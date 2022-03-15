Perpetual struggle to have freedom
Vince Bzdek, you made my wife and me cry. Your Sunday columns have touched us often, but this week’s column (“It’s time for Americans to be worthy of Ukrainians”, March 13) perhaps is the topper.
Your description of the elements that were in Freedom Park in Washington, D.C., and your imagining of “a winged lady liberty” present at various major battles for freedom, highlighted what a perpetual struggle it is to have freedom. I broke down when you got to her likely current position by Volodymyr Zelensky’s side. It was a vivid, moving portrait of freedom’s cost, the unity that is required in order to be free, and how real that need is today. I do hope that we can, individually and as a country, be worthy of Ukrainians.
Ray Cornell
Colorado Springs
Let the people choose
Re: “Doctor or physician assistant?” (March 13). I think the way forward is straightforward: let the PAs have more freedom and let the people decide for themselves. If legislators believe this would create a major public health issue, then the goverment’s job should be limited to requiring more education and disclosure at PA medical facilities so that patients can make their own informed decision about whether to usa a PA.
Why? A top-down, one-size-fits-all approach is inappropriate in this situation given the different levels of care required/desired, rural challenges, medical specialties, gray areas, etc.
There are excellent doctors and not so great doctors. Same with PAs. We want all of our medical professionals to be properly educated and certified of course. But more important is superb medical skill, instincts, experience, reputation, and knowing when to refer a patient. These things mitigate risk in ways that education and certifications cannot do. Also, healthcare bureaucracy has become overly burdensome for medical professionals, leading to a lesser quality of care and contributing to some of the best practitioners leaving the field early.
Medical excellence and better access will not come from more restrictions that make it harder to get. Let the people most effected have freedom to make their own healthcare decisions. I want that choice, as most people would, especially if the alternative was no care at all in a rural area.
Randy Welsch
Colorado Springs
Method to conserve water
Responding to and supportive of John Froehle’s letter in The Gazette on Friday, March 11, titled “Four little words, to apply”.
One other method to help conserve hot water is to have a hot water recirculating pump on you hot water heater which moves hot water to several locations in the house so that when you turn on the hot water tap you get hot water within a couple of seconds. This would also help to reduce water usage waiting for the hot water to arrive at a faucet that is a good distance from the hot water heater.
Ross Beans
Colorado Springs
Public not ignorant or incapable
TABOR survives again. The numerous lawsuits against it from our legislators trying to get rid of it, goes to show they have nothing but contempt for the constituents they supposedly represent. They say according to the state’s constitution they have the right to make decisions about taxing and spending. Unfortunately, they also have the complete disregard and disrespect of the general public. According to their thinking, we are too ignorant and/or incapable of making such decisions.
It seems funny to me the general public has been making all kinds of financial decisions, with the majority of the populace able to make ends meet on their respective household budgets. As far as being against education, when throwing more money at it doesn’t produce results, then throwing more won’t wash. Teachers are still underpaid and schools have to sell fundraising items to raise money for school supplies that should have been funded by the government.
TABOR reins in the tax and spend mentality. I’m sorry politicians, you need to get out of your comfy offices and walk a few miles with us “ordinary” people to see how we really live and work to achieve the American dream for ourselves and our children. Then maybe you’ll see we are not ignorant or incapable of managing our lives.
Val Milly Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs
Shale oil not used in the U.S.
RE: Viewpoint: “Basic facts,,,” Just a thank you to Dave Lovell whose letter was printed March 4. His description of what the Keystone Pipeline is and is not couldn’t have been clearer. Perhaps the letter should be posted on social media sites to help those who think it would be of some great energy benefit to our country understand that the “dirty” shale oil is headed to the Gulf Coast for export and is not intended for refinement and use in the U.S.
Mary Johnson
Colorado Springs
Where’s “the buck stops here”?
So, for the past year President Joe Biden has blamed former President Donald Trump for the country’s problems: inflation, gas price increases, low poll numbers even though he signed executive orders undoing everything Trump, even those programs which were working, like the Keystone Pipeline, immigration control.
However, now Biden’s poll numbers are in the tank, the world perceives him as weak. Now he has Vladimir Putin to blame, how convenient.
Whatever happened to “the buck stops here.” Maybe he should blame “Giggles” the vice president. She has not only done nothing for the country but embarrasses the U.S. every time she opens her mouth. Sure glad Sleepy Joe selected her to be vice president. Dumb and dumber!
Barry S. Oswell
Colorado Springs