This comment is in response to the “penalties” to be assessed to drivers who are identified for lane change violations in the toll lanes in and around the Denver area, to include the as yet to be charged toll lane on I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock. Specifically, the paragraph that discussed civil penalties and the “ultimate” penalty of a “registration hold”. To me, the registration hold is laughable. A registration hold will not deter many drivers from continuing to drive their vehicle with expired plates. All one has to do is look at automobiles passing you on I-25 or on the streets in and around the cities and towns of El Paso County and you will find plenty of drivers who have already implemented their own “registration hold” by failing to renew their registrations on time or within the grace period.

Expired plates, as well as expired temporary plates are very common. I routinely drive Powers from Fountain to Peterson SFB and back. Today, as I drove up to Peterson, I saw four vehicles with plates that been expired between four and eight months. But the one that really got my attention was the brownish Buick headed south on Powers this afternoon carrying a temporary tag that expired on February 2022. The bottom line is that the “ultimate penalty” may sound good to DOT rule makers, but in reality, it will be easily ignored since expired plates are not a law enforcement priority. The only penalty that would probably get the attention of registration scofflaws would be to “Boot” the offending vehicles until the ticket penalties are paid, thus preventing the vehicle from being used.

Jerry Zoebisch

Fountain

What else can we do?

Kudos to the Gazette editors for publishing a host of articles about the nefarious nature of Prop HH!

As a Colorado native, inaugural employee of Santa’s Workshop from 1956-58, local small business owner for the last 32 years and member of the Ute Pass Triangle, I hold a long view of government involvement in our state finances. For those decades, my husband and I tried offering very fair rates and in turn, struggled to make a profit. We needed every dime of our TABOR refund to help bolster our summer rental business.

After re-reading the Gazette articles, I am horrified at what the Democrat legislature is doing to the Colorado taxpayer. Especially on the heels of learning that our property tax will increase as much as 40% in some areas. Crippled by rapid inflation, I for one still welcome and need the TABOR refund, as do most of our senior citizens.

The wording on the proposal is tricky, and the government is using another tactic to steal our hard-earned money. Does the double H stand for Hoax, Hoodwinked, Hustled or Hooey? Any of them would work! In addition to the Gazette’s efforts to shed light on this governmental scam, I am wondering what else we can do to get the word out.

Marianne S. Stauffer

Cascade

Teachers do make a difference

I want to share a story of how one teacher changed my life.

My senior year at Mitchell High School (67-68), Mr. Ransom, my shorthand teacher, required everyone in the class to take the Civil Service test for the experience. It didn’t matter what our plans were after graduation, we took the test. My parents only expectation for me as a girl was get a job, get married, and have children; college was not on the horizon.

So, a month before graduation, I get a call from the Fort Carson Civilian Personnel office asking if I’d like to come interview for a Clerk-Typist job. I was hired and started work the day after graduation at age 17.

Long story short, forty years later I’m standing in a conference room at NATO Headquarters in Brussels at my retirement ceremony, having completed my career as an Executive Secretary. Plus, I’d gotten to live in Europe, all expenses paid, for the last five years of my career.

To this day, I thank Mr. Ransom for thinking outside the box and giving everyone in his class this opportunity.

Basically, I’m saying to all teachers hang in there; you do make a difference and can change someone’s life.

Mary Jo Piccin

Colorado Springs

Outdated regulatory framework

It seems like every day we hear another bad news story about rising gas prices and how much stress there is on our power grid. There’s a lot of outrage, and understandably so, but the bad news is likely to keep coming unless our elected leaders solve this problem. We need to start building more energy projects here in America, and the way to advance responsible energy development is clear — permitting reform. When we try to build an energy project today, it still falls under a regulatory framework that was designed more than 50 years ago, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). There have been some minor changes to NEPA recently through the debt ceiling deal. But the underlying problem still persists — the energy projects of the future are being governed by the regulations of the past.

To truly unleash energy development — for both traditional and renewable projects — and put our country back on a path towards reinforced energy security, Congress must continue to prioritize permitting reform policies.

We need our system to reflect America’s, and the world’s, energy needs today, to fully embrace new, innovative technologies, and to create an environment that will expand job growth.

Our elected leaders cannot allow outdated regulations and laws to inhibit American access to reliable and affordable energy. Congress needs to find a solution that will encourage investments in energy projects that expand job growth, while also promoting the adoption of new, innovative technologies that will help protect the environment. After more than 50 years of minor updates, it’s time for Congress to go big on permitting reform

Scott Walker

Eaton

Growth and sprawl

I am writing to comment on the Front Page article titled “Got Growth”, as well as the outstanding Letter to the Editor from John (Jack) Rivers — “What is the Objective?”.

First, Mr. Rivers’ letter presents very intelligent and logical perspectives on the negative elements of growth and sprawl here in Colorado Springs.

Especially growth as the top priority of local politicians.

Second, the article “Got Growth” contains a very unfortunate irony about which the tax paying citizens of Colorado Springs and Colorado need to be aware, regarding several of the companies and entities that are receiving financial incentives to add jobs and build facilities — they are organizations that receive much or all of their revenue from federal government projects and programs — they “suck from the government teat”. So, we taxpayers are sending our tax payments to the federal and state governments, and those government entities are handing out our money to these companies that are then driving often uncontrolled growth.

Doug Landolfi

Colorado Springs