People want change
The Republican Party is not in “chaos.” The Republican Party is not in “disarray.” The issue is that the “renegade” Republican Party members, in a highly democratic way, want to move away from the Swamp. The Swamp in this case is Kevin McCarthy and the whole group of RINOs voting for him. When will they get it through their heads that the people of America want a change! The Republican pundits that disagree refuse to realize what is really in America’s mind.
McCarthy has been in a power seat for 14 years. In that time, he has done nothing, notwithstanding the support and agenda of Donald Trump. He is an “all talk, do nothing” politician, identical to Sens. Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell, that is locked into the same old rhetoric that most Republican congressmen and in fact, every other politician in Washington is part of.
Let’s cheer the case of the “renegades” that want to keep spending under control, want to secure our borders and get rid of the status quo that Kevin McCarthy espouses. Americans are sick and tired of a Congress that gets nothing done except lining their pockets with money. Kevin is one of them.
Stephen McMinn
Colorado Springs
Regretting support for Boebert
I have voted in every presidential election as well as every midterm since 1960. In all of those I have only regretted one vote. That is the vote for Mitch Romney. Now I have one more regret and that is donating to Lauren Boebert’s campaign. Her performance on Hannity on Wednesday made me think I had supported a Democrat.
She wouldn’t shut up, wouldn’t answer a question and was just plain rude. Leave it to Republicans to screw things up. I swear they could screw up a bowling ball with a nerf bat. Maybe I should join the SpongeBob Squarepants political party just to find some cohesion in my chosen group.
Harold Eidson
Colorado Springs
A national embarrassment
I admit my life is pretty boring and sending letters to you periodically is not a highlight of my day but there are times when I just have to say something and your Viewport yesterday about Lauren Boebert is one of those times — criticizing her for not supporting McCarthy for Speaker of the House. “This is not why the Gazette editorial board endorsed Boebert back in 2022” — you endorsed her for one reason and one reason only — she’s a Republican. Also being a die hard Trump supporter and loving guns was icing on cake. What else would you expect from Boebert?
You did not know what she was like before getting elected and during the past two years in office? Have you not paid attention to her speeches at all? She is and was a complete idiot, that was obvious to everyone, yet you still endorsed her and now you are shocked because she is running off the rails? This really is poetic justice.
Instead of supporting the one best qualified to represent our state, which might actually be a Democrat, you simply went with her being a Republican who has done absolutely nothing over past two years except being a national embarrassment.
However, she did manage to get the metal detectors removed from the House Chamber — so now she can carry as many guns as she wants. Quite an achievement. Maybe next time, you will look at the person and not the party.
Benny Terry
Colorado Springs
A confusing read
Wednesday’s letter by Betty Coombs was a confusing read. She obviously has fears for our educational system, especially as it relates to the workings of government. I see a great need to reinstate courses in civics into our public education, as long as it can be structured to avoid the kinds of political bias so obvious in today’s world.
Coombs also blames President Joe Biden’s spending policies for “current inflation.” I can understand why she seeks to lay blame in that direction; however, she clearly does not understand economics. Economist Milton Freidman clarified the issue when he said, “Inflation is too much money chasing too few goods.”
The Covid outbreak of the past few years created world-wide manufacturing problems and issues with supply chains, resulting in shortages of consumer goods, resulting in higher prices for the goods that actually made it to store shelves. Unless it can be proven that Joe Biden caused Covid, the argument is illogical. Economics is much more than a form of employment for economists.
William Myers
Colorado Springs
No mention of Jan. 6 anniversary
I don’t believe your Jan. 6 edition. You don’t even mention the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
On this anniversary one year ago we had a coup to try to overthrow the government of the United States, by right-wing Republicans led by Donald Trump. They had the gallows set up to hang vice president Mike Pence. A police officer was killed, another committed suicide, hundreds were injured.
By ignoring this you just show how Republicans want this to go away. Shame on you, you have a responsibility to the public to report the news. You don’t forget Pearl Harbor.
You don’t forget 9/11. I don’t write these letters to get my name in the paper. I really don’t care if you publish them. But my God stand up to your responsibility as a news outlet.
Never, ever, forget Jan. 6 and who incited it!
Michael Hallisy
Colorado Springs