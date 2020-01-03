People stealing keepsake papers
On New Year’s Day, someone tried to steal my paper. My stealthy wife caught them thankfully, so I now own the first Gazette of 2020. There aren’t too many people on my block who subscribe to the paper. It is usually left in peace until I pick it up. Sometimes, if we are out of town, the papers even pile up in the yard.
But, on special days, like the first paper of the new year, or when some major history-making event occurs, my newspaper almost always goes missing. People want that keepsake, or they think I won’t miss it, or probably they’re just jerks.
If people want to get a keepsake, they should get their own!
Paul Hanger
Colorado Springs
Try to get out of your comfort zones
I don’t normally make resolutions but try to adopt new self-improvement habits each year. This year I’m resolving to acquire news from multiple sources and fact check claims made by all politicians, liberal and conservative alike. Will you join me?
Human nature inclines us to listen to sources that confirm our preconceived beliefs and opinions and leads to the tendency to get our news from biased sources. For conservatives, this is Fox News and The Gazette. For liberals, it’s MSNBC and The Colorado Springs Independent. And social media isn’t news. When we read and listen to our chosen sources, we nod our heads in agreement and validation and don’t even want to know if it’s complete or factual.
This newspaper might not like the suggestion to digest alternative sources. Although I have great respect for the journalistic side, the editorial section leans decidedly conservative. We need to make our determinations based on facts and not others’ opinions.
There’s a very useful chart at MediaBiasChart.com that rates news sources for fact reporting vs. propaganda and whether the source skews conservative or liberal. Where does your source fall? Let’s all try to get out of our comfort zones and get news from a source considered neutral and factual. When a story breaks try watching “the other side” to see how they spin it and then check the facts. For example, how much new — not replacement — border wall has been built and who is paying for it? Check the facts.
Biased media fuels our increasingly divisive and polarized nation. Only we can change that.
Karin White
Colorado Springs
Why Congress should do something
Some thoughts about impeachment/censure… I prefer to call it “censure” as the Senate will not convict and remove Donald Trump. We all know the essential fact that Trump asked a foreign leader to do him a favor to help him get him reelected. The question is, how do we feel about it? Some Republicans believe everything Trump does is great, and thus, nothing he does is wrong. Others point out that Ukraine did not do the investigation that Trump asked for and eventually got military aid anyway. Their position is: no harm, no foul.
So, with the favor not done, why should Congress do anything? Well, the future is why. If a future president were to ask a foreign leader to do him or her a favor and help with reelection, the leader of that foreign government would probably want a favor done in return. That favor might be contrary to the interests of the United States, which would put the president into a conflict of interest.
If we are going to put “America First,” I would say it is best if future U.S. presidents do not put themselves into that position of conflict of interest. Censure today might make them think more carefully about the favors they ask tomorrow.
Jeff Smith
Colorado Springs
Motivated to fi
ght for a livable world
Christmas, church, and climate change. An unconventional trio which, somehow, captures the intricacies of my personal, public, and religious life.
Allow me to illustrate:
The gentle, rhythmic melody of “The Little Drummer Boy” filled the chapel: “pa rum pum pum pum.” It’s my favorite Christmas carol, and it always reminds me of the holiday’s meaning: unexpected hope, transformative love and ingratiating joy.
At this year’s Christmas Eve church service, the emotional salience of that song, along with many others, took me by surprise. As I sat in worship, I found myself fighting back tears. There were two recurring thoughts in my mind:
One, life is so precious. Two, at this time in my life, love is very real. The kind of love that can hardly be articulated, is confusing, and yet, adds tremendous meaning to our lives.
Those two things, believing in the sanctity of life and experiencing a kind of love that makes life so worthwhile, are what motivate me every day and, in particular, in my work as a young Christian, climate advocate. This Christmas reminded me of why I even bother to care about climate change, to care enough to act.
But, it also reminded me of why the church should care and act, too. After all, I didn’t come to value love and life independently — my faith tradition taught me that. And, to take those values seriously, we must take climate change seriously.
In the new year, I’ll hold onto the feeling I felt on Christmas Eve, a feeling which reminds of why I not only fight for a livable world, free from a destructive unstable climate, but a church that plays it’s part in that fight, too.
Kelsey Grant
Longmont