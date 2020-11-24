Perfect person to take on AOC
I very much enjoyed the Sunday’s article on the new congresswoman from Colorado, Mrs. Lauren O. Boebert (LOB). She’s will be a breath of fresh air in Washington D.C. She is exactly the type of leadership our country needs during these trying times.
She is from a moderate socioeconomic background with only a GED high school diploma. However, the federal government can learn a great deal from her. I’m sure she knows how to balance a checkbook and live within a budget. I’ll bet she doesn’t spend money she doesn’t have and will not give away money we don’t have. I’m confident she will only give foreign aid in emergencies/disasters and not give money to our enemies. I also believe she will limit welfare to food, clothing, shelter and basic necessities. She sounds like the perfect person to take on AOC and “The Squad.”
She has common sense, which is in short supply with those leading our nation in D.C. We need fewer AOCs and more LOBs in Congress. Congratulations to her district for electing her!
R. Wayne Baughman
Colorado Springs
Senseless virus rules
As I read Vince Bzdek’s column (Gazette, Nov. 22) on the senseless virus rules, the Dial, and inconsistencies in application adversely affecting Coloradans’ lives and economy, it felt like someone actually had heard the astonished little boy gasp, “The emperor has no clothes!”
For eight months now, Colorado’s citizens and businesses have done their best to behave responsibly, do their part to protect everyone, and follow the emperor’s — oops, I mean governor’s edicts on how best to be safe. After all, he only wanted what was best for us. Trust the science he said, except the scientific knowledge and assumptions have changed almost daily. But, those who questioned the science, the assumptions, or the logic of the endless health orders were held up as ignorant and irresponsible.
Sooner or later though, as the crowds cheer the governor for his great job of protecting us — as jobs are lost and businesses fail — the cracks in the foundation begin to show and then a small voice and finally a throng shouts the obvious.
The lockdown, shutdown, stay at home, protect your neighbor regulatory scheme is illogical, questionable, frequently damaging, and finally, just useless. Finally, responsible people who at first wanted to support the authorities begin to ask — Is this working? Can anyone understand it? Does it have more to do with politics than science? Are the rules doing more harm than good?
In August, Republicans implored the governor to call a special session to deal with the problems of the pandemic. Our request was grounded in the belief that we should not, could not continue on the course we were on. Our Democrat colleagues called our request reckless, and the governor said it wasn’t serious as he careened down the road of more dials, colors, orders, and edicts — mostly while Denver burned, by the way.
And now with little more than a month left until we would return for our regular session, the governor calls the General Assembly into special session to appropriate funds to help distressed businesses and distraught parents deal with the ravages of the pandemic-or more accurately, the ravages of the executive branch edicts dealing with the pandemic. Even the most fiscally conservative among us will vote for these bills because we want to do what we can. But the relief is too little, too late. The governor could have sought help from the General Assembly — both sides of the aisle — on how best to respond effectively to the crisis in a way that citizens could understand and support.
Instead, like the proverbial emperor, the governor has chosen to go it alone — without the help of anyone courageous enough to remind him to get dressed first.
State Sen. Bob Gardner, (R)
Colorado Springs
Replacing grass a terrible idea
I think it was a terrible idea to take out all the natural grass from Cottonwood Park ball fields and replace it with artificial turf.
Not only does it smell bad, it doesn’t contribute anything good to the environment and the air we breathe like real grass does.
Cheryl Driver
Colorado Springs
Mitigation really works
Hurray for tree, bush and grass mitigation! It really works ... witness the recent Bear Creek fire. Also, hurray for the fire departments across the area and their help ... an amazing effort and success.
Mary Henson
Colorado Springs
Slow life down a bit
Even in the best of times life is extraordinarily busy. Many things compete for our attention and time becomes precious and in short supply. This can cause us to become overly self-absorbed with our issues at the expense of others who are needful of encouragement.
In today’s current environment of heightened uncertainty, anxiety, and turmoil, our personal preoccupation is even greater. We feel squeezed from all ends and what little bit of capacity we might have had is long gone.
But the holidays are knocking … Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons are upon us. Wouldn’t it be nice to slow life down a bit and be more intentional towards the well-being of others? A spontaneous smile or a gentle inquiry as to how someone is doing can completely change the trajectory of a day. Which in turn reminds and encourages others to do the same.
In so doing — in a small way — we will have done our part to change the world. Isn’t that an uplifting thought in these tumultuous times?
In my workplace we have a saying: “if you want to be encouraged, then encourage others.” I Thessalonians 5:11 reminds us to “Therefore encourage one another and build one another up…” Ancient words every bit as applicable today as when they were written over 2,000 years ago!
Curt Sawyer
Colorado Springs