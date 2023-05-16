Pervasive government overreach

I am sitting stunned at the kitchen table staring in disbelief at my new property tax notice from the county assessor. It advises me my property tax will increase 40%. My wife and I, along with a majority of Coloradans living month to month on fixed incomes simply cannot afford this financial brutality, and that is what it is... brutal and heartless... if not unequivocally evil.

This sort of pervasive government overreach on top of an economy in free-fall and only a year out of a pandemic that devastated the entire world is not merely an insult, but an economic burden that is truly cruel and indefensible.

As billionaire governor Jared Polis expresses his “heartfelt” concern for the rest of us, he offers a false solution, promising “relief” by proposing we sacrifice part of our rightful, constitutional TABOR refund so that the government can our reduce property taxes. He expects us to buy this drivel masking as generosity. Talk about a classic political shell-game, the epitome of “robbing Peter to pay Paul”!

Polis could actually do something substantial to put a stop to this latest money grab by government. He can immediately call the legislature back in special session with the sole purpose of voting to reduce the newest, shocking tax burden the Democrats have foisted on us. I would not bet on it.

Getting politicians to give tax breaks to citizens is about as likely as Putin voluntarily surrendering in the Hague. The simple truth is that Polis and his Democrat legislature really do not care, and spend sleepless nights conniving how to extract more money from us while deceitfully reassuring us they are doing us a favor.

Bert Bergland

Colorado Springs

Straight out of communism

Re: “Colorado’s mental health plan falters,” Sunday. May 14 edition of the Gazette.

I am a member of the generation that has some memory of what the U.S. was before the Federal government was so large and powerful.

Our Founders recognized the danger of government. “Government is not reason, it is not eloquence, it is force; like fire, a troublesome servant and a fearful master. Never for a moment should it be left to irresponsible action.” — George Washington, in a speech of Jan. 7, 1790.

In 1937, Franklin Delano Roosevelt unconstitutionally threatened the removal of all nine justices if they did not cave in to his demand that they abandon the Constitutionally mandated Commerce Clause. In 1942, Wickard v Filburn, they did so, beginning the slippery slope away from Constitutional protection of our rights. That decision said that farmers rights could be regulated by the Department Agriculture; no longer protected by the courts. The subsidies that the US government used by the Department of Agriculture, now the “HHS,” to centrally control farm output is straight out of communism.

The response of war weary Americans? Crickets. An intelligent person should not just accept that government is a reasonable solution to anything.

Tim Twombly

Colorado Springs

Nation’s fiscal policies

In answer to Star Parker’s well-presented column, President Biden doesn’t care about the nation’s debt because he has people telling him it doesn’t matter. If we peon citizens ran our households like the government, we’d all be in prison for fraud or we would all be out on the streets homeless because businesses don’t run “on the full faith and credit” of the Head of Household.

If any nation decided to call our nation’s bluff, our economy would crash hard and only the super rich would survive, and only then by the skin of their teeth. Neither the Democrats nor the Republicans have the backbone to do what is necessary to get our nation’s fiscal house in order, and our citizens keep electing the same morons over and over again hoping for a better outcome. Those whose hope is in government will continually be let down and may eventually find themselves at the nearest soup kitchen. Fiscal policy requires good stewardship, and our government has failed miserably in that endeavor.

Joseph Ford

Colorado Springs

Will the lies ever stop?

Last Saturday’s Gazette Viewpoint presented an excellent opinion by the Washington Examiner regarding the Biden family’s abuse of power. Will the lies ever stop? This reminds me of the 1944 movie, Gaslight, which is ever more important today, especially for its explanation of the political scene. A wealthy woman, Ingrid Bergman, is subjected by her new husband, Charles Boyer, to psychological manipulation to drive her insane, so he can get her wealth. By telling lies and distortions, and that she has purposely lost things, he slowly drives her crazy. If you think carefully about it, Democrats do the same thing. The border which is “safe and under control,” to the recent upside-down mortgage rule, to the 51 “experts” who told you the Biden bruhaha was just Russian disinformation, and many, many more. Gaslighting is merely sophisticated lying.

Do you really want our country to be led by those who Gaslight you? Surely, Republicans have also done this, but not to the degree of Biden and his willing Democrats. They have taken it to a new misleading level, almost beyond our comprehension.

The movie had a happy ending, which will probably not happen if America continues to be gaslighted by Democrats.

Erik Lessing

Monument

Mother’s Day article inappropriate

Shame on The Gazette for the article on the grieving mothers of the racial shootings in Buffalo. Isn’t there enough division, hatred, anger and violence in this country that you fuel the fire and publish a story like this on Mother’s Day?

To these mothers in Buffalo, and all mothers who have lost children to violence, drugs, accidents, illness, etc., we are truly sorry.Your child was blessed to have a mother like you. To the Gazette, really?

R.A. Costello

Colorado Springs