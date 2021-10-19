Perspective editorial restored hope
I cannot find the right words, words that express the depth and passion I felt reading the Perspectives section Sunday. The piece written by Hugo Gurdon on Restoring America, gave me more hope that anything I have read in the past year, perhaps the past decade. I have felt so burdened for this nation. At the same time I have felt like a grain of sand in the depth of the ocean, with no voice and at the mercy of the ideological current. I could not believe that my faith in the Lord, my love of country and family, and my view on moral issues, was truly in the minority.
For a long time I have felt that Washington, D.C., was impotent in holding this country together and standing for truth, courage, compassion, and hope for the world around us. I had, and still have, a deep concern that in record time, if unabated, we will fall from grace into poverty and suppression just as the once strong country of Venezuela.
This move by the Washington Examiner has restored hope, has said what I want our elected officials to say… it is a well written and rock solid rallying cry as no other in the past decade.
Thank you for including this in the Perspective Section. Please continue to post opinions/commentaries that reflect positively on this nation and the principles it was founded on.
Wendy Smith
Colorado Springs
Succumbing to progressive ideology
The Washington Examiner has taken on a noble, but, ultimately, futile endeavor. The progressive elite have already gotten their tentacles into the bloodstream of our nation and contaminated it with ideological poison that will kill this country, as they intended. Our own beautiful State of Colorado is proof of this in the microcosm. Democrats have taken over every elected position in the state.
They are using their influence and power to raise taxes to the detriment of middle to lower income families, cut the use of fossil fuels to the detriment of the entire state, cut the funding of police departments to the detriment of crime victims, and the destruction of families with the legalization of marijuana and imposition of sexually explicit and racially dividing school curriculum, not to mention rabidly advocating for the murder of the next generation through wide open abortion.
Colorado Springs was the last bastion of fiscal and ideological sanity in the state, but is visibly beginning to succumb to this progressive ideology. Restoring America can only take an act of God. Sadly, our populace has adamantly stated they want nothing to do with Him. That can only be the end of us.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
Driving in the Springs is challenging
Can someone please tell me why some traffic lights go from green to yellow to red for 5 seconds then back to green other than to annoy people and cause accidents. This is almost as bad as the highway on ramps making you stop for a red light only to turn green one second later. It sort of defeats the purpose of having them in the first place, and can we get a ticket for drag racing when two cars have to accelerate from zero to 65 mph in a short distance challenging each other to see who can get out on the highway first?
The only thing this is doing is increasing the chance of an accident, I am using North Nevada on ramp as an example. I was driving up Academy yesterday and was almost hit by two cars racing doing at least 60 mph almost hitting me. I wasn’t sure if it was a case of road rage or racing but I am thinking, where are the police? Since when has driving in Colorado Springs become so challenging?
David Tindal
Colorado Springs
No to any new tax increases
Vote no on any tax increase. I recently had a chance to look at a couple of paved trails in our city, yes not dirt trails. One was asphalt the other concrete. While I was looking at the asphalt trail a city park dump truck stopped on the trail and one of the two people in the truck got out a through a branch in back of the dump truck. Why was a large vehicle used and why two people? And if only our streets were as nice as the two trails. I can’t imagine a street in this city. This goes to show how wasteful our city is in using our money. When was the last time the city didn’t need more money from us?
Oh and the water, lately the city wants us to save water for the future? Who’s future, they want to start adding sewage (clean) to our water. Drive to the north side of town or out east — homes and more homes and big apartments. Who’s saving water? It sure isn’t Colorado Springs. At the rate the city is using the water from Pueblo. We will be out of water very soon. Why?
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
A long and proud history
With regards to the Space Command, there is a bit of confusion as to when it actually arrived here. The history of the organization is far deeper than you think. The modern 14th Air Force was organized in 1946 at Vandenburg AFB California. On Jan. 16, 1968, the headquarters of the now 14th Aerospace Force relocated to Ent AFB (currently the Olympic Training Center). I joined the Command in early July of 1975. We had command and control over all space and ground based sensors. In other words, the same basic mission as today. 14th Aero started in the 1930s under Claire Chennault operating in China as the American Volunteer Group flying P-40 Warhawks. A long and proud history indeed.
My opinion? Headquarters Space Command needs to stay here.
David Kaufman
Colorado Springs
Living in an upside down world
In Saturdays Gazette you had two articles that caught my attention. One that showed people peacefully praying outside the Supreme Court for the unborn. It called these people “activists.” Two pages later it showed people demonstrating regarding global warming. It called these people “the faithful.” What is wrong with this picture? This is the very thing that makes not look at the newspaper for a while, or watch the “news” on television. We live in an upside down world.
Rose Parmelee
Colorado Springs