Perspective article was impressive
Thank you Colorado Springs Gazette for publishing the fine article in Sunday Perspective about the shared vision of healing featuring Attorney General Phil Weiser and Colorado Springs City Councilman Wayne Williams. Each of these men have strong feelings and beliefs that may differ from the other, yet they have made it their purpose to talk with the other, listen to the other, and agree to be a part of the Ginsburg-Scalia Initiative or Scalia-Ginsburg Initiative.
The article was well written and these two gentlemen are so articulate in voicing their beliefs, that I was very impressed with all of the above, both men and the tenor of the article.
Further, I have been impressed with your editorial board’s attitude toward Attorney General Weiser. When you have disagreed with him, he came to you to tell you what and why he did or didn’t do something. You listened respectfully, and gave him the credit for what he did or didn’t do. In the Perspective you were honestly asking serious questions that allowed both men the opportunity to voice their shared belief that social media and the American public have, in many cases, gone overboard in false news reports and attacking those with whom they disagree. This is what happens with continual television news reporting.
Talking heads have to say something, and if it is controversial, it stirs the emotions and gets viewers.
We can jointly hope that the Initiative that these two gentlemen are supporting will bring thought and care for others to the fore even when we choose to disagree.
John C. Orsborn
Colorado Springs
Damaging the immigration system
A Catherine Rampell column states in the first paragraph, “For four years, Donald Trump sabotaged the U.S. immigration and refugee system. Over the past year, President Biden has done too little to repair the damage.”
What planet has Rampell been living on for the past five years? She seems to have missed (or purposely ignores) how former Pressident Donald Trump actually repaired the immigration system from the damage (e.g., catch and release) inflicted by Barack Obama, and he was securing the border by building a wall, and enforcing the “stay in Mexico” policy.
The sabotage and damage to the immigration system was previously inflicted by Obama and now, worse than ever, by Biden. Rampell’s column is nothing but Trump hating “fake news” and disinformation, typical of anything written by anyone at the Washington (Com)post.
Jim Anderson
Colorado Springs
Online dating scams
For all those who attempt online dating: a warning. If someone long distance will only text with you, they are not real. If you can’t call them, and hear their voice they are not real. Or if they call you, and you can hardly hear them they are not real. Or if they say they will video chat with you, but you can’t hear, or talk to them, then you are being sent a fake video.
Obviously if they ask for money they are a scammer. They will always have an excuse as to why they can’t confirm their identity. I never gave any money to any of these con artists, but they did cause me an awful lot of time, money, and grief. The safest way to do online dating is to only chat with local people, since it is easy to meet them.
If you really want to confirm someone’s identity long distance here is a solution I’ve thought of belatedly. Ask for their address in the place they claim to be. Then tell them you will send them a letter with postage return inside, so that they can respond to you. If they make an excuse it’s obvious that they aren’t real.
Cornelius Flaherty
Fountain
Why Ukrainians continue to fight
Last Sunday’s Gazette contained a guest opinion by Mark Travis entitled, “Ukraine should lay down arms to save lives.” Travis says he writes and teaches about statistics, economics, and “social” issues. He should stick to those themes as he clearly has no appreciation for what makes men fight. A good introduction to that topic is Michael Walsh’s book “Last Stands — Why men fight when all is lost”.
Like most of today’s so-called woke generation, the author casually dismisses the fact that throughout history men have fought to protect their families and countries. From Thermopylae to the Alamo men have fought for something greater than themselves. As a West Point Cadet my best friend’s father, Jack Lucas, was the youngest Marine to ever win the Medal of Honor when he laid on two hand grenades on Iwo Jima. Examples like his taught me that most people are like sheep. They have neither the temperament nor the self-pride to be anything except a member of the flock. They cannot be the sheep dogs who protect the flock from the wolves.
Fortunately, most Ukrainians have not been indoctrinated in the author’s proposed surrender culture and have, instead, chosen the virtues of courage and heroism over dishonor. This warrior culture may not result in ultimate victory, however, no matter how the war eventually ends the Ukrainians who fought and died will know that their devotion to duty, honor, family, and country left a legacy that can never be forgotten or undone.
While I don’t know the author, he appears to side with the people in the recent survey who said they would leave the United States rather than fight to protect it. Heaven help us if these are the values being taught to our children.
David Krall
Colorado Springs