who consistently vote for candidates who offer “free money” and/or “lower taxes” platforms.
Perhaps Bergland can point us to the administrations and congresses that he supported in the past that had a responsible record on fiscal policy including reduction in the national debt. Surely not the last one, which racked up around a 25% increase in debt within the first three years pre-pandemic.
Partisans of both persuasions tend to be silent about fiscal policy when their political party is in office, and are only quick to voice outrage when the other party is in power. That is why politicians do not consider national debt seriously; they feel no pressure when their constituency gives them carte blanche to act irresponsibly.
Ken Krall
Colorado Springs